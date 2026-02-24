Kevin Parker Brings The Global Deadbeat Tour Home To Australian Arenas This October With Special Guest Ninajirachi - Noise11.com

Tame Impala, the visionary psychedelic project led by Western Australia’s own Kevin Parker, has officially announced a massive homecoming arena tour for October 2026. The Deadbeat Tour follows the monumental success of Parker’s fifth studio album, Deadbeat, which has further cemented his reputation as one of the most influential musical forces of the 21st century.

by Paul Cashmere

Since emerging from the Perth music scene in 2007, Kevin Parker has evolved from a bedroom recording artist into a global phenomenon. While Tame Impala remains a solo endeavour in the studio, where Parker writes, performs, and produces every note, the live iteration has grown into a formidable six-piece powerhouse. The touring band currently features Parker alongside long-time collaborators Dominic Simper, Jay Watson, Cam Avery, Julien Barbagallo, and James Ireland.

The upcoming Australian leg will see the band hit major arenas in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth. This follows a high-octane start to the world tour, which included 12 sold-out dates across North America late last year and a heavy European schedule through the first half of 2026.

The new album, Deadbeat, arrived in late 2025 to immense anticipation. Recorded primarily between Parker’s home in Fremantle and his legendary Wave House studio in Injidup, the record signals a shift toward a house-adjacent sound, drawing inspiration from the raw energy of the Western Australian rave scene. The album’s lead singles, ‘Loser’, ‘End Of Summer’, and ‘Dracula’, have already become staples of the Tame Impala catalogue. ‘Dracula’ in particular has dominated the airwaves, recently landing at number three in the Triple J Hottest 100, a remarkable feat nearly two decades after the project first appeared in the poll with ‘Half Full Glass Of Wine’ in 2008.

Parker’s recent accolades include a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘End Of Summer’, marking his first solo win in the category. This follows his 2025 win for ‘Neverender’, a collaboration with French electronic duo Justice. Over the years, Parker’s reach has extended far beyond his solo work, with a production and writing credits list that reads like a who’s who of modern music, including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna.

Joining Tame Impala for the Australian dates is the ARIA and Australian Music Prize winning electronic artist NINAJIRACHI. The Central Coast producer had a stellar 2025 with her debut album I Love My Computer, making her the perfect complement to the high-concept visual and sonic experience Tame Impala is known for providing.

The history of Tame Impala is one of constant evolution. From the psych-rock roots of Innerspeaker in 2010 and the Grammy-nominated Lonerism in 2012, to the synth-heavy pop of Currents in 2015 and the disco-infused The Slow Rush in 2020, Parker has never stayed in one place for long. His 2015 hit ‘The Less I Know The Better’ has surpassed two billion streams, a testament to the enduring appeal of his unique “symphony of sound” approach.

Frontier Members will have access to a 24-hour presale beginning Wednesday 25 February, before the general public on-sale opens on Friday 27 February.

Tame Impala Australia 2026 Dates

Saturday 10 October, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 14 October, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Monday 19 October, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 24 October, Perth, RAC Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday 27 February at 11am local time.

