Usher Adds Two Extra Shows In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com

The Usher Australian tour has expanded with two more shows for both Sydney and Melbourne.

Usher will now play six shows in Sydney and six shows in Melbourne on the Past Present Future world tour.

USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES:

Wed Nov 19 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Thurs Nov 20 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Nov 23 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Tues Nov 25 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena – NEW DATE

Wed Nov 26 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena – NEW DATE

Mon Dec 01 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Dec 02 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Dec 04 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Dec 05 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed Dec 10 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW DATE

Thurs Dec 11 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW DATE

https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1597414/usher-past-present-future/melbourne/2025-11-22

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram