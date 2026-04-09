Vana Releases New Single In Your Name Ahead Of First US Headlining Tour - Noise11 Music News

New Zealand artist Vana unveils the darkly themed single In Your Name while preparing to launch her first American headline run, marking the latest step in a rapidly expanding global audience.

by Paul Cashmere

Auckland-based alternative artist Vana has released the new single In Your Name, the latest track from the rising New Zealand performer whose hybrid of industrial metal and dark pop has been steadily gaining international attention. The release arrives just days before Vana begins her first United States headlining tour, which launches next Friday, April 17, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The song is the second track issued since Vana signed with Sumerian Records, the Los Angeles label known for developing alternative and metal acts. It follows the earlier single Pray, which has already accumulated more than 3.7 million streams on Spotify and more than 600,000 views on YouTube, signalling the growing reach of the artist’s catalogue outside New Zealand.

For Vana, whose real name is Yvonne Winckel, In Your Name explores the emotional complexity that often sits beneath romantic relationships. “Falling in love is painful,” she said of the track. “Where there is equal love, there will inevitably be equal loss.

Sometimes you fall in love even when it hurts you. Sometimes loving someone you know is bad for you hurts less than grieving the loss of that love. In Your Name demonstrates how far some would go in the name of love, no matter how toxic that love may be.”

The single continues a run of releases that have positioned the Auckland artist as one of the more distinctive emerging voices in heavy alternative music. Vana’s recordings combine distorted guitar riffs and electronic production with melodic pop structures, often moving between atmospheric passages and aggressive breakdowns. The approach reflects a broad musical upbringing shaped by rock and metal alongside contemporary electronic and trap-influenced production.

Those influences have translated into significant streaming momentum. Vana currently attracts close to one million monthly listeners on Spotify and has accumulated more than 85 million streams across platforms. Her breakthrough single Beg! alone has surpassed 18 million Spotify plays while drawing more than a million video views, providing a foundation for the international attention she is now receiving.

Vana’s development has been largely independent. Raised in Auckland after being born in Anaheim, California, she began writing and recording songs as a teenager using basic equipment and teaching herself the mechanics of music production. She initially posted recordings online while still in school, gradually building a following through social media and streaming platforms before signing with Sumerian Records in 2025.

Her creative process remains hands-on. Vana co-produces her recordings with Vincent Ernst of Magnolia Park, shaping a sound that combines industrial textures, electronic programming and guitar-driven arrangements. The collaboration has helped define the sonic identity heard in recent singles including Pray and now In Your Name.

The thematic focus of Vana’s work is equally deliberate. Drawing inspiration from gothic literature, fantasy storytelling and horror imagery, she often frames songs through a darker narrative perspective. That aesthetic is expected to become more prominent when she releases her debut album, scheduled for late 2026 through Sumerian Records. According to early descriptions, the project will introduce a dystopian fantasy concept centred on themes of dark femininity and misunderstood characters.

Beyond the musical narrative, Vana has also spoken about the role she wants her platform to play within the alternative music scene. Heavy music has traditionally been male dominated, and the artist has been open about wanting to create an inclusive space for listeners who might not always feel represented in those communities.

Through both her lyrics and public commentary she advocates for mental health awareness, gender inclusivity and representation for LGBTQ+ audiences. Her fan base, built largely through online communities, reflects that ethos, with many listeners drawn to the openness with which she discusses identity and belonging within the alternative scene.

The timing of In Your Name also coincides with a key touring milestone. The upcoming American shows mark the first time Vana will headline her own run across the United States. Touring internationally has become an important step for emerging alternative acts from Australia and New Zealand, whose domestic markets often require artists to quickly look offshore to build sustainable careers.

In that sense, Vana’s progress reflects a broader shift in how artists from the region break internationally. Streaming platforms, social media and direct fan engagement have allowed musicians to establish global audiences well before extensive touring schedules develop.

For Vana, the immediate focus remains on introducing In Your Name to fans while preparing for the next stage of her career. With a debut album planned for 2026 and a growing catalogue of singles attracting millions of plays, the Auckland artist is positioning herself at the intersection of alternative metal and dark pop at a moment when genre boundaries are increasingly fluid.

The release of In Your Name serves as another chapter in that development, arriving just as Vana takes her music to American stages for the first time as a headliner.

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