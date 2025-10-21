Adam Clayton Opens First-Ever Exhibition Of His Iconic Bass Guitars In Ireland - Noise11.com

U2 bassist Adam Clayton has opened his first-ever public exhibition of bass guitars from his personal collection at Ireland’s Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, County Kildare. The exclusive showcase, titled Played, Worn, & Torn Featuring The Adam Clayton Collection, runs from 20 October to 9 November 2025 and offers a rare glimpse into the musical legacy of one of rock’s most distinctive bass players.

The exhibition, presented by Julien’s Auctions in partnership with the Museum of Style Icons, features 18 of Clayton’s most prized bass guitars, each played across U2’s monumental tours and recordings. From the shimmering tones of The Joshua Tree to the atmospheric grooves of Achtung Baby, Clayton’s playing has been the foundation of U2’s sound for more than four decades.

Following its three-week run in Ireland, the collection will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for auction on 20 and 21 November 2025. Julien’s Auctions will present the pieces live at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in the historic Municipal Auditorium and online at juliensauctions.com.

“This is a very personal collection,” Clayton said at the opening. “I’ve been fortunate enough to own many wonderful instruments over the last 40 years, each tied to a particular tour or recording session. I’ll be sad to see them go, but this is a chance for each bass to find a new home, to become someone else’s favourite.”

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to MusiCares, the charity that supports the health and wellbeing of musicians.

Among the highlights of the exhibition are:

– 2014 Sherwood Green Fender Adam Clayton Signature Jazz Bass – played during U2’s Innocence + Experience Tour in 2015, including performances in Dublin, Belfast, Paris, London, New York, and Los Angeles (estimated $40,000-$60,000).

– 200 Lakland Joe Osborn J Sunburst Bass – used on One during U2’s Vertigo Tour, notably in Dublin on 27 August 2005 (estimated $20,000-$40,000).

– 2010 Gold Sparkle Fender Adam Clayton Precision Bass – an instrument marked by a rare “mistake” Jazz Bass decaled headstock (estimated $40,000-$60,000).

– Warwick Gold Reverso Electric Basses – used during the U2 360° Tour in 2010 (estimated $20,000-$40,000 each).

– A range of Fender Jazz Basses from the 1960s and 1970s in classic finishes including Sunburst, Ice Blue Metallic, and Lake Placid Blue.

For U2 fans, this exhibition represents more than just a display of rare guitars – it’s a journey through the sonic evolution of one of the most successful bands in music history.

Adam Clayton co-founded U2 in Dublin in 1976 with Bono, The Edge, and Larry Mullen Jr. Together, the four schoolmates built a career that has spanned nearly 50 years, 22 Grammy Awards, and more than 175 million albums sold. Clayton’s steady, melodic bass playing has anchored U2’s sound since their debut album Boy in 1980, providing the rhythmic pulse to classics such as With Or Without You, New Year’s Day, and Beautiful Day.

The Museum of Style Icons, located within the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre, has long celebrated figures who shaped music and fashion. Past exhibitions have included items from The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and David Bowie. The Adam Clayton Collection marks the first time a U2 member has been honoured with a dedicated installation at the museum.

Julien’s Auctions, based in Beverly Hills, has become the world leader in music memorabilia sales. Known for handling collections from artists like Kurt Cobain, Prince, and Elton John, the auction house now adds Clayton’s basses to its prestigious catalogue.

The Played, Worn, & Torn exhibition runs daily until 9 November 2025, open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sundays and holidays from 10am to 5pm.

https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/auctions/played-worn-torn-2025

