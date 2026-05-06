 REVIEW: TISM Wankers of the World Unite, Saturday 2nd May 2026, PICA - Noise11 Music News
TISM by Mary Boukouvalas_25

TISM by Mary Boukouvalas

REVIEW: TISM Wankers of the World Unite, Saturday 2nd May 2026, PICA

by Anna-Maria Megalogenis on May 6, 2026

in Live,News,Reviews

Touted as a “one off show not to be performed anywhere else”, with six local support acts and the “international debut of Death to Art Live at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl,” TISM fans packed out PICA, an industrial hanger style venue in Port Melbourne which was once a historic manufacturing plant.

Sydney based four-piece, Large Mirage are entertaining punters with their seventies inspired guitar driven sound. The 5000 capacity venue is sparsely populated at this early stage and all the seats inside and outside the hanger are occupied.

Following the music to Stage 3, Davey Lane is clad in a boiler suit and funny hat, playing on his electric guitar. Singing covers of “some cunt called Davey Lane” and keeping in the theme of tongue in cheek humour. Lane is a class act, his masterful guitar work and endearing vocals punctuating his songs “You’re the Cops and I’m the Crime” and “Not an Option Now.” Lane is filling in between acts on Stage 1 and 2. In his second set he entertains the throng with TISM cover “I Might be a Cunt but I’m not a Fucking Cunt.”

Five Piece all girl, hard rock band, Hot Machine, are clad in black leather and are belting out songs with gusto. Lead vocalist Sammy O’ Keefe is wowing the crowd with her strong vocals and confident stage persona. For a band that formed in 2023, O’Keefe, lead guitarist Jess Turner (JT) rhythm guitarist Sarsha Marsden, bassist Brittany Britten and drummer Jess Maio sound like seasoned rock stars.

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice on Stage 1, are assaulting our senses with their frenetic, politically charged songs and between song banter. Frontman Dougal Shaw (aka Dr Sure) is screaming out “Shame – Genocide” repeatedly about the war in Gaza. Latest single, searing guitar driven “No Pigs” is lapped up by the throng.

Over at Stage 2, crowd favourites, pub-punk outfit, Drunk Mums are ripping into their set, and taking the audience along for the ride. Their 3- part harmonies and shared vocal duties, enhance their appeal. Their solid gigging over the last fifteen years has honed their sound, noted in “Magazines” performed with aplomb tonight.

Frankston four piece The Belair Lip Bombs on the main stage ( Stage 1) are a band to watch. Lead vocalist and guitarist Maisie Everett is singing her heart out. Their catchy post punk songs and Everett’s powerful vocals are lulling the crowd into submission. “Gimme Gimme” is a highlight of many punchy tunes during their set.

When TISM played The Palace in 2003 the fake TISM played on the smaller stage before TISM came on the main stage.

All eyes are peeled to the main stage and TISM pull a manoeuvre from 2003 and appear on the smaller stage. Dressed in grey jumpsuits, three spiky horns and their trademark balaclavas they kick off their set with “Old Skool Tism.”

The crowd boo after each songs conclusion and TISM wear this as a badge of honour. It’s the highest accolade an audience can give. That and being called a wanker. During “Everybody Needs Somebody to Hate,” a giant glowing doll saunters through the crowd.

Ron Hitler Barassi’s diatribe is a foil for the other members to make their way to the main stage. “What Nationality is Les Murray?” is one of many highlights during their set, enhanced by synchronised dancing.

Upping the ante from 2003, TISM switch stages every five songs or so. Highlights are many; “Root” is a fan favourite, “Saturday Night Palsy” “Greg ! The Stop Sign,” and “What are ya?” rouse the punters.

At one point TISM and their cohorts are on three stages simultaneously playing three different songs. Barassi, Humphrey B. Flaubert, Jock Cheese, Vladimir Lenin McCartney (II), Les Miserables (II), Jon St Peenis, Eugene La Hot Croix Bun and their masked cronies are on fire. It’s insane.

The glorious “(He’ll Never be an) Old Man River” on stage 1 is always a pleasure to see and a song that once famously made Flea of the RHCP want to kill each member of the band.

For the finale TISM play “Give up for Australia” on stage 1 and 2, facing each other and the crowd lose their shit.

For a night filled with fun, high energy- electronic punk music, extreme stage logistics and copious non sequiturs, TISM have come a long way since their 1983 “Farewell Tour” at Duncan McKinnon Hall in Murrumbeena. Or have they?

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