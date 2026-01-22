UnityTX Announce New Album Somewhere, In Between… - Noise11.com

Dallas metal hip hop agitators return with their most personal record to date, Somewhere, In Between… arriving in March via Pure Noise Records

by Paul Cashmere

UnityTX have announced their second full-length album Somewhere, In Between…, a record that crystallises more than a decade of tension, ambition and lived experience into their most focused statement yet. The album will be released on March 13, 2026 through Pure Noise Records, following the band’s 2023 debut Ferality and a run of EPs and singles that steadily sharpened their hybrid of heavy music and hip hop culture.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the new single Enjoy Tha Show, accompanied by a music video that continues UnityTX’s long-standing commitment to visual storytelling. The track follows the earlier release of Heinous, which marked the first clear signal that the Dallas band were entering a new creative phase.

Formed in 2014, UnityTX emerged from Texas with a sound that resisted easy classification. Drawing from hardcore, rap metal, trap, electronica and drill, the band developed a reputation for blending aggressive riffs with rhythmic vocal cadences rooted in hip hop. Early releases such as The Besides EP in 2016 and Madboy in 2019 established their sonic identity, while later projects including HELLWAY, Playing Favorites and MASTICATE refined their attack and expanded their audience.

Somewhere, In Between… reflects both continuity and recalibration. The album was shaped by frontman Jay Webster, also known as SHAOLIN G, as a response to personal pressure and the realities of operating within the modern music industry. Webster describes Enjoy Tha Show as a song designed to challenge internalised narratives and social expectations, shaped by his experiences navigating identity and belonging.

The song addresses the emotional toll of existing in spaces where difference is scrutinised rather than understood. Webster explains that the instinct to internalise criticism and share its weight with others eventually gave way to a different approach, one rooted in presence and self-acceptance. Rather than allowing external voices to dictate his sense of worth, the song reframes performance as survival and participation as resistance.

That perspective carries through the album’s fourteen tracks, which move between confrontation, introspection and release. Titles such as Sabotage, Paranoia, Ready 2 Die Pt. 2 and Crash N Burn signal the emotional intensity of the record, while tracks like Lucid, In Between… and Inside Out suggest moments of clarity within the chaos. The album closes the gap between the band UnityTX were before industry expectations took hold and the band they are now becoming.

Webster has described the record as a return to the principles that originally defined

UnityTX, stripping back the compromises that accumulated once the band began operating professionally. The process involved reassessing personal codes and creative boundaries, with the goal of evolving without erasing the experiences that shaped them. The result is an album driven by resolve, shaped by frustration and anchored in authenticity.

Musically, Somewhere, In Between… leans into the abrasive fusion that has defined UnityTX from the outset. Guitars remain punishing, rhythms remain rooted in hip hop, and electronic textures punctuate the margins. The cohesion of the current lineup, Webster alongside guitarist Ricky Cova, bassist Kendrick Nicholson and drummer Jonathan Flores, is evident throughout the record, which balances precision with volatility.

UnityTX will support the album with a month-long United States tour alongside Varials, commencing on March 12. The timing positions the band on the road as the album lands, reinforcing their reputation as a formidable live act.

Somewhere, In Between… stands as a document of persistence, shaped by years of movement between scenes, sounds and expectations. It captures UnityTX at a point of transition, informed by where they have been and focused on where they intend to go next.

Somewhere, In Between… Track Listing:

01. Sabotage

02. Heinous

03. Lucid

04. Body Roc

05. Paranoia

06. Fuck Tha World

07. Ready 2 Die Pt. 2

08. Enjoy Tha Show

09. In Between…

10. Come N Go (Nü Jax)

11. Inside Out

12. STFU

13. Contempt

14. Crash N Burn

