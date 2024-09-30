APRA Screen Music Awards Nominees For 2024 Revealed - Noise11.com

APRA has revealed the nominees for the 2024 Screen Music Awards.

2024’s roll call features 32 first time nominees over 15 categories.

We will find out who the winners are at Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday 29 October 2024. The night will be once again hosted by Susie Youssef with music director Erkki Veltheim leading a live orchestra.

2024 Screen Music Awards Nominations

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Monkey Man

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Title Plan Bea

Composed by Sean Peter

Title The Rooster

Composed by Stefan Gregory

Title Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

Composed by Michael Lira

Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Emerging Composer of the Year

Alex Olijnyk

Ayda Akbal

James Mountain

Luna Pan

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Beep and Mort: Today! The Musical

Composed by Harry Covill

Title Bluey: The Sign

Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien & Joe Twist

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title The Sloth Lane

Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Title Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge

Composed by Hamish Francis

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Every Little Thing

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI

Title Fungi: Web of Life

Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little

Title Secrets of the Octopus

Composed by Rafael May

Published by Sony Music Publishing

Title War Tails

Composed by Piotr Nowotnik

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Blame the Rabbit

Composed by Michael Darren

Title The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie and Celeste

Composed by Alex Olijnyk

Title Quiet Night Thought

Composed by Madeleine Mallis

Title We Used To Own Houses

Composed by Joel Byrne & Wade Keighran

Published by GAGA Music Publishing

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Title Bump: Work

Composed by Jackson Milas & Josie Mann

Published by Sonar Music Publishing

Title The Artful Dodger: Season 1 Episode 1

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sony Music Publishing

Title While The Men Are Away: Furrowing The Fuhrer’s Brow!

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Title Wolf Like Me: Season 2 Episode 4

Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere

Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Best Music for a Television Drama

Title High Country: Season 1 Episode 1

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski

Title Ladies in Black: Season 1 Episode 1

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music Publishing

Title Prosper: Season 1 Episode 2

Composed by Amanda Brown & Antonio Gambale

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI

Title The Newsreader: Fireworks

Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*

Published by Concord Music Publishing ANZ*

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

Title Australia By Design Architecture

Composed by Marlon Grunden & Robert Upward

Published by Mushroom Music

Title LEGO Masters

Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia Pty Ltd

Title MasterChef

Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia Pty Ltd

Title The Summit

Composed by Charlton Hill, Justin Shave, David Barber

Published by Endemol Shine Australia

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Title Every Hue of You

Composed by Meena Shamaly & Natalie Jeffreys

Title Nine Realms: Revolt

Composed by Rory Chenoweth & Samuel Marks

Title Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire

Composed by David Barber

Title Solium Infernum

Composed by Michael Allen

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Title Night Bloomers

Composed by Darren Lim

Title The Mission

Composed by Joel Farland

Title The Way We Wore

Composed by Ned Beckley & Josh Hogan

Title Zip and the Tiny Sprouts

Composed by Jazz D’Arcy

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title Carry You from RFDS

Composed by Amanda Brown*, Damien Lane* & David Leha

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo LILLIPILLI*

Title Echo from Lighting of the Sails for Vivid 2024

Composed by Jack Doepel, Benjamin Freeman & Angus Mills

Title Good Day Sunshine from Eric

Composed by Tim Minchin

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing/David Platz Music (Australia)

Title Tjukurpa from Faraway Downs

Composed by Zaachariaha Fielding, Michael Ross, Kara Talve, Bruce Fingers & Billy Ray Fingers

Published by Sony Music Publishing

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Sleeping Dogs

Composed by David Hirschfelder

Published by Cas Music Australia

Title Talk To Me

Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*

Published by Concord ANZ*

Title The Rooster

Composed by Stefan Gregory

Title Travels on My Donkey

Composed by Burkhard Dallwitz

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Carlton Dry: Drylandia

Composed by Jeremy Richmond

Published by Rumble Studios

Title Husk

Composed by Matteo Zingales & Josh Pearson

Published by Sonar Music

Title Life Giving Learning

Composed by Finn Clarke

Title The Voice 2024 Launch aka Team Unite

Composed by Charlton Hill, Justin Shave, Reigan Derry* & Graham Donald^

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley, Mushroom Music Publishing obo Young&Vicious*, Red Music Publishing^

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composer Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married At First Sigh

Composer Jay Stewart

For The Block, Better Homes & Gardens, The Force

Composer Mitchell Stewart

For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married At First Sight

Composer Neil Sutherland

For Border Security, Australian Crime Stories, Bondi Vet

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer Joff Bush

For Bluey

Composer Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia

Composer Mitchell Stewart

For Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia, The Biggest Loser

Composer Neil Sutherland

For Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet, John Butler

