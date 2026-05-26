 Chris Botti Adds Lady Gaga And Bruno Mars Hit ‘Die With A Smile' To Expanding Live Set - Noise11 Music News
Chris Botti Facebook profile

Chris Botti Facebook profile

Chris Botti Adds Lady Gaga And Bruno Mars Hit ‘Die With A Smile’ To Expanding Live Set

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2026

in Live,News

Chris Botti is reshaping his live repertoire again, introducing Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ global hit ‘Die With A Smile’ into Australian tour performances as the Grammy-winning trumpeter continues to blur the lines between jazz, pop and cinematic orchestration.

by Paul Cashmere

Chris Botti’s decision to add Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With A Smile’ to his current live set reflects the same crossover instincts that have defined much of his career. Ahead of his June 2026 Australian tour, the American trumpeter is performing the song alongside jazz standards, film themes and classic pop material, using the contemporary hit to showcase both his band’s versatility and the evolving direction of his concerts.

The inclusion of the song comes as Botti continues to position his live performances outside the confines of traditional jazz programming. Recent setlists from US concerts reveal a structure that moves fluidly between Ennio Morricone compositions, Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, Sting’s ‘Moon Over Bourbon Street’ and modern chart material. ‘Die With A Smile’, originally recorded by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, has become one of the more striking additions.

For Botti, the song fits naturally within the atmosphere of his performances. The original recording carried strong influences from 1970s soft rock and pop-soul, elements that align closely with Botti’s romantic trumpet phrasing and cinematic arrangements. His concerts have increasingly relied on featured vocalists including Sy Smith, John Splithoff, Chrissi Poland and Veronica Swift, with the duet structure of ‘Die With A Smile’ offering another showcase moment for his touring ensemble.

The song itself has become one of the defining pop releases of the decade. Released in August 2024 through Interscope Records, ‘Die With A Smile’ was later included on Lady Gaga’s 2025 album Mayhem. Bruno Mars first developed the track in 2021 with collaborators Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II and James Fauntleroy before revisiting it several years later. According to accounts from the recording sessions, Mars invited Gaga to his Malibu studio after recognising the song’s potential connection to the darker emotional themes surrounding Joker: Folie à Deux.

The session quickly evolved into a full collaboration. Gaga reportedly sat at the piano, learned the chord progression and began writing alongside Mars, with the final version completed during an overnight recording session. Producer Andrew Watt later described the process as intentionally “old-school”, relying on live instrumentation and collaborative vocal performances rather than heavily programmed production.

Commercially, the track became a global phenomenon. ‘Die With A Smile’ spent 18 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 and broke Spotify streaming records, becoming one of the platform’s fastest songs to surpass multi-billion streaming milestones. At the 67th Grammy Awards, the song won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and was also nominated for Song of the Year.

Botti’s connection to Gaga extends beyond the current cover version. He has previously performed alongside Gaga during various television and live appearances, making the addition of the song less a novelty choice and more a continuation of his long-running crossover approach. Throughout his career Botti has consistently moved between genres, collaborating with artists including Sting, Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Steven Tyler and Yo-Yo Ma.

That broader perspective has also shaped his views on the changing music industry. In a 2018 interview with Noise11, Botti openly questioned the value of continuing to release albums in an era dominated by streaming platforms.

“There is no place to buy CDs,” Botti told Noise11 at the time. “”It wouldn’t matter if you are Celine Dion or whomever it is, if you sold 40,000 units it would be a success. Can you imagine? They used to sell millions of albums a week.”

Botti argued then that live performance was becoming increasingly central to an artist’s career, particularly for musicians working outside mainstream pop formats.

“If you want to do it and give it away for free but absolutely, because that is what it is going to come down to,” he said. “Otherwise you are just making a record to give it to Spotify so they can roll it out to their customers. It’s good for Spotify but it’s not great for the artists at all.”

The current tour structure appears to reflect that philosophy. Rather than relying on new studio releases, Botti has continued refining the concert experience itself, reshaping setlists around audience familiarity, cinematic arrangements and unexpected contemporary material. The inclusion of ‘Die With A Smile’ demonstrates how modern pop songs can sit comfortably alongside jazz standards when filtered through Botti’s orchestration and trumpet-led arrangements.

For Australian audiences, the June performances may offer a clearer picture of where Botti’s live evolution is heading. Current setlists suggest concerts built less around genre boundaries and more around mood, melody and recognisable songwriting, whether the source material originates from classic standards, film soundtracks or one of the biggest streaming hits of the modern era.

Chris Botti Australia Tour Dates
Monday, June 15, 2026, Sydney, Sydney Opera House
Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Brisbane, Brisbane Powerhouse
Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Get Chris Botti tickets here: https://abstract.net.au/event/chris-botti/

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