VNV Nation Announce First Australian Tour In More Than A Decade - Noise11 Music News

British-Irish electronic music act VNV Nation have announced an Australian tour for February, marking the group’s long-awaited return to local audiences. The project, led by singer, songwriter and producer Ronan Harris, will perform three headline dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne as part of ongoing touring activity following the release of the band’s latest albums, Construct and Destruct.

by Paul Cashmere

For followers of alternative electronic music, the tour represents the latest chapter in a career that stretches back more than three decades. VNV Nation, short for Victory Not Vengeance, emerged from London’s electronic underground in the early 1990s and became one of the defining acts of the futurepop and electronic body music scenes. Their influence has extended well beyond club culture, helping shape a generation of artists who blended industrial rhythms with melodic songwriting and cinematic production.

Harris was born and raised in Dublin, where early exposure to electronic music through radio broadcasts sparked an interest in pioneering acts including Kraftwerk, DAF and The Human League. After performing with the Dublin group Die Fabrik during the 1980s, he relocated to London in 1989 and began developing material under the name Nation.

The project later evolved into VNV Nation after Harris adopted the phrase “Victory Not Vengeance” as its guiding philosophy.

The band’s earliest recordings drew heavily from the electronic body music tradition established by acts such as Nitzer Ebb and Front 242. Their 1995 debut album Advance And Follow introduced a combination of industrial beats, orchestral textures and melodic synthesiser arrangements. A larger breakthrough arrived with 1998’s Praise The Fallen, which expanded the group’s audience across Europe.

The defining moment came with 1999’s Empires. The album refined VNV Nation’s songwriting and production approach, introducing more sophisticated arrangements and stronger melodic structures. Empires spent seven weeks at the top of Germany’s Deutsche Alternative Charts and established the group as a major force in European alternative music.

Throughout the following decades, VNV Nation continued to evolve. Albums including Futureperfect, Matter + Form, Judgement, Automatic, Transnational, Noire and Electric Sun expanded the band’s sound while maintaining the emotional and melodic qualities that became its signature. Harris was also among the figures associated with popularising the term “futurepop”, a label used to describe the fusion of electronic dance music, synth-pop and industrial influences that emerged in the early 2000s.

The group’s ambitions extended beyond traditional electronic music formats. In 2015, VNV Nation released Resonance: Music For Orchestra Vol. 1, reimagining songs from across its catalogue with full orchestral arrangements. The project achieved notable chart success and demonstrated the adaptability of Harris’s compositions beyond the club and festival environment.

Recent years have seen the band maintain strong momentum. The release of Electric Sun in 2023 was followed by extensive touring across Europe and North America. In 2025, VNV Nation issued Construct and Destruct, originally conceived as a double album project before being divided into two separate releases. Construct reached No. 3 on the German national album chart, reinforcing the group’s enduring commercial appeal more than 25 years after its breakthrough.

While electronic music trends have shifted dramatically since VNV Nation first emerged, the band’s longevity reflects a loyal international fan base and a catalogue that has consistently balanced club-focused production with emotionally driven songwriting. Germany remains one of the group’s strongest markets, where they continue to headline major festivals and achieve regular chart success.

The Australian dates will give local audiences an opportunity to experience a catalogue spanning from the industrial influences of the early years through to the expansive productions of the current era. For Harris and VNV Nation, the shows represent another milestone in a career that continues to evolve while remaining connected to its electronic roots.

Australian fans have waited a long time for the band’s return. In February, that wait will finally come to an end when VNV Nation bring their live show back to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Dates are:

10 February, Brisbane, Crowbar

12 February, Sydney, Crowbar

13 February, Melbourne, Max Watts

Tickets & Info: http://www.hardlinemedia.net

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