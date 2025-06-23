U2's The Edge Becomes An Irish Citizen - Noise11.com

U2’s The Edge has become an Irish citizen after living in Ireland for 62 years.

The guitarist, born David Howell Evans in Essex, was granted Irish citizenship on Monday.

“I’m a little tardy with the paperwork,” he told reporters after a ceremony in Killarney, County Kerry.

“I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one year old. But the time is right. And I couldn’t be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing.”

Evans was born in England to Welsh parents but has considered himself Irish since he was a toddler.

He formed U2 in 1976 with three Dublin classmates – Paul Hewson AKA Bono, Larry Mullen Jr and Adam Clayton – and went on to record Sunday Bloody Sunday and other songs that became Irish anthems.

Evans, however, never got around to applying for citizenship.

“Honestly, there were many moments in the past when I could have done it with just the form to be filled out, but I’m happy it’s now. It feels more significant,” he said.

Wearing an Irish tricolour clip, Evans swore an oath of loyalty and fidelity to the Irish state with hundreds of other newly created citizens.

“I have always felt Irish. Ireland will always be home to me, and I’m so grateful for that,” he shared. “It couldn’t come at a better moment for me, so I am just so happy to be at this point to be in even deeper connection with my homeland.”

