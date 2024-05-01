APRA Awards Winners For 2024 Announced - Noise11.com

The APRA Awards have been revealed with The Teskey Brothers, Birds of Tokyo and Casey Barnes taking home awards this year.
THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS 2024 APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: Rush
Artist: Troye Sivan
Writers: Troye Sivan / Styalz Fuego* / Alex Chapman^ / Kevin Hickey^ / Brett McLaughlin~ / Adam Novodor~
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing~
Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
Bart Willoughby
Songwriter of the Year
The Teskey Brothers
Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Emerging Songwriter of the Year
Writer: grentperez
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: How Do I Say Goodbye
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Daylight
Artist: Birds of Tokyo
Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: Dancing in the Dark
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Summer Nights
Artist: Casey Barnes
Writers: Casey Barnes / Michael De Lorenzis / Michael Paynter
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: Never Let You Go
Artist: Jason Derulo & Shouse
Writers: Jack Madin* / Edward Service* / Sean Congues / Jason Desrouleaux^
Publishers: ONELOVE Publishing* / Sentric Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing^
Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work
Title: Darker Still
Artist: Parkway Drive
Writers: Benjamin Gordon* / Luke Kilpatrick* / Jeffrey Ling* / Winston McCall* / George Hadjichristou
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: COMMA’S
Artist: ONEFOUR ft. CG
Writers: Spencer Magalogo* / Jerome Misa* / Salec Su’a* / Bailey Pickles / Chandler Hammond / Hugo Hui / Caleb Tiedemann
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: How Do I Say Goodbye
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Cinderella
Artist: KING
Writer: Jordan Samatua
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Good Time
Artist: Polish Club
Writers: David Novak / John-Henry Pajak / Robby De Sa
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: Unstoppable
Artist: Sia
Writer: Sia Furler / Christopher Braide*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Licensee of the Year
Australian Calisthenic Federation Inc
Most Performed International Work
Title: Anti-Hero
Artist: Taylor Swift
Writers: Taylor Swift / Jack Antonoff*
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
2024 APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Wednesday 1 May
ICC Sydney, Gadigal land
With host Tom Gleeson and guest presenters Jen Cloher and Bumpy
And Musical Director Julian Hamilton
