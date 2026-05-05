Reclink Community Cup 2026 Returns To Melbourne With Music And Football Showdown - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup returns on 14 June, bringing Triple R & PBS Megahertz and The Rockdogs together alongside Stella Donnelly, C.O.F.F.I.N and more for a major community fundraiser.

by Paul Cashmere

The Reclink Community Cup will return to Victoria Park in Abbotsford on Sunday 14 June 2026, uniting Melbourne’s live music community and grassroots football culture for a day-long charity event featuring The Rockdogs taking on Triple R & PBS Megahertz.

Since its inception, the Community Cup has become a cornerstone of Melbourne’s cultural calendar, reflecting the city’s deep ties between independent music, community radio and social advocacy. The 2026 edition continues that tradition with a curated live lineup spanning punk, indie, country and DJ culture.

Performances on the day will include C.O.F.F.I.N, joined by special guest Ambrose Kenny-Smith, alongside Country Struts Boot Scooting, Kim Salmon’s Smoked Salmon, Owelu Dreamhouse, Public Figures, Stella Donnelly & Kee’Ahn, and DJ Charlie Miller. The bill reflects a cross-section of Australia’s contemporary and legacy music scenes, anchored by artists with established ties to Melbourne’s independent circuit.

The football match itself remains central to the event’s identity. The Rockdogs, a team made up of musicians, continue their long-running rivalry with the Megahertz, representing broadcasters from Triple R and PBS FM. While historically the contest has swung between both sides, recent years have seen The Rockdogs build a stronger winning record, intensifying the competitive narrative heading into 2026.

Established in 1993 as a modest fundraiser between local musicians, the Community Cup has expanded into a major national event. What began with $500 raised at a small-scale match has grown into an initiative drawing crowds exceeding 12,000 and raising more than $200,000 annually. The introduction of the Megahertz team in 1997 formalised the event’s structure, aligning it directly with Reclink Australia’s mission.

Over the decades, the event has featured appearances from key figures in Australian music including Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett and Tim Rogers, reinforcing its reputation as both a cultural and philanthropic platform. Its relocation to larger venues such as Junction Oval, before settling at Victoria Park, reflects sustained audience demand and community engagement.

Beyond Melbourne, the model has been replicated nationally, with Community Cup matches staged in cities including Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart. Despite this expansion, the Melbourne event remains the flagship, both in scale and cultural impact.

While the event is widely celebrated, its dual focus on entertainment and charity also invites scrutiny around sustainability and long-term fundraising impact. Reclink’s continued involvement ensures transparency around funding allocation, with proceeds directed into programs addressing homelessness, mental health challenges and social isolation through structured recreational activities.

The 2026 Community Cup reinforces the enduring link between Australia’s music community and social causes. With a multi-genre lineup and a renewed chapter in the Rockdogs versus Megahertz rivalry, the event continues to operate as both a cultural gathering and a fundraising mechanism with tangible community outcomes.

Event Details And Ticketing

Sunday 14 June 2026, Melbourne, Victoria Park, Abbotsford

Tickets available now via communitycup.com.au

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