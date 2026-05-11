Bowl My Bones Tour: Bowling for Soup, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and Talk Heavy, 7th May 2026, The Forum - Noise11 Music News

The closure of Hosier Lane caused the queue outside the Forum to extend nearly to Swanston Street. Punk enthusiasts of different ages and eras, some with striking, gravity-defying mohawks, embody the spirit of punk and are awaiting the onslaught of three different punk bands.

by Anna-Marie Megalogenis

Brisbane locals, Talk Heavy are first up and have the unenviable task of warming up the throng with their brand of punk-pop emo. But they effortlessly win the crowd over with their fast-paced punk anthems. Vocalist & guitarist Matt Cochran, guitarist Patrick Shipp, bassist Tayla Ellerby and drummer Beej Vaughan open their set with “Something Cool,” and feature unreleased new track “We’re Thriving.”

UK’s Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls start strong with “I Still Believe,” inciting a mass sing along that continues until their last song. Turner’s folk punk music and spirit resonates with his fans who obey his every command and are hellbent on having a good time. Turner is jumping about the stage in time with his frenetic music, imploring us to “Get your dancing shoes on Melbourne”. Turner alternates between acoustic and electric guitar throughout his set and is flanked by Ben Lloyd on guitar and mandolin, Tarrant Anderson on bass, with Matt Nasir on piano and mandolin and Callum Green on drums.

Prior to playing “Photosynthesis,” he requests a circle pit beside the stage, asking the punters on the outside of the perimeter to start by walking slowly, and then pick up speed, whilst singing along to the words of the song, prompting bystanders to film the event on their phone. Turner has set ground rules so that no one gets hurt and at one point he parts the crowd down the middle and asks them to hug each other, exclaiming “A wall of hugs instead of a wall of death.”

“Dan’s Song,” features, Bowling for Soup’s, Rob Felicitti joining Turner, on harmonica duties (with Felicitti pretending to be a novice). It’s a sign of the tongue in cheek humour that awaits the crowd.

Texan pop-punk trio Bowling For Soup, kick off their set with “Almost,” quickly followed by the catchy “High School Never Ends.” Founding member vocalist/ guitarist Jaret Reddick breaks the ice by stating “Texas has a lot in common with Oz. Good looking people,” and fans scream with appreciation. Its clear from here on that the band don’t take themselves too seriously, and what ensues is a night of punk pop hits, lighthearted humour and even a gender reveal on stage. Reddick is joined by bassist Rob Felicitti and drummer Gary Wiseman. “Ohio (Come Back to Texas)”, is performed by BFS, and later, Talk Heavy take over and perform the song to its conclusion. Hits are flowing forth in quick succession. During the glorious “Punk Rock 101,” the band members stop and pose for a “Photo Opportunity” to the refrain of Hanson’s “MMMbop”. It is hilarious.

Reddick’s engaging between-song banter endears him to the audience, from his tattoo of Frank Turner’s logo on his wrist and the humorous story that follows, to his candid discussions about anxiety and depression, highlighting mental health awareness month in May. The performance features many highlights: their energetic rendition of the hit “Girl all the Bad Guys Want,” followed by the classic “1985” (SR-71 cover). Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom,” with a “1985” outro, concludes their set on a high note. Each audience member departs with a smile, reaffirming that punk music remains as edgy and relevant as it was in its heyday.

Bowling For Soup Setlist.

1. Almost

2. High School Never Ends

3. Trucker Hat

4. Ohio (Come Back to Texas) with Talk Heavy

5. The Bitch Song

6. Two-Seater

7. The Last Rock Show

8. Punk Rock 101

9. Turbulence

10. Today is Gonna be a Great Day

11. Girl all the Bad Guys Want

12. 1985 (SR-71 cover)

13. Stacy’s Mom (Fountains of Wayne Cover)

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