APRA Screen Music Awards Nominees For 2024 Revealed - Noise11.com

APRA has revealed the nominees for the 2024 Screen Music Awards.
2024’s roll call features 32 first time nominees over 15 categories.
We will find out who the winners are at Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday 29 October 2024. The night will be once again hosted by Susie Youssef with music director Erkki Veltheim leading a live orchestra.
2024 Screen Music Awards Nominations
Feature Film Score of the Year
Title Monkey Man
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing
Title Plan Bea
Composed by Sean Peter
Title The Rooster
Composed by Stefan Gregory
Title Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
Composed by Michael Lira
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing
Emerging Composer of the Year
Alex Olijnyk
Ayda Akbal
James Mountain
Luna Pan
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Title Beep and Mort: Today! The Musical
Composed by Harry Covill
Title Bluey: The Sign
Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien & Joe Twist
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Title The Sloth Lane
Composed by Ack Kinmonth
Title Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge
Composed by Hamish Francis
Best Music for a Documentary
Title Every Little Thing
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI
Title Fungi: Web of Life
Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little
Title Secrets of the Octopus
Composed by Rafael May
Published by Sony Music Publishing
Title War Tails
Composed by Piotr Nowotnik
Best Music for a Short Film
Title Blame the Rabbit
Composed by Michael Darren
Title The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie and Celeste
Composed by Alex Olijnyk
Title Quiet Night Thought
Composed by Madeleine Mallis
Title We Used To Own Houses
Composed by Joel Byrne & Wade Keighran
Published by GAGA Music Publishing
Best Music for a Television Comedy
Title Bump: Work
Composed by Jackson Milas & Josie Mann
Published by Sonar Music Publishing
Title The Artful Dodger: Season 1 Episode 1
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sony Music Publishing
Title While The Men Are Away: Furrowing The Fuhrer’s Brow!
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Title Wolf Like Me: Season 2 Episode 4
Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing
Best Music for a Television Drama
Title High Country: Season 1 Episode 1
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski
Title Ladies in Black: Season 1 Episode 1
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music Publishing
Title Prosper: Season 1 Episode 2
Composed by Amanda Brown & Antonio Gambale
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI
Title The Newsreader: Fireworks
Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*
Published by Concord Music Publishing ANZ*
Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series
Title Australia By Design Architecture
Composed by Marlon Grunden & Robert Upward
Published by Mushroom Music
Title LEGO Masters
Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia Pty Ltd
Title MasterChef
Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia Pty Ltd
Title The Summit
Composed by Charlton Hill, Justin Shave, David Barber
Published by Endemol Shine Australia
Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media
Title Every Hue of You
Composed by Meena Shamaly & Natalie Jeffreys
Title Nine Realms: Revolt
Composed by Rory Chenoweth & Samuel Marks
Title Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire
Composed by David Barber
Title Solium Infernum
Composed by Michael Allen
Best Opening Title Television Theme
Title Night Bloomers
Composed by Darren Lim
Title The Mission
Composed by Joel Farland
Title The Way We Wore
Composed by Ned Beckley & Josh Hogan
Title Zip and the Tiny Sprouts
Composed by Jazz D’Arcy
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Title Carry You from RFDS
Composed by Amanda Brown*, Damien Lane* & David Leha
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI*
Title Echo from Lighting of the Sails for Vivid 2024
Composed by Jack Doepel, Benjamin Freeman & Angus Mills
Title Good Day Sunshine from Eric
Composed by Tim Minchin
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing/David Platz Music (Australia)
Title Tjukurpa from Faraway Downs
Composed by Zaachariaha Fielding, Michael Ross, Kara Talve, Bruce Fingers & Billy Ray Fingers
Published by Sony Music Publishing
Best Soundtrack Album
Title Sleeping Dogs
Composed by David Hirschfelder
Published by Cas Music Australia
Title Talk To Me
Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*
Published by Concord ANZ*
Title The Rooster
Composed by Stefan Gregory
Title Travels on My Donkey
Composed by Burkhard Dallwitz
Best Music for an Advertisement
Title Carlton Dry: Drylandia
Composed by Jeremy Richmond
Published by Rumble Studios
Title Husk
Composed by Matteo Zingales & Josh Pearson
Published by Sonar Music
Title Life Giving Learning
Composed by Finn Clarke
Title The Voice 2024 Launch aka Team Unite
Composed by Charlton Hill, Justin Shave, Reigan Derry* & Graham Donald^
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley, Mushroom Music Publishing obo Young&Vicious*, Red Music Publishing^
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composer Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married At First Sigh
Composer Jay Stewart
For The Block, Better Homes & Gardens, The Force
Composer Mitchell Stewart
For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married At First Sight
Composer Neil Sutherland
For Border Security, Australian Crime Stories, Bondi Vet
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composer Joff Bush
For Bluey
Composer Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia
Composer Mitchell Stewart
For Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia, The Biggest Loser
Composer Neil Sutherland
For Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet, John Butler
