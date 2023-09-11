Susie Youssef To Host The 2023 Screen Music Awards - Noise11.com

The 2023 Screen Music Awards will return to Melbourne this year. The Screen Music Awards honors Australia’s finest creators of film, television, streaming, documentary and advertising music.

The 2023 Awards will be hosted by comedian Susie Youssef and will feature interpretations of the four Feature Film Score of the Year nominations performed live by the Screen Awards orchestra, led by the event’s brand-new Musical Director Erkki Veltheim.

The Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award (as determined by the APRA Board of Directors) will be announced prior to the awards. Previous recipients include Martin Armiger, Robert Connolly, Nerida Tyson-Chew, and the 2022 recipient Nigel Westlake.

The nominees for the 2023 Screen Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 5 October.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES

• Best Music for an Advertisement

• Best Music for Children’s Programming

• Best Music for a Documentary

• Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

• Best Music for a Short Film

• Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

• Best Television Theme

• Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

• Best Soundtrack Album

• Feature Film Score of the Year

• Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*

• Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*

• Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen^

* Determined by statistical analysis

^ Awarded at the discretion of the APRA Board of Directors

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Forum Melbourne, Naarm

Thursday 9 November

With host Susie Youssef

Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

