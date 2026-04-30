APRA Celebrates 100 Years As Paul Kelly Performs Flash And The Pan Classic Walking In The Rain At 2026 APRA Awards - Noise11 Music News

APRA marks a century of music rights in Australia with Paul Kelly delivering a standout performance of Flash And The Pan’s Walking In The Rain at the 2026 APRA Awards in Sydney

by Paul Cashmere

APRA marked its 100th anniversary at the 2026 APRA Awards in Sydney with a performance that connected a century of Australian songwriting to its contemporary voice. Paul Kelly delivered a rendition of Walking In The Rain, the Flash And The Pan track written by Harry Vanda and George Young, in one of the evening’s defining moments.

The performance brought together one of Australia’s most respected songwriters with a composition that has travelled across decades, genres and continents since its original release. The APRA centenary celebration framed the night as both an awards ceremony and a reflection on a century of music rights and creative output.

APRA’s 100-year milestone provided the context for a ceremony that looked back at how Australian songwriting has evolved from early broadcast radio to global streaming platforms. The organisation, founded in 1926, has long played a central role in ensuring composers and songwriters are paid for the use of their work across public performance, broadcast and digital environments.

Paul Kelly’s performance of Walking In The Rain underscored that legacy. The song, written by Harry Vanda and George Young of Flash And The Pan, stands as a key example of Australian songwriting that found international recognition. Its inclusion in the ceremony highlighted the durability of the country’s catalogues and their continued relevance in contemporary performance settings.

Walking In The Rain was originally released by Flash And The Pan in 1976, later appearing on their 1979 self-titled debut album. The project itself was the recording identity of former Easybeats members Harry Vanda and George Young, whose writing partnership became one of Australia’s most influential creative forces.

The song gained wider international attention in 1981 when Grace Jones recorded a version for her album Nightclubbing, further extending its reach beyond Australian audiences. That interpretation helped cement the track as a cross-genre standard, moving between new wave, pop and electronic interpretations over time.

Paul Kelly’s performance at the APRA Awards drew on that history, presenting the song within a live contemporary context that emphasised its songwriting structure rather than stylistic framing. The arrangement placed focus on the composition’s narrative and melodic strength, reinforcing its status as a durable piece of Australian songwriting.

Harry Vanda and George Young’s influence on Australian music spans decades, from their work with The Easybeats through to Flash And The Pan and beyond. Their songwriting catalogue has been a cornerstone of APRA’s membership base, representing a period in which Australian writers began achieving sustained international success.

Walking In The Rain originated during a period of experimentation for the duo, initially appearing as a B-side before becoming part of the Flash And The Pan album cycle. Its later reinterpretation by Grace Jones expanded its global footprint and demonstrated the adaptability of Australian compositions in international markets.

Sony Music Publishing, which publishes the composition, has continued to manage its catalogue presence across modern licensing and performance platforms, ensuring ongoing visibility in contemporary contexts such as anniversary celebrations and tribute performances.

APRA’s centenary celebrations reflect a broader timeline in which Australian music moved from local broadcast protection issues to global digital licensing systems. Established in 1926, the organisation initially focused on ensuring composers were paid as radio transformed music consumption in Australia.

Over the decades, APRA expanded its role through television licensing, live performance royalties, international reciprocal agreements and digital streaming frameworks. Its evolution parallels major shifts in the music industry, from the introduction of rock and roll in the 1950s through to the streaming economy of the 21st century.

Artists such as The Easybeats, with Vanda and Young as central creative figures, helped

establish Australian songwriting as an export industry. That legacy feeds directly into modern performances like Paul Kelly’s APRA Awards appearance, where historical repertoire is reframed for contemporary audiences.

The reinterpretation of Walking In The Rain at the 2026 APRA Awards highlighted how Australian songs continue to function as living works rather than fixed recordings. Across its history, the composition has shifted between artists, arrangements and production styles while retaining its core identity.

The performance also reflected broader trends in music culture, where catalogue works are increasingly revisited in live settings, awards shows and curated industry events. Rather than functioning purely as nostalgia, these performances operate as reminders of the ongoing commercial and cultural life of songwriting.

APRA’s centenary programming placed emphasis on this continuity, linking early mechanical royalty systems with today’s global streaming environment. The inclusion of a Vanda and Young composition reinforced the long arc of Australian songwriting influence.

As APRA enters its second century, the organisation faces a rapidly evolving rights landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, digital distribution and global licensing complexity. The 2026 awards, however, grounded those discussions in the enduring value of songwriting craft.

Paul Kelly’s performance of Walking In The Rain served as a symbolic link between eras, bringing together a modern interpreter with one of Australia’s foundational songwriting partnerships. It underscored that while formats and technologies continue to change, the underlying value of composition remains central to the industry’s structure.

The APRA centenary celebration ultimately positioned Australian songwriting not as a historical artefact, but as an active and evolving cultural force with a documented past and an expanding future.

Jenny Morris presents INXS with the Ted Albert Award at 2026 APRA Awards

The APRA Awards 2026 complete winners list is here

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