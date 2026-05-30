 Sparks Turn Simplicity Into Spectacle At Melbourne's Palais Theatre - Noise11 Music News

Sparks at The Palais St Kilda 28 May 2026 photo by Winston Robinson

Sparks Turn Simplicity Into Spectacle At Melbourne’s Palais Theatre

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2026

in Live,News

Sparks proved at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on 28 May 2026 that great live music does not require giant video screens, elaborate stage sets or theatrical props. With five musicians on stage, standard concert lighting and a catalogue stretching back more than 50 years, brothers Ron and Russell Mael delivered a riveting 100-minute performance that demonstrated how enduring songs and committed musicianship remain the most powerful tools in live entertainment.

by Paul Cashmere

This was Sparks’ third visit to Australia, following their first tour in 2001 and their long-awaited return in 2023 after a 22-year absence. Just three years later, the Los Angeles duo were back, arriving fresh from the European leg of their Mad! world tour and presenting a set that balanced new material with key moments from their extensive catalogue.

The enthusiasm inside the Palais reflected the unique relationship Sparks have built with Australian audiences over 28 albums and the previous two tours. Some fans first discovered the band during their quirky 1970s video ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us’, also a highlight of this show. Younger people in the audience where there because of more recent projects including the documentary The Sparks Brothers and the film Annette. The result was a multi-generational audience united by admiration for one of popular music’s most singular acts.

The performance began with So May We Start from the 2021 Annette soundtrack, immediately establishing the theatricality that has long defined Sparks. Ron Mael took his place behind the synthesiser with his trademark deadpan expression while Russell Mael bounded across the stage with seemingly limitless energy.

Backed by guitarist Eli Pearl, bassist Max Whipple and drummer Darren Weiss, Sparks delivered a set that highlighted how effectively their songs translate to the stage. Studio recordings often accentuate the duo’s eccentricities, but in concert the strength of the songwriting becomes unmistakable. Songs such as Reinforcements, Sherlock Holmes and Mickey Mouse revealed layers of craftsmanship beneath the wit.

The newer material sat comfortably alongside the classics. Do Things My Own Way, Running Up a Tab at the Hotel for the Fab, JanSport Backpack and My Devotion demonstrated that Sparks remain creatively active more than five decades after their debut. Rather than sounding like legacy act obligations, the recent songs felt fully integrated into the show’s narrative.

A particular highlight came with Ron Mael stepping away from his keyboard for Let’s Get Funky (Ron Version), delivering his understated vocal performance and deliberately awkward dance moves that have become a fan favourite. The crowd responded enthusiastically, as they did throughout the evening whenever the usually deadpan Ron broke character.

Musically, the concert constantly shifted gears. The electronic pulse of Beat the Clock recalled Sparks’ influential collaboration with producer Giorgio Moroder. Music That You Can Dance To transformed the Palais into a dance floor, while Porcupine offered a glimpse of the band’s newest material from the 2025 MADDER EP.

The set reached its peak with three of the band’s most celebrated songs arriving in succession. When Do I Get to Sing “My Way” prompted a venue-wide singalong before The Number One Song in Heaven pushed the energy even higher. By the time Sparks launched into This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us, the audience was fully engaged. More than 50 years after its release, the song remains one of the most distinctive singles in rock history, and its dramatic delivery remains remarkably powerful in a live setting.

One of the most impressive aspects of the evening was its simplicity. There were no distractions from the music. No video content competed for attention. No elaborate production attempted to compensate for shortcomings elsewhere. Instead, the focus remained entirely on the performers and the songs. It was a textbook example of how a live show can succeed through performance, repertoire and audience connection rather than technical spectacle.

The encore reinforced that approach. (Baby, Baby) Can I Invade Your Country carried fresh relevance in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical climate, while Russell alluded to the The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte video, featuring Melbourne’s own Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, who he said they did reach out to, to see if she was home on Melbourne but unfortunately she was in another hemisphere working.

The evening concluded with more recent 2020 track All That, providing a communal and reflective finale before the Mael brothers returned centre stage to accept an extended standing ovation.

