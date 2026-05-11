Enuff Z'Nuff And Pretty Boy Floyd Announce Australian ‘RU PRETTY ENUFF' Tour For November 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Enuff Z’Nuff and Pretty Boy Floyd will return to Australia in November 2026 for the ‘RU PRETTY ENUFF’ tour, marking a rare joint run from two enduring acts of the late 1980s American glam and power-pop scene.

by Paul Cashmere

American rock veterans Enuff Z’Nuff and Pretty Boy Floyd have confirmed a four-date Australian tour for November 2026, bringing together two bands whose careers were shaped by the final commercial wave of glam metal and melodic hard rock in the United States. The ‘RU PRETTY ENUFF’ tour will visit Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with local Australian acts joining each show.

The announcement arrives as both groups continue to maintain active touring and recording schedules decades after their original commercial breakthroughs. While the package is built around the nostalgia of the MTV and Sunset Strip era, organisers have positioned the shows as more than a retro revival, with both bands expected to perform newer material alongside their best-known songs.

For Australian audiences, the tour also reflects the ongoing demand for legacy hard rock acts whose influence has outlasted the commercial peak of the genre. Enuff Z’Nuff, in particular, have long occupied a unique place in American rock history, straddling glam metal, power-pop and psychedelic rock at a time when labels often marketed bands according to image rather than sound.

Founded in Illinois in 1984 by Donnie Vie and Chip Z’Nuff, Enuff Z’Nuff emerged during the same era that produced Poison, Warrant and Cinderella, yet their songwriting drew as heavily from Cheap Trick and The Beatles as it did from Sunset Strip metal. Their 1989 self-titled debut generated two Billboard Hot 100 entries with ‘New Thing’ and ‘Fly High Michelle’, both of which became staples of MTV’s late night rotation.

The group’s follow-up album, 1991’s Strength, is frequently cited by fans and critics as a creative high point. Rolling Stone famously described the band as “The Hot Band of the Year”, although the record failed to match the commercial performance of their debut. Frontman Donnie Vie later argued that the band’s label pushed Enuff Z’Nuff too heavily toward the glam metal market when the music itself leaned more naturally toward melodic power-pop.

Despite repeated line-up changes, label collapses and the commercial decline of glam metal in the early 1990s, Enuff Z’Nuff continued recording steadily. The band has now released 18 studio albums, including recent titles Brainwashed Generation, Hardrock Nite, Finer Than Sin and 2025’s Xtra Cherries. Bassist Chip Z’Nuff currently fronts the band, while the latest line-up includes drummer Daxx Nielsen, son of Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen.

Pretty Boy Floyd arrived from Hollywood during the same period but embraced the excess and theatricality of the Sunset Strip scene more directly. Formed in 1986 by vocalist Steve “Sex” Summers and guitarist Aeriel Stiles, the band broke through with the 1989 album Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz, which produced the MTV favourites ‘Rock And Roll (Is Gonna Set The Night On Fire)’ and ‘I Wanna Be With You’.

Unlike Enuff Z’Nuff, whose songwriting often crossed into Beatles-inspired pop territory, Pretty Boy Floyd leaned fully into sleaze rock aesthetics, combining glam visuals with street-level hard rock influences. Their commercial momentum slowed rapidly after MCA Records dropped the band in the early 1990s, but the group later reunited and rebuilt an international cult following through independent releases and consistent touring.

The tour also highlights the continued endurance of legacy glam and melodic hard rock acts within Australia’s live circuit. In recent years, Australian promoters have increasingly targeted audiences seeking classic-era hard rock experiences, particularly as younger listeners continue discovering the genre through streaming services and social media clips.

At the same time, the scene’s history remains complicated. Many acts from the era struggled financially following the grunge explosion of the early 1990s, while others endured public disputes, addiction issues and repeated line-up instability. Enuff Z’Nuff experienced multiple personal losses over the years, including the deaths of guitarist Derek Frigo and drummer Ricky Parent. Pretty Boy Floyd also faced tragedy with the deaths of bassist Vinnie Chas and drummer Ben Graves.

Even so, both bands have remained active while many of their contemporaries disappeared entirely. Their continued touring presence speaks to the durability of melodic hard rock songwriting, particularly among audiences who continue to value hooks and musicianship over changing trends.

The Australian shows will feature support acts from the XMusic roster, including Audio Reign, Karly Jewell, Poizon’Us, Wicked Things, Wayward Kings, Snakebite Whisky, Tailor Made Rejects, Slythr and Runt.

VIP packages will include a joint meet-and-greet with both bands, exclusive merchandise, signed postcards, soundcheck access and early merchandise entry.

Dates

Thursday, Nov 5, Adelaide, The Lion Arts Factory

Friday, Nov 6, Melbourne, Prince Bandroom

Saturday, Nov 7, Sydney, The Underground

Sunday, Nov 8, Brisbane, Soapbox Beer

Ticketing details:

VIP tickets on sale Monday, May 11

General public tickets on sale Wednesday, May 13

Tickets and VIP packages available via xmusic.au/tours

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