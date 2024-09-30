 APRA Screen Music Awards Nominees For 2024 Revealed - Noise11.com
2024 APRA Screen Music Awards

APRA Screen Music Awards Nominees For 2024 Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on October 1, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

APRA has revealed the nominees for the 2024 Screen Music Awards.

2024’s roll call features 32 first time nominees over 15 categories.

We will find out who the winners are at Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday 29 October 2024. The night will be once again hosted by Susie Youssef with music director Erkki Veltheim leading a live orchestra.

2024 Screen Music Awards Nominations

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Monkey Man
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Title Plan Bea
Composed by Sean Peter

Title The Rooster
Composed by Stefan Gregory

Title Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
Composed by Michael Lira
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Emerging Composer of the Year

Alex Olijnyk
Ayda Akbal
James Mountain
Luna Pan

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Beep and Mort: Today! The Musical
Composed by Harry Covill

Title Bluey: The Sign
Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien & Joe Twist
Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title The Sloth Lane
Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Title Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge
Composed by Hamish Francis

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Every Little Thing
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI

Title Fungi: Web of Life
Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little

Title Secrets of the Octopus
Composed by Rafael May
Published by Sony Music Publishing

Title War Tails
Composed by Piotr Nowotnik

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Blame the Rabbit
Composed by Michael Darren

Title The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie and Celeste
Composed by Alex Olijnyk

Title Quiet Night Thought
Composed by Madeleine Mallis

Title We Used To Own Houses
Composed by Joel Byrne & Wade Keighran
Published by GAGA Music Publishing

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Title Bump: Work
Composed by Jackson Milas & Josie Mann
Published by Sonar Music Publishing

Title The Artful Dodger: Season 1 Episode 1
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sony Music Publishing

Title While The Men Are Away: Furrowing The Fuhrer’s Brow!
Composed by Michael Yezerski

Title Wolf Like Me: Season 2 Episode 4
Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Best Music for a Television Drama

Title High Country: Season 1 Episode 1
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski

Title Ladies in Black: Season 1 Episode 1
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music Publishing

Title Prosper: Season 1 Episode 2
Composed by Amanda Brown & Antonio Gambale
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI

Title The Newsreader: Fireworks
Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*
Published by Concord Music Publishing ANZ*

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

Title Australia By Design Architecture
Composed by Marlon Grunden & Robert Upward
Published by Mushroom Music

Title LEGO Masters
Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia Pty Ltd

Title MasterChef
Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia Pty Ltd

Title The Summit
Composed by Charlton Hill, Justin Shave, David Barber
Published by Endemol Shine Australia

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Title Every Hue of You
Composed by Meena Shamaly & Natalie Jeffreys

Title Nine Realms: Revolt
Composed by Rory Chenoweth & Samuel Marks

Title Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire
Composed by David Barber

Title Solium Infernum
Composed by Michael Allen

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Title Night Bloomers
Composed by Darren Lim

Title The Mission
Composed by Joel Farland

Title The Way We Wore
Composed by Ned Beckley & Josh Hogan

Title Zip and the Tiny Sprouts
Composed by Jazz D’Arcy

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title Carry You from RFDS
Composed by Amanda Brown*, Damien Lane* & David Leha
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI*

Title Echo from Lighting of the Sails for Vivid 2024
Composed by Jack Doepel, Benjamin Freeman & Angus Mills

Title Good Day Sunshine from Eric
Composed by Tim Minchin
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing/David Platz Music (Australia)

Title Tjukurpa from Faraway Downs
Composed by Zaachariaha Fielding, Michael Ross, Kara Talve, Bruce Fingers & Billy Ray Fingers
Published by Sony Music Publishing

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Sleeping Dogs
Composed by David Hirschfelder
Published by Cas Music Australia

Title Talk To Me
Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*
Published by Concord ANZ*

Title The Rooster
Composed by Stefan Gregory

Title Travels on My Donkey
Composed by Burkhard Dallwitz

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Carlton Dry: Drylandia
Composed by Jeremy Richmond
Published by Rumble Studios

Title Husk
Composed by Matteo Zingales & Josh Pearson
Published by Sonar Music

Title Life Giving Learning
Composed by Finn Clarke

Title The Voice 2024 Launch aka Team Unite
Composed by Charlton Hill, Justin Shave, Reigan Derry* & Graham Donald^
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley, Mushroom Music Publishing obo Young&Vicious*, Red Music Publishing^

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composer Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married At First Sigh

Composer Jay Stewart
For The Block, Better Homes & Gardens, The Force

Composer Mitchell Stewart
For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married At First Sight

Composer Neil Sutherland
For Border Security, Australian Crime Stories, Bondi Vet

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer Joff Bush
For Bluey

Composer Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia

Composer Mitchell Stewart
For Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia, The Biggest Loser

Composer Neil Sutherland
For Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet, John Butler

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

2024 Screen Music Awards
Screen Music Awards 2024 Has Three New Categories @apraamcos

The 2024 Screen Music Awards has recognised the changing landscape for the business and has added three new categories for 2024.

September 3, 2024
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson
APRA Awards Winners For 2024 Announced

The APRA Awards have been revealed with The Teskey Brothers, Birds of Tokyo and Casey Barnes taking home awards this year.

May 1, 2024
Sarah Aarons (photo supplied by APRA)
APRA Song of the Year Nominees Announced

Sarah Aarons leads the ARPA Song of the Year nominees for the 2024 APRA Awards.

April 4, 2024
Bluey
2023 APRA Screen Music Awards Winners List

The APRA Screen Music Awards celebrating excellence in music across small and large screens, was held at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne tonight 9 November 2023.

November 9, 2023
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis photo by Kerry Brown
The 2023 Screen Music Awards Nominees Revealed

APRA AMCOS and the AGSC (Australian Guild of Screen Composers) Screen Music Awards for 2023 will be held in Melbourne on 9 November, 2023.

October 5, 2023
Screen Music Awards host Susie Youssef and Musical Director Erkki Veltheim
Susie Youssef To Host The 2023 Screen Music Awards

The 2023 Screen Music Awards will return to Melbourne this year. The Screen Music Awards honors Australia’s finest creators of film, television, streaming, documentary and advertising music.

September 12, 2023
APRA AMCOS
ANNOUNCEMENT: Applications now open for 2024 APRA Professional Development Awards

APRA AMCOS is proud to announce applications are now open for the 2024 APRA Professional Development Awards, a career-boosting initiative that has helped further the musical success stories of Gotye, Ecca Vandal, Melanie Dyer, Ngaiire, Angie McMahon, Yirrmal, Morgan Evans, Baker Boy, Amanda Cole, Jem Cassar-Daley and many more.

August 8, 2023