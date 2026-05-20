The Jungle Giants Experiencing Feelings Of Joy Tour Expands With Regional Dates - Noise11 Music News

The Jungle Giants have expanded their national tour in support of Experiencing Feelings Of Joy, adding a broad run of regional Australian shows following the album’s chart debut and major city theatre dates.

by Paul Cashmere

The Jungle Giants have widened the scope of their current Australian tour plans, adding an extensive series of regional dates after the release of their fifth studio album, Experiencing Feelings Of Joy. The album arrived last week and immediately delivered commercial impact, debuting at No. 1 on the Australian Albums Chart and reaching No. 3 on the overall Albums Chart. The expanded run now stretches from metropolitan theatre appearances in June through a regional circuit across Australia and New Zealand running into late August.

The additional dates substantially increase the scale of what was already positioned as the Brisbane band’s most extensive national tour to date. Beyond capital city venues including Melbourne’s Forum, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, the itinerary now reaches centres including Newcastle, Terrigal, Cairns, Townsville, Airlie Beach, Coffs Harbour, Toowoomba and Jindabyne.

The broader significance of the announcement reflects a continuing trend in Australian touring, where established domestic acts are increasingly extending national runs beyond the traditional capital city circuit. Escalating touring costs and changing audience patterns have made regional audiences an increasingly important component of live music strategies. The Jungle Giants’ expanded routing mirrors similar moves by Australian artists seeking to maintain national reach while strengthening regional connections.

The new dates arrive alongside a strong commercial opening for Experiencing Feelings Of Joy, the follow up to 2021’s Love Signs, which also debuted at No. 1 nationally. Frontman Sam Hales has framed the album as emerging from a period of personal and creative upheaval.

“I’d overextended and kind of cooked it, but I really found myself,” Hales said. “That’s where the joy comes from, having this unwavering hope even after experiencing adversity. This record is the culmination of everything for me, because I’m so in love with it and I’m so addicted to music again.”

The material was written during a period Hales has described as involving burnout, physical injury, damaged relationships and the end of a long term relationship. Those experiences became central to the thematic direction of the record, while retaining the electronic and rhythm driven sound that has increasingly defined The Jungle Giants over the past decade.

Formed in Brisbane in 2011 while members were still attending Mansfield State High School, The Jungle Giants, Sam Hales, Cesira Aitken, Andrew Dooris and Keelan Bijker, initially emerged through guitar based indie recordings before evolving into a more dance focused act.

Their debut album Learn To Exist introduced the group nationally in 2013, while subsequent releases progressively expanded their audience. By the release of Quiet Ferocity in 2017, tracks including Feel The Way I Do and Used To Be In Love had shifted the band’s sonic identity towards club influenced production.

The breakthrough continued with Love Signs, driven in part by the success of Heavy Hearted, which became one of the band’s defining songs and helped establish a larger mainstream profile.

The tour itself also illustrates the continuing strength of Australian live music following several challenging years for promoters and venues. Regional touring remains a financially difficult proposition for many artists because of transport and production costs, yet audiences outside capital cities continue to demonstrate strong demand for major national acts.

Support on the tour comes from The Tullamarines and Tear Drive, giving emerging Australian artists access to larger national audiences. Festival appearances across Burnie, Torquay, Margaret River, the Gold Coast and Armidale remain part of the band’s wider schedule.

With Experiencing Feelings Of Joy now released and additional dates added to the itinerary, The Jungle Giants move into the next phase of the album cycle with a tour footprint that now extends well beyond the original capital city focus. The expanded schedule places the group in front of audiences across multiple markets and reinforces the band’s continued position among Australia’s most consistent live acts.

Tour Dates

Fri 05 Jun, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Sat 06 Jun, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Fri 12 Jun, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sat 13 Jun, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Fri 19 Jun, Canberra, UC Refectory

Sat 20 Jun, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Fri 03 Jul, Forth, Forth Pub

Sat 04 Jul, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Fri 10 Jul, Wellington, Meow Nui

Sat 11 Jul, Auckland, Powerstation

Sun 12 Jul, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

Fri 17 Jul, Busselton, Shelter Brewery

Sat 18 Jul, Perth, Astor Theatre

Fri 24 Jul, Newcastle, Bar On The Hill

Sat 25 Jul, Terrigal, Terrigal Beach House

Fri 31 Jul, Cairns, Brothers

Sat 01 Aug, Townsville, JCU Uni Bar

Sun 02 Aug, Airlie Beach, Magnums

Fri 07 Aug, Frankston, The Pier

Sat 08 Aug, Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel

Fri 14 Aug, Brunswick Heads, Hotel Brunswick

Sat 15 Aug, Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Fri 21 Aug, Coolum, Blackflag Brewing

Sat 22 Aug, Toowoomba, The Powerhouse

Fri 28 Aug, Wollongong, Waves

Sat 29 Aug, Jindabyne, The Station

Ticketing details: Tickets available through The Jungle Giants official channels.

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