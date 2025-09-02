Seattle’s Soul-Infused Star UMI Announces People Stories Tour across Australia & New Zealand - Noise11.com

Rising alt-R&B luminary UMI (née Tierra Umi Wilson) has just announced a new chapter in her ascent: her People Stories World Tour will hit Australia and New Zealand next March. Tickets go on sale Friday 5 September at 10 am local time, with shows scheduled in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.
Fans can upgrade their experience with exclusive VIP packages that include a pre-show meditation led by UMI, a curated self-care ritual kit, early entry, a professional group photo, and more.
Born on February 9, 1999, in Seattle, UMI grew up in a deeply musical, multicultural household—her mother Japanese, her father African-American—with piano and drums ever present in the background. She began journalling songs as early as age four or five, and in high school UMI discovered YouTube beats and started uploading acoustic covers and original tracks to SoundCloud and YouTube.
Her breakout single “Remember Me” dropped in 2018, amassing over 33 million YouTube views and 117 million Spotify streams with its universal theme of love and hurt. The emotional resonance of this single helped her quickly amass a dedicated following.
UMI’s early releases included a string of intimately crafted EPs such as Interlude (2018), Balance (2019), Love Language (2019), Introspection (2020), and Introspection Reimagined (2021). These projects showcased her moody, neo-soul sound and reflective lyricism, and earned her opportunities to open for artists like Conan Gray and Jhené Aiko.
UMI’s first full-length studio album, Forest in the City, released on May 26, 2022, under RCA/Keep Cool, marked a significant milestone. It featured standout singles like “Moonlit Room,” “Whatever U Like,” and “Sorry,” and was followed by her first headlining tour.
In January 2024, she released the Talking to the Wind EP—her most recent before her new full-length.
Her highly anticipated sophomore album, people stories, is out now through Epic Records—a deeply personal, spiritually infused collection blending R&B, folk, soulful pop, and more. The album is inspired by real stories shared with UMI by fans, friends, and strangers, weaving their narratives with her own in a testament to shared humanity.
UMI intentionally incorporated ambient sounds—creaking doors, air conditioning—and even recorded therapy session outros, embracing imperfections as a tribute to life’s messy authenticity. Songs like “Grocery Store,” “It’s Been a While,” and “Pink Camo” blur genre lines—from reggae touches to lullaby softness and pop-country warmth.
UMI’s Discography
Studio Albums
Forest in the City (2022)
people stories (2025)
EPs
Interlude (2018)
Balance (2019)
Love Language (2019)
Introspection (2020)
Introspection Reimagined (2021)
Talking to the Wind (2024)
Notable Singles
“Remember Me” (2018)
“Wherever U R” (2024, feat. BTS’s V)
“10AM” (2025)
“Hard Truths” (2025, feat. 6LACK)
The People Stories World Tour is presented by MG Live and I Oh You. Dates and venues across Australia and New Zealand are:
Auckland – Sat 21 March 2026 at Powerstation
Brisbane – Tue 24 March 2026 at The Princess Theatre
Sydney – Wed 25 March 2026 at Metro Theatre
Melbourne – Thu 26 March 2026 at Northcote Theatre
Perth – Sat 28 March 2026 at Freo Social
