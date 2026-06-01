Saint Etienne Announce Final Australian And New Zealand Tour - Noise11 Music News

English pop trio Saint Etienne have announced a farewell tour of Australia and New Zealand for November and December 2026, marking what is expected to be the band’s final visit to the region. The tour follows the release of International, the group’s 2025 album that members have described as their last studio record, bringing a close to one of the most distinctive careers in British pop music.

For audiences across Australia and New Zealand, the tour represents a final opportunity to see a band whose influence has extended well beyond the indie dance movement from which it emerged in the early 1990s. Saint Etienne built a reputation by combining club culture, electronic music, classic British pop songwriting and references to film, fashion and everyday life, creating a catalogue that has remained influential across several generations of musicians.

The farewell run arrives less than 12 months after International returned the group to the UK Top 10. The album was released in September 2025 and was subsequently confirmed as the final studio project from the trio of Sarah Cracknell, Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs.

Saint Etienne’s story began in 1990 when childhood friends Stanley and Wiggs formed the project in Croydon, south London. Their breakthrough came almost immediately with a reimagined version of Neil Young’s Only Love Can Break Your Heart, a recording that became a club favourite and introduced the band’s hybrid approach to pop and dance music.

The arrival of vocalist Sarah Cracknell in 1991 completed the line-up that would remain intact throughout the band’s career. Her first major appearance with the group came on Nothing Can Stop Us, one of the defining tracks from the acclaimed debut album Foxbase Alpha. The album earned a Mercury Prize nomination and established Saint Etienne as one of the leading acts of Britain’s evolving alternative pop scene.

Throughout the 1990s the band developed a body of work that balanced commercial success with artistic experimentation. So Tough reached the UK Top 10 and produced the hit You’re In A Bad Way, while Tiger Bay expanded the group’s sound by incorporating folk influences into an electronic framework.

Among the band’s best-known recordings are Only Love Can Break Your Heart, Nothing Can Stop Us, Spring, You’re In A Bad Way, He’s On The Phone and Wood Cabin. Their music frequently drew on British cultural references, from London geography to cinema and television, helping to distinguish them from many of their contemporaries.

Saint Etienne also developed a reputation for embracing stylistic change. Albums such as Good Humor, recorded in Sweden using analogue equipment, moved away from dance music toward classic pop arrangements. Later releases including Sound Of Water, Finisterre and Tales From Turnpike House explored ambient textures, electronic experimentation and themes rooted in British life and culture.

In more recent years the group continued to evolve. I’ve Been Trying To Tell You, released in 2021, became their highest-charting album in nearly three decades, while 2024’s The Night pushed further into atmospheric and largely beatless compositions. International, released in 2025, ultimately became the final chapter in the band’s recording career.

The farewell announcement is significant not only for long-time followers of Saint Etienne but also for fans of a broader generation of British alternative pop. The band’s influence can be heard in artists who have blended electronic production with traditional songwriting, helping establish a template that remains common in contemporary pop and indie music.

While there has been no indication that the group will cease all activity after the tour, members have been clear that International closes their studio album catalogue. That makes the forthcoming Australian and New Zealand dates particularly notable as a likely final opportunity for local audiences to experience the band’s extensive songbook performed live.

For a group whose career has stretched from the indie dance explosion of the early 1990s to the streaming era, the tour serves as both a celebration of their catalogue and a farewell to audiences that have supported them for more than 35 years.

SAINT ETIENNE Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates

20 November 2026, Auckland, Powerstation

21 November 2026, Wellington, Meow Nui

23 November 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

26 November 2026, Melbourne, Forum

27 November 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

29 November 2026, Brisbane, The Tivoli

1 December 2026, Perth, Freo Social

Tickets:

Presale: 3 June 2026, 9:00am local time

General Public On Sale: 5 June 2026, 9:00am local time

Pre-sale Registration: destroyalllines.com/tours/saint-etienne

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