 Susie Youssef To Host The 2023 Screen Music Awards - Noise11.com
Screen Music Awards host Susie Youssef and Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

Screen Music Awards host Susie Youssef and Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

Susie Youssef To Host The 2023 Screen Music Awards

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The 2023 Screen Music Awards will return to Melbourne this year. The Screen Music Awards honors Australia’s finest creators of film, television, streaming, documentary and advertising music.

The 2023 Awards will be hosted by comedian Susie Youssef and will feature interpretations of the four Feature Film Score of the Year nominations performed live by the Screen Awards orchestra, led by the event’s brand-new Musical Director Erkki Veltheim.

The Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award (as determined by the APRA Board of Directors) will be announced prior to the awards. Previous recipients include Martin Armiger, Robert Connolly, Nerida Tyson-Chew, and the 2022 recipient Nigel Westlake.

The nominees for the 2023 Screen Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 5 October.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES

• Best Music for an Advertisement
• Best Music for Children’s Programming
• Best Music for a Documentary
• Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
• Best Music for a Short Film
• Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
• Best Television Theme
• Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
• Best Soundtrack Album
• Feature Film Score of the Year
• Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*
• Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*
• Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen^

* Determined by statistical analysis
^ Awarded at the discretion of the APRA Board of Directors

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Forum Melbourne, Naarm
Thursday 9 November
With host Susie Youssef
Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

APRA AMCOS
ANNOUNCEMENT: Applications now open for 2024 APRA Professional Development Awards

APRA AMCOS is proud to announce applications are now open for the 2024 APRA Professional Development Awards, a career-boosting initiative that has helped further the musical success stories of Gotye, Ecca Vandal, Melanie Dyer, Ngaiire, Angie McMahon, Yirrmal, Morgan Evans, Baker Boy, Amanda Cole, Jem Cassar-Daley and many more.

August 8, 2023
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour in Melbourne at Hamer Hall on Friday 26 May 2017 with Deborah Conway, Colin Hay, Mental As Anything, Black Sorrows.
2023 APRA Music Awards Nominees Announced

The 2023 APRA Music Awards nominees have been announced ahead of the event taking place in Sydney on 27 April.

March 30, 2023
APRA Screen Music Awards WIlliam Barton
The Winners of the APRA AMCOS 2022 Screen Music Awards

The APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards were held in Melbourne tonight (15 November) with dual wins going to dual winners Caitlin Yeo, William Barton, Richard Tognetti and Piers Burbrook de Vere.

November 15, 2022
2022 Screen Music Awards co-hosts Akina Edmonds, Anne Edmonds and Musical Director Jessica Wells
Screen Music Awards To be Announced 15 November In Melbourne

APRA AMCOS will honour the creators of film, television, documentary and advertising music at the 21st Screen Music Awards in Melbourne/Naarm on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

September 29, 2022
2022 APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards Winners

The APRA AMCOS 2022 Art Music Awards have been held in Melbourne.

August 31, 2022
Art Music Awards 2020
2022 Art Music Awards Finalists Announced

The 2022 Art Music Awards will take place in Melbourne on August 31.

July 26, 2022
2022 Art Music Awards hosts Aaron Wyatt, Emma Donovan and Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe
ANNOUNCEMENT: Art Music Awards To Return To Melbourne

As the only event that specifically acknowledges the achievements of Australia’s outstanding talent in the fields of composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian art music, APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC) are delighted to announce details of the 2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS to be held on Wednesday 31 August at Meat Market, North Melbourne.

July 5, 2022