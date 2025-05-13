Usher Adds Two Extra Shows In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com

The Usher Australian tour has expanded with two more shows for both Sydney and Melbourne.
Usher will now play six shows in Sydney and six shows in Melbourne on the Past Present Future world tour.
USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES:
Wed Nov 19 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Thurs Nov 20 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Sun Nov 23 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Tues Nov 25 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena – NEW DATE
Wed Nov 26 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena – NEW DATE
Mon Dec 01 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Dec 02 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Dec 04 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Dec 05 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Wed Dec 10 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW DATE
Thurs Dec 11 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW DATE
https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1597414/usher-past-present-future/melbourne/2025-11-22
