Screen Music Awards 2024 Has Three New Categories @apraamcos - Noise11.com

Screen Music Awards 2024 Has Three New Categories @apraamcos

by Noise11.com on September 3, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The 2024 Screen Music Awards has recognised the changing landscape for the business and has added three new categories for 2024.

This year’s Screen Music Awards will include Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media, Emerging Screen Composer of the Year and Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television.

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media recognises the artistic excellence, impact and commercial success of game composers.

The Emerging Screen Composer of the Year award is designed to discover, support and accelerate the careers of promising screen music creators and compliments the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen honour.

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television has also been added to recognise the growing sector of unscripted reality TV.

Additionally, the Best Music for a Television Series category has been split into two categories: Best Music for a Television Comedy and Best Music for a Television Drama.

Dale Cornelius, President of AGSC, said: “These new award categories are a vital addition to the Screen Music Awards, acknowledging our industry’s full spectrum of talent by shining a well-deserved spotlight on the diverse range of work by composers contributing to Australia’s vibrant screen landscape.”

Susie Youssef will return as Host, Erkki Veltman will return as Music Director.

Nominees in the following categories for the 2024 Screen Music Awards will be announced in late September. 

Best Music for an Advertisement
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Best Music for a Documentary
Best Music for a Short Film
Best Music for a Television Comedy
Best Music for a Television Drama
Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series
Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media
Best Opening Title Television Theme
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Best Soundtrack Album
Feature Film Score of the Year
Emerging Screen Composer of the Year*
Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen*
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia^
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas^
*As determined by the APRA Board of Directors in conjunction with a specialist judging panel
^Determined by statistical analysis of performance activity reflected by royalty earnings.

2024 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Tuesday 29 October 2024
Forum Melbourne, Naarm
Hosted by Susie Youssef
Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

