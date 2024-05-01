APRA Awards Winners For 2024 Announced - Noise11.com

The APRA Awards have been revealed with The Teskey Brothers, Birds of Tokyo and Casey Barnes taking home awards this year.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS 2024 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: Rush

Artist: Troye Sivan

Writers: Troye Sivan / Styalz Fuego* / Alex Chapman^ / Kevin Hickey^ / Brett McLaughlin~ / Adam Novodor~

Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing~

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

Bart Willoughby

Songwriter of the Year

The Teskey Brothers

Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

Writer: grentperez

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: How Do I Say Goodbye

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Daylight

Artist: Birds of Tokyo

Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: Dancing in the Dark

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Summer Nights

Artist: Casey Barnes

Writers: Casey Barnes / Michael De Lorenzis / Michael Paynter

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: Never Let You Go

Artist: Jason Derulo & Shouse

Writers: Jack Madin* / Edward Service* / Sean Congues / Jason Desrouleaux^

Publishers: ONELOVE Publishing* / Sentric Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

Title: Darker Still

Artist: Parkway Drive

Writers: Benjamin Gordon* / Luke Kilpatrick* / Jeffrey Ling* / Winston McCall* / George Hadjichristou

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: COMMA’S

Artist: ONEFOUR ft. CG

Writers: Spencer Magalogo* / Jerome Misa* / Salec Su’a* / Bailey Pickles / Chandler Hammond / Hugo Hui / Caleb Tiedemann

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: How Do I Say Goodbye

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Cinderella

Artist: KING

Writer: Jordan Samatua

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Good Time

Artist: Polish Club

Writers: David Novak / John-Henry Pajak / Robby De Sa

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Unstoppable

Artist: Sia

Writer: Sia Furler / Christopher Braide*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*

Licensee of the Year

Australian Calisthenic Federation Inc

Most Performed International Work

Title: Anti-Hero

Artist: Taylor Swift

Writers: Taylor Swift / Jack Antonoff*

Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

2024 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Wednesday 1 May

ICC Sydney, Gadigal land

With host Tom Gleeson and guest presenters Jen Cloher and Bumpy

And Musical Director Julian Hamilton

