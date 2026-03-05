Linkin Park Return To Australia With New Line-Up, Brisbane Show Reveals Setlist For 2026 Tour - Noise11.com

Linkin Park have returned to Australia for the first time in 13 years, launching the Australian leg of their From Zero World Tour in Brisbane with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than a decade away from Australian stages, Linkin Park have returned with a new chapter in the band’s history. The group opened the Australian leg of their From Zero World Tour in Brisbane on March 3, marking their first local performance since appearing at Soundwave in 2013.

The Brisbane performance also introduced Australian audiences to the band’s reconfigured line-up. With the passing of longtime frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, Linkin Park’s future remained uncertain for years. The band re-emerged with a new creative direction in 2024 with the album From Zero and a refreshed touring line-up featuring vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

The Brisbane show delivered a setlist spanning the full history of Linkin Park, while also highlighting the newer material recorded with Armstrong and Brittain for From Zero.

The concert was structured in multiple acts, allowing the band to move through eras of their catalogue. The opening section began with the Meteora favourite Somewhere I Belong before shifting to the Hybrid Theory era with Points Of Authority. Early in the set the band introduced newer material, including Up From The Bottom and The Emptiness Machine from the 2024 album From Zero.

Crawling, one of the defining tracks from Hybrid Theory, followed, with Armstrong stepping into the demanding vocal role originally recorded by Bennington. The performance signalled the band’s commitment to maintaining the core of the Linkin Park catalogue while integrating their newer creative direction.

The second act expanded the show’s scope further, pulling from across the band’s discography. The Catalyst from A Thousand Suns and Burn It Down from Living Things were followed by the From Zero track Over Each Other.

One unexpected moment came with Where’d You Go, originally released through Mike Shinoda’s Fort Minor project on The Rising Tied in 2005. The inclusion acknowledged the broader musical history surrounding the band’s members while adding variety to the set.

Waiting For The End and Castle Of Glass continued the journey through the band’s catalogue before the newer song Two Faced brought the show back to the From Zero era.

Longtime Linkin Park member Joe Hahn also took centre stage for a solo segment before the band launched into When They Come For Me combined with Remember The Name, another nod to Shinoda’s Fort Minor material.

Later in the set the From Zero track Casualty led directly into the explosive One Step Closer from Hybrid Theory, one of the band’s earliest breakthrough songs.

The third act began with Lost, the previously unreleased Meteora-era track that surfaced on the 20th anniversary edition of the album in 2023. The set then shifted again to newer work with Stained from From Zero before the band delivered What I’ve Done from Minutes To Midnight.

The final act built toward the concert’s most recognisable songs. Overflow from From Zero introduced the closing stretch before Numb and From The Inside revisited the Meteora era. Heavy Is The Crown continued the focus on the 2024 material before the main set concluded with Bleed It Out from Minutes To Midnight.

For the encore, Linkin Park returned to the songs that helped establish their global success. Papercut opened the closing segment, followed by In The End, one of the band’s most recognisable tracks worldwide. The night ended with Faint from Meteora.

The current tour also marks the touring debut of drummer Colin Brittain as a full-time member. Before joining Linkin Park, Brittain built a reputation as a songwriter and producer working with a wide range of artists including Papa Roach, Story Of The Year, 311, A Day To Remember, Foundry, Dashboard Confessional, 5 Seconds Of Summer, From Ashes To New and One Ok Rock.

Emily Armstrong arrives from the Los Angeles rock band Dead Sara, where she built a reputation for her powerful live performances and commanding stage presence. Both Armstrong and Brittain were involved in the creation of the 2024 album From Zero, the first Linkin Park studio release since the band regrouped following Bennington’s death.

Australia has played a regular role in the band’s touring history. Linkin Park previously toured the country in 2001, 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2013. The current tour therefore marks the band’s first return to Australian arenas in 13 years.

The Brisbane performance launches a run of arena shows across Australia before the tour moves to New Zealand later in March.

Linkin Park – Brisbane Setlist, March 3, 2026

Act 1

Somewhere I Belong (from Meteora, 2003)

Points Of Authority (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)

Up From The Bottom (from From Zero, 2024)

Crawling (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)

The Emptiness Machine (from From Zero, 2024)

Act II

The Catalyst (from A Thousand Suns, 2010)

Burn It Down (from Living Things, 2012)

Over Each Other (from From Zero, 2024)

Where’d You Go (from Fort Minor, The Rising Tied, 2005)

Waiting For The End (from A Thousand Suns, 2010)

Castle Of Glass (from Living Things, 2012)

Two Faced (from From Zero, 2024)

Joe Hahn Solo

When They Come For Me / Remember The Name

Casualty (from From Zero, 2024)

One Step Closer (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)

Act III

Lost (from Meteora, 20th Anniversary Edition, 2023)

Stained (from From Zero, 2024)

What I’ve Done (from Minutes To Midnight, 2007)

Act IV

Overflow (from From Zero, 2024)

Numb (from Meteora, 2003)

From The Inside (from Meteora, 2003)

Heavy Is The Crown (from From Zero, 2024)

Bleed It Out (from Minutes To Midnight, 2007)

Encore

Papercut (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)

In The End (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)

Faint (from Meteora, 2003)

Linkin Park – From Zero World Tour Australia And New Zealand 2026

with special guests Polaris (AU) and Vana (NZ)

Thursday March 5, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sunday March 8, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday March 10, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday March 12, Adelaide, AEC Arena

Saturday March 14, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday March 15, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday March 18, Auckland, Spark Arena

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)