Evanescence Announce 2027 Australia And New Zealand Arena Tour - Noise11 Music News

Evanescence will return to Australia and New Zealand in March 2027, bringing their first headline arena tour of the region since the release of their new album Sanctuary.

by Paul Cashmere

Evanescence have announced a six-date Australia and New Zealand arena tour for March 2027, marking the band’s first full headline run across the region since releasing their sixth studio album, Sanctuary. Led by Amy Lee, the American rock group will perform shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, drawing from a catalogue that spans more than two decades, from 2003 breakthrough album Fallen through to their latest material.

The announcement arrives as Evanescence continue one of the most active periods of their career. The tour follows the release of Sanctuary, which includes the singles “Afterlife” and “Who Will You Follow”, and extends a global touring cycle that has already taken the band through North America, Europe and Asia.

The show will return Evanescence under very different circumstances from the band’s most recent visit. Evanescence last played Australia in late 2025 as special guests on Metallica’s M72 World Tour, supplementing those stadium appearances with a handful of smaller headline dates. The upcoming arena run places the band back in the headline position, allowing them to present a broader retrospective of their career while showcasing material from the new record.

The setlists are expected to draw heavily from the group’s best known releases. Songs such as “Bring Me To Life”, “Going Under” and “My Immortal” remain central to the band’s live identity more than 20 years after they first propelled Evanescence onto international charts. The enduring popularity of those tracks has helped maintain the group’s position as one of the most commercially successful hard rock acts of the 21st century.

Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody formed Evanescence in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the mid-1990s. Their debut album, Fallen, became a global phenomenon upon its release in 2003, earning multiple Grammy Awards and establishing the band’s distinctive blend of heavy guitars, piano-driven arrangements and orchestral influences. The album has sold millions of copies worldwide and remains one of the defining rock releases of its era.

Subsequent albums including The Open Door, Evanescence, Synthesis and The Bitter Truth expanded the band’s musical range while maintaining the core elements that have characterised its sound. Across changing line-ups and industry shifts, Amy Lee has remained the group’s creative centre, guiding Evanescence through evolving interpretations of alternative rock, metal, electronic and classical influences.

The release of Sanctuary also follows a series of high-profile projects that have introduced the band to new audiences. “Afterlife”, written for Netflix’s Devil May Cry, became a significant rock radio success, while collaborations connected to the film Ballerina and work with artists including Halsey, K.Flay, Poppy and Spiritbox further extended Evanescence’s reach beyond its established fan base. The momentum culminated in the band’s first number one on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Afterlife”, more than two decades after their commercial breakthrough.

The broader significance of the tour reflects the continuing strength of legacy rock acts in the live market. Arena tours by bands whose peak commercial success arrived in the early 2000s have remained a reliable draw globally, particularly when paired with new music that continues to perform strongly on streaming platforms and rock radio. Evanescence occupy a distinctive position within that landscape, having maintained relevance across multiple generations of listeners while avoiding lengthy periods away from touring.

For Australia and New Zealand, the 2027 dates provide the first opportunity to experience the full Sanctuary era production in the region. With a catalogue that now spans more than 30 years from the band’s formation and over two decades since Fallen first changed the trajectory of modern rock, Evanescence continue to demonstrate a level of longevity few of their contemporaries have matched.

EVANESCENCE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2027

5 March 2027, Perth, RAC Arena

7 March 2027, Adelaide, AEC Arena

9 March 2027, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

12 March 2027, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

16 March 2027, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

20 March 2027, Auckland, Spark Arena

Ticketing Information

Artist Presale: 9 June, 12pm to 11 June, 11pm

Sanctuary / Jungle Merch Presale: 9 June, 12pm to 11 June, 11pm

Live Nation Presale: 11 June, 1pm to 12 June, 12pm

General Public On Sale: 12 June, 1pm local time

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