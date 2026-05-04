Don Walker Announces Love Songs Album And National Tour - Noise11 Music News

Don Walker returns with Love Songs, a new solo album and Australian tour that reaffirms Don Walker’s status as one of the country’s most enduring songwriters

by Paul Cashmere

Don Walker will release his fifth solo album Love Songs on 7 August 2026, marking a new chapter in a catalogue that stretches from the foundational years of Cold Chisel through to his later solo work and collaborations.

The record arrives three years after Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky and continues Walker’s long-standing exploration of narrative songwriting grounded in Australian life. With Love Songs, Walker shifts focus toward a more intimate framework, presenting nine songs that draw on both archival material and contemporary recordings.

The significance of Love Songs sits within Walker’s broader body of work. As a principal songwriter for Cold Chisel, he shaped some of the most recognisable songs in Australian rock, including Khe Sanh, Flame Trees and Cheap Wine. His solo output has often moved in a more understated direction, favouring character studies and sparse arrangements. This new album consolidates that approach while introducing a wider sonic palette.

The first single, Let’s All Get Together, sets the tone for the project. Featuring The Suave Fucks and The Harmonettes, the track blends Walker’s piano-led structure with brass and layered backing vocals. The arrangement extends beyond his earlier minimalist tendencies, incorporating a horn section featuring Melbourne players Michael Fraser, Gianni Marinucci, David Palmer and Paul Williamson.

Across the album, Walker alternates between stripped-back recordings and fuller band arrangements. Could You Still Be Here stands out as a historical document within the release, recorded direct to DAT in Walker’s basement around the turn of the century. Its inclusion provides a temporal contrast to newer recordings such as Luck and Fly Away, which were cut in 2022 with the late Roy Payne on guitar.

The personnel assembled for Love Songs reflects Walker’s long-standing collaborative network. Shannon Bourne handles guitar duties across much of the album, while Garrett Costigan’s pedal steel contributes a distinctive tonal layer. The rhythm section of Michael Vidale and Hamish Stuart underpins the sessions, with additional contributions from Mark Punch, Charlie Owen, Juanita Tippins and Sam Lemann.

Walker’s methodology has remained consistent over decades, prioritising feel and narrative over technical excess. That approach can be traced back to his early influences, from gospel and blues absorbed in childhood to later inspirations including Stevie Winwood and Ray Manzarek. It is also evident in his work beyond music, including his 2009 book Shots, which applied the same observational discipline to prose.

Within the Australian industry, Love Songs arrives at a time when legacy artists are increasingly revisiting catalogue-driven performances. Walker’s decision to present new material alongside archival recordings suggests a different trajectory, one that treats the past as an active component of current work rather than a fixed reference point.

There is also a broader relevance in the continued output of writers from the Cold Chisel era. As streaming platforms reshape listening habits, albums such as Love Songs maintain a focus on cohesive long-form storytelling. For emerging artists, Walker’s persistence underscores the viability of career longevity built on songwriting rather than production trends.

While critical consensus around Walker’s work has historically been strong, commercial metrics have varied across his solo releases. Albums such as Hully Gully were widely regarded as artistic high points despite limited chart impact. Love Songs enters a similar environment, where audience engagement may be measured less by chart position and more by sustained live performance and catalogue depth.

The accompanying tour will provide the first live context for the new material. Beginning in Melbourne on 16 October, the run will move through Geelong, Sydney, Eumundi and Brisbane. Supporting the shows will be Jimmy Dowling, whose songwriting and performance style aligns with Walker’s emphasis on narrative and musical restraint.

Tour Dates – Love Songs 2026 Tour

Friday, 16 October 2026, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

Saturday, 17 October 2026, Geelong, Eureka Hotel

Saturday, 24 October 2026, Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday, 30 October 2026, Eumundi, Imperial Hotel

Saturday, 31 October 2026, Brisbane, Old Museum

Tickets on sale from 9.00am local time Thursday, 7 May via donwalker.com.au/live

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