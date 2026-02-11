Linkin Park Announce From Zero World Tour Across Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Linkin Park are set to return to Australia and New Zealand with their From Zero World Tour, featuring special guests Polaris in Adelaide and Vana in Auckland

by Paul Cashmere

Linkin Park are back. More than two decades after exploding onto the global music scene with their RIAA Diamond-certified debut, Hybrid Theory, the band – Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain – are heading Down Under for their highly anticipated From Zero World Tour.

The tour kicks off in Brisbane on March 3 and 5 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre before moving to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 8 and 10. Adelaide’s AEC Arena will host the band on March 12, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 14 and 15, and the run concludes at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 18. Tickets for all shows are on sale now, with VIP packages available via LinkinPark.com/Tour.

In a fresh announcement, Linkin Park revealed the final special guests for the tour. Sydney-based heavy rock band Polaris will join the Adelaide show and appear across the full Australian leg. Since forming in 2012, Polaris have released three studio albums, including the ARIA-nominated The Mortal Coil (2017) and The Death Of Me (2020), both of which debuted in the Australian Top 10. Their most recent album, Fatalism, has cemented their status as one of Australia’s most compelling heavy acts. Polaris have built a reputation for high-intensity live performances that channel raw emotion and resilience, and their addition to the From Zero World Tour marks a homecoming for the band in front of their loyal local audience.

New Zealand-based artist Vana (pronounced VAH-NAH) will open the Auckland show. Originally from Anaheim, California, Vana has forged a distinct industrial alt-metal sound that fuses brutal guitar riffs, haunting electro-pop textures, trap-inflected production, and visceral breakdowns. Entirely self-taught, she developed a devoted following independently before signing to Sumerian Records in 2025, making her a perfect complement to Linkin Park’s evolving sonic palette.

The From Zero World Tour will feature new tracks like “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown” alongside iconic anthems from Linkin Park’s 20-year-plus career. “Heavy Is The Crown,” their collaboration with Riot Games and the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem, has become a powerful statement of the band’s renewed energy and creative ambition. Meanwhile, “The Emptiness Machine” soared to #1 on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, marking the band’s 13th and 11th chart-toppers respectively, and reached #4 on the UK Singles Chart, the band’s highest UK placement in 24 years.

Linkin Park’s legacy is monumental. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, ten MTV Europe Music Awards, three World Music Awards, and two GRAMMY® Awards, the band have continuously redefined modern rock. Landmark albums like Meteora, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and went 8x-Platinum in the U.S., and the critically lauded One More Light (2017) illustrate the breadth of their catalog, while anniversary editions of Hybrid Theory (2020) and Meteora (2023) highlight the enduring appeal of their formative work.

Recent years have seen Linkin Park extend their chart dominance with the 2023 release of Lost, a previously unreleased track from Meteora, which topped both Alternative and Rock radio. Their greatest hits collection, Papercuts (2024), and the 2025 album From Zero have both debuted at #1 in multiple territories, collectively surpassing a billion streams. Beyond music, Linkin Park have maintained a strong focus on philanthropy, raising millions for disaster relief and other charitable initiatives.

The From Zero World Tour promises to deliver a blend of nostalgia and innovation, showcasing the band’s unparalleled ability to connect with fans old and new. As they return to stages across Australia and New Zealand, Linkin Park reaffirm their place as one of rock music’s most enduring and influential acts.

Linkin Park

From Zero World Tour – Australia & New Zealand 2026

with special guests Polaris (AU) and Vana (NZ)

Tuesday March 3 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Thursday March 5 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday March 8 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday March 10 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday March 12 AEC Arena, Adelaide

Saturday March 14 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday March 15 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Wednesday March 18 Spark Arena, Auckland – LIMITED TICKETS

For complete tour and ticket information, including VIP packages, visit LinkinPark.com/Tour

