Melanie C Announces 2026 World Tour With Australian Shows In Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane And Sydney - Noise11.com

Melanie C will return to Australia this November as part of her 2026 World Tour, celebrating the release of her new album Sweat and bringing decades of pop history back to the stage.

by Paul Cashmere

Melanie C has confirmed a new global tour for 2026, with the former Spice Girls star bringing her live show to Australia for four theatre dates in November.

The tour coincides with the release of her ninth studio album Sweat, arriving on May 1 through Virgin Music Group. The record reflects Chisholm’s long-standing connection with dance music culture, drawing inspiration from the rave scene she experienced during early trips to Spain’s Costa Brava in the 1990s. Recorded in London, Stockholm and Los Angeles, the album merges the multiple strands of her career, pop performer, club DJ and seasoned live vocalist.

Australian audiences will see the tour arrive in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney across four consecutive nights in mid-November, with the concerts set for venues that favour an intimate theatre atmosphere rather than arena scale.

For Chisholm, the return to Australia continues a relationship with the country that stretches back to the earliest days of her career. She first became a household name in the mid-1990s as “Sporty Spice” in the Spice Girls, a group that reshaped global pop and sold more than 85 million records worldwide. Their debut album Spice and the breakthrough single Wannabe propelled the group into international stardom, while the concept of “Girl Power” became a defining cultural phrase of the era.

The Spice Girls went on to release the multi-million selling Spiceworld in 1997 and later Forever in 2000 before entering an extended hiatus. Reunion tours in 2007-2008 and again in 2019 reaffirmed the group’s place as the most commercially successful female group in pop history.

Chisholm began carving out her own musical identity even before the group paused activity. Her first solo release arrived in 1998 with When You’re Gone, a collaboration with Bryan Adams that became a major international hit. The following year she released her debut album Northern Star, which showcased a broader musical palette ranging from rock to dance and R&B. The record produced several major singles including Never Be The Same Again, featuring Lisa Lopes, and the club anthem I Turn To You, which later earned a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording.

Across the following decades Chisholm continued to build a substantial solo catalogue. Albums such as Beautiful Intentions, This Time, The Sea, Version Of Me and the self-titled Melanie C demonstrated her willingness to experiment with styles from pop-rock to electronic music. Her commercial success includes more than three million solo albums sold, two number one singles and six Top 10 hits.

Beyond recording and touring, Chisholm has remained active across television, stage and DJ culture. She made her West End debut in the musical Blood Brothers, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award, and later appeared as Mary Magdalene in the arena production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Television work has included judging roles on international talent shows and, more recently, serving as a coach on the Australian edition of The Voice.

In the past decade Chisholm has also revived her early love of club music. She regularly performs DJ sets at major venues and festivals around the world, including appearances at Ibiza’s renowned Pacha Ibiza and Café Mambo. Pride events and collaborations with the performance collective Sink The Pink have further connected her with dance music audiences.

That club culture influence is central to the new album Sweat. Early singles from the record include the title track as well as What Could Possibly Go Wrong? and Undefeated Champion. Chisholm has described the project as a celebration of freedom, rhythm and the communal energy she first discovered on European dancefloors decades ago.

The upcoming tour aims to translate that atmosphere into a live concert environment. Alongside new material from Sweat, the set is expected to draw from her solo catalogue and the pop classics that defined the late 1990s. Songs such as I Turn To You, Never Be The Same Again and First Day Of My Life remain staples of her performances, reflecting a catalogue that bridges both mainstream pop and club-influenced dance music.

The 2026 World Tour will begin in Montreal in September before travelling through North America, Asia and Europe, concluding in Australia.

Tickets for the Australian shows will first be available through a Live Nation pre-sale before the general public sale later that week.

Melanie C 2026 Australian Tour Dates

11 November, Perth, Astor Theatre

13 November, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

14 November, Brisbane, The Tivoli

15 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Live Nation pre-sale begins 10am local time Thursday 19 March.

General public on-sale begins 10am local time Friday 20 March.

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