At an age when many artists have long since retired, Sparks continue to tour with energy, precision and purpose. The Melbourne performance confirmed that the band remains not only relevant but creatively vital. More importantly, it served as a reminder that the fundamentals of live music have not changed. Great songs, talented musicians and genuine audience connection remain the foundation of every memorable concert.

Setlist
So May We Start (Annette soundtrack, 2021)
Do Things My Own Way (Mad, 2025)
Reinforcements (Propaganda, 1974)
Sherlock Holmes (Angst In My Pants, 1982)
Beat The Clock (No. 1 In Heaven, 1979)
Mickey Mouse (Angst In My Pants, 1982)
Running Up A Tab At The Hotel For The Fab (Mad, 2025)
Let’s Get Funky (Ron Version) (Music That You Can Dance To, 1986)
Porcupine (MADDER EP, 2025)
A Walk Down Memory Lane (Interior Design, 1988)
JanSport Backpack (Mad, 2025)
Music That You Can Dance To (Music That You Can Dance To, 1986)
When Do I Get To Sing “My Way” (Gratuitous Sax & Senseless Violins, 1994)
The Number One Song In Heaven (No. 1 In Heaven, 1979)
This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us (Kimono My House, 1974)
Whippings And Apologies (A Woofer In Tweeter’s Clothing, 1972)
My Devotion (Mad, 2025)

Encore:
(Baby, Baby) Can I Invade Your Country (Hello Young Lovers, 2006)
The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte (The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, 2023)
All That (A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, 2020)

Watch the Ron Mael Noise11 interview:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bowling For Soup photo by Anna-Marie Megalogenis
Bowl My Bones Tour: Bowling for Soup, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and Talk Heavy, 7th May 2026, The Forum

The closure of Hosier Lane caused the queue outside the Forum to extend nearly to Swanston Street. Punk enthusiasts of different ages and eras, some with striking, gravity-defying mohawks, embody the spirit of punk and are awaiting the onslaught of three different punk bands.

May 11, 2026
TISM by Mary Boukouvalas_25
REVIEW: TISM Wankers of the World Unite, Saturday 2nd May 2026, PICA

Touted as a “one off show not to be performed anywhere else”, with six local support acts and the “international debut of Death to Art Live at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl,” TISM fans packed out PICA, an industrial hanger style venue in Port Melbourne which was once a historic manufacturing plant.

May 6, 2026
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening performing Physical Graffiti live in Melbourne 2026
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Closes Physical Graffiti Chapter In Melbourne

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening honours the legacy of Led Zeppelin with a powerful Melbourne performance marking the final show of the Physical Graffiti set

April 27, 2026
De La Soul at St Kilda Melbourne 27 February 2026 photo by Winston Robinson
De La Soul Bring Hip Hop History Back To St Kilda At Palace Foreshore Show

De La Soul returned to Australia with a celebratory live performance at Melbourne's Palace Foreshore, reminding fans why De La Soul remain one of hip hop's most influential and beloved groups.

March 2, 2026
Ed Sheeran by Mary Boukouvalas
Ed Sheeran Opens Melbourne Stand With Career-Spanning Marvel Stadium Spectacle

Ed Sheeran returned to Melbourne with a marathon performance at Marvel Stadium, delivering a career-wide set that traced his journey from early acoustic roots to global pop dominance while reaffirming his enduring connection with Australian audiences.

February 27, 2026
Lorde by Thistle Brown supplied Frontier
Lorde Delivers Ultrasound World Tour Revelation At Rod Laver Arena

Lorde returned to Melbourne with The Ultrasound World Tour, with Lorde transforming Rod Laver Arena into a theatre of confession, connection and fearless reinvention.

February 22, 2026
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne Kicks Off Australian Tour In Brisbane

David Byrne opened his Australian tour with a tightly choreographed, career-spanning set in Brisbane on Saturday, 17 January 2026, reminding the crowd just how wide and restless his musical world still is.

January 19, 2026