Screen Music Awards 2024 Has Three New Categories @apraamcos - Noise11.com

The 2024 Screen Music Awards has recognised the changing landscape for the business and has added three new categories for 2024.

This year’s Screen Music Awards will include Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media, Emerging Screen Composer of the Year and Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television.

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media recognises the artistic excellence, impact and commercial success of game composers.

The Emerging Screen Composer of the Year award is designed to discover, support and accelerate the careers of promising screen music creators and compliments the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen honour.

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television has also been added to recognise the growing sector of unscripted reality TV.

Additionally, the Best Music for a Television Series category has been split into two categories: Best Music for a Television Comedy and Best Music for a Television Drama.

Dale Cornelius, President of AGSC, said: “These new award categories are a vital addition to the Screen Music Awards, acknowledging our industry’s full spectrum of talent by shining a well-deserved spotlight on the diverse range of work by composers contributing to Australia’s vibrant screen landscape.”

Susie Youssef will return as Host, Erkki Veltman will return as Music Director.

Nominees in the following categories for the 2024 Screen Music Awards will be announced in late September.

Best Music for an Advertisement

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Best Music for a Documentary

Best Music for a Short Film

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Best Music for a Television Drama

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Best Soundtrack Album

Feature Film Score of the Year

Emerging Screen Composer of the Year*

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen*

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia^

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas^

*As determined by the APRA Board of Directors in conjunction with a specialist judging panel

^Determined by statistical analysis of performance activity reflected by royalty earnings.

2024 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Tuesday 29 October 2024

Forum Melbourne, Naarm

Hosted by Susie Youssef

Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

