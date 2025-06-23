 U2's The Edge Becomes An Irish Citizen - Noise11.com
The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman

U2’s The Edge Becomes An Irish Citizen

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2025

in News

U2’s The Edge has become an Irish citizen after living in Ireland for 62 years.

The guitarist, born David Howell Evans in Essex, was granted Irish citizenship on Monday.

“I’m a little tardy with the paperwork,” he told reporters after a ceremony in Killarney, County Kerry.

“I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one year old. But the time is right. And I couldn’t be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing.”

Evans was born in England to Welsh parents but has considered himself Irish since he was a toddler.

He formed U2 in 1976 with three Dublin classmates – Paul Hewson AKA Bono, Larry Mullen Jr and Adam Clayton – and went on to record Sunday Bloody Sunday and other songs that became Irish anthems.

Evans, however, never got around to applying for citizenship.

“Honestly, there were many moments in the past when I could have done it with just the form to be filled out, but I’m happy it’s now. It feels more significant,” he said.

Wearing an Irish tricolour clip, Evans swore an oath of loyalty and fidelity to the Irish state with hundreds of other newly created citizens.

“I have always felt Irish. Ireland will always be home to me, and I’m so grateful for that,” he shared. “It couldn’t come at a better moment for me, so I am just so happy to be at this point to be in even deeper connection with my homeland.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Radiators Pay Tribute To Greedy Smith With Mental As Anything’s ‘Live It Up’

The Radiators and Mental As Anything now have a cross-over. Guitarist Martin Cilia.

1 day ago
Kylie Minogue Tension tour Melbourne 2025 photo by Winston Robinson
Kylie Minogue Music Videos Costumes Go On Display At Australian Music Vault

Six costumes worn by Kylie Minogue in the music videos ‘Hand on Your Heart’, ‘Did It Again’, ‘On A Night Like This’, ‘Can't Get You Out of My Head’, ‘I Believe In You’ and ‘All the Lovers’ have gone on display at the Australian Music Vault in Melbourne.

1 day ago
Motley Crue Dolly Parton
Motley Crue and Dolly Parton Merge Into Dolly Crue for ‘Home Sweet Home’

Dolly Parton and Mötley Crüe have re-recorded the Mötley Crüe classic ‘Home Sweet Home’.

2 days ago
Swanee Believe
Swanee Posts Heartfelt Video For ‘Believe’ Album

Swanee has posted a heartfelt video thanking everyone involved with his first album in over a decade ‘Believe’. He has his brothers Jimmy Barnes and Alan Barnes on the record and said he would have had his sister Linda had she not passed away when she did.

6 days ago
Tony Hadley by Mary Boukouvalas
Tony Hadley To Return for 2026 Australian Tour

Ex-Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley is coming back to Australia in March 2026.

June 16, 2025
Spaceballs 2
Mel Brooks is Making ‘Spaceballs 2’ After 38 Years

38 years after his hilarious Star Wars spoof ‘Spaceballs’, Mel Brooks has announced a sequel ‘Spaceballs 2’ is coming in 2027.

June 13, 2025
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Paul Weller Covering The Bee Gees ‘I Started A Joke’

Paul Weller has released his version of the Bee Gees 1968 classic ‘I Started A Joke’ from his upcoming ‘Find El Dorado’ album.

June 13, 2025