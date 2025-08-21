The Art Music Awards 2025 Winners List - Noise11.com

The 2025 Art Music Awards were celebrated in grand style at Sydney’s City Recital Hall on Thursday, 21 August, bringing together Australia’s leading voices in contemporary classical, jazz, experimental music and sound art. Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC), the event recognised outstanding achievement, innovation, and contribution across the national art music community.

The standout of the night was Sydney-based composer Jack Symonds, who secured two of the most coveted honours. His operatic retelling of the epic poem Gilgamesh earned the Work of the Year: Dramatic, with text by Louis Garrick, and also netted the Performance of the Year: Notated Composition through the combined efforts of Sydney Chamber Opera, Opera Australia, Australian String Quartet and Ensemble Offspring. On top of that, Symonds was recognised with the NSW State Luminary Award for his sustained contribution to contemporary Australian opera.

Women composers again commanded attention in 2025, winning four of the six Work of the Year categories. Anne Cawrse, an established voice in the field, took home Work of the Year: Choral for All Flesh Is Fire, performed by Adelaide Chamber Singers with text by poet Kate Llewellyn. Cathy Milliken’s In Speak, created for the Arditti Quartet’s 50th jubilee, claimed Work of the Year: Chamber Music. Kate Milligan, with her third Art Music Award to date, won Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art for her audio-visual creation Tactus, performed by Jonty Coy. Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Koi Kingdom – Cheryl Durongpisitkul, Stephen Hornby and Marcos Villalta – won Work of the Year: Jazz for their self-titled collaborative project.

The Work of the Year: Large Ensemble prize went to Jakub Jankowski for Ritornello, inspired by Soviet filmmaker Sergei Parajanov and performed by the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Jazz and improvisation had their moment in the spotlight with Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improvised Music going to Max Alduca, Jacques Emery, Brett Hirst, Chloe Kim, Oscar Neyland, Helen Svoboda and Jonathan Zwartz for Music For Six Double Bassists, a daring exploration of the instrument composed by Chloe Kim.

Beyond the performance-based categories, the night also recognised excellence in broader contributions to Australian art music. Musica Viva Australia took home the Award for Excellence in Music Education for its Accessible Music Education Program. Big hART was honoured with the Award for Excellence in a Regional Area for its 2024 regional tour of Tjaabi: Flood Country. Aviva Endean, no stranger to the winners’ circle, claimed the Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice for The Breath Becomes The Wind.

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came with the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music, awarded to sonic explorers Jon Rose and Hollis Taylor. Rose accepted on behalf of the duo, whose work has continually pushed the boundaries of sound art in Australia.

The Luminary Awards, both national and state-based, highlighted individual