Blak Day Out 2026 Lineup Announced For Brisbane Return - Noise11 Music News

Blak Day Out returns to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on 24 July 2026 with Dan Sultan leading a multi-genre First Nations lineup celebrating culture, community and contemporary Indigenous music.

by Paul Cashmere

Blak Day Out will return to Brisbane in 2026 with a fifth edition that expands its profile as a key platform for First Nations artists, bringing Dan Sultan, Beddy Rays, Becca Hatch, Jem Cassar-Daley and Rox Lavi to The Princess Theatre on Friday 24 July.

The event, staged as part of the Open Season program in Magandjin, Brisbane, continues to build on momentum established over previous years, with tickets on sale now from $29. Curated by Blak Social founder Alethea Beetson, Blak Day Out has positioned itself as both a live music event and a cultural statement, foregrounding Indigenous voices across multiple genres while maintaining an accessible, all-ages format.

Beetson said the objective remains consistent with the event’s origins. “This event is about joy, music and community, bringing people together to experience the incredible talent of Indigenous artists across genres,” she said. “We’ve always had world-class artists in our communities. Blak Day Out is about creating a platform that matches that talent and energy.”

The 2026 lineup reflects a cross-section of contemporary Australian music. Dan Sultan arrives as the most established name on the bill, entering this phase of his career following the release of his 2023 album Dan Sultan, which secured the ARIA Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album and further nominations for Best Solo Artist and Best Independent Release. His catalogue, stretching back to Get Out While You Can in 2009, has consistently bridged rock, soul and blues, while his live reputation has been reinforced through major appearances including the Sydney Opera House Forecourt and collaborations with orchestras on reinterpretations of Blackbird. New material is expected following recent work with producer Guy Chambers.

Queensland band Beddy Rays bring a different dynamic, rooted in contemporary Australian rock with a strong live following. Their breakthrough single Sobercoaster achieved Gold certification and accumulated more than 15 million streams, while their debut album Do What Ya Wanna reached number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. Their trajectory has been defined by festival performances and sustained national touring, positioning them as one of the country’s most commercially visible emerging acts.

Becca Hatch represents the R&B and pop end of the lineup. Since emerging through the Triple J Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative in 2017, the Kamilaroi and Samoan artist has developed a catalogue that blends contemporary R&B with electronic production. Her performance history includes Vivid LIVE and the Sydney Opera House, alongside support slots for international artists including Mahalia and Coldplay, indicating a crossover appeal beyond domestic audiences.

Jem Cassar-Daley’s inclusion reflects the continued recognition of songwriting-led Indigenous pop. Since her debut in 2021, she has accumulated industry awards including National Indigenous Music Awards New Talent of the Year and multiple Queensland Music Awards. Her work draws on personal narrative and acoustic-based arrangements, and her touring history includes both domestic and international showcases such as The Great Escape in the UK.

Rox Lavi completes the lineup, representing a newer voice. The Gomeroi artist from Ipswich has built his approach through a foundation in rap, expanding into broader stylistic territory. His development reflects a broader trend among younger Australian artists who move fluidly across genres, with songwriting rooted in lived experience and early influences in hip-hop.

Blak Day Out’s growth aligns with a wider shift in the Australian music industry towards increased visibility for Indigenous artists. Over the past decade, artists such as Thelma Plum, Baker Boy and Briggs have contributed to a sustained presence of First Nations voices in mainstream charts and festival lineups. Events like Blak Day Out provide a dedicated environment for these artists while also introducing emerging talent to broader audiences.

The 2025 edition, which featured Christine Anu, Thelma Plum and Miss Kaninna, sold out, reinforcing demand for curated Indigenous music events. That trajectory places the 2026 event within a broader ecosystem that includes national festivals and targeted industry initiatives supporting First Nations music.

There are few competing viewpoints around the value of such events, although some industry observers continue to debate the balance between dedicated Indigenous platforms and full integration within mainstream festival programming. Blak Day Out operates within both contexts, offering a focused cultural space while also feeding into the broader touring and festival circuit.

Looking ahead, the 2026 edition signals continued expansion for Blak Day Out as both a cultural event and industry platform. With a lineup spanning established and emerging artists, the event reinforces its role in shaping how Indigenous music is presented and experienced in Australia’s live sector.

BLAK DAY OUT 2026

Friday 24 July, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

Tickets from $29, on sale now

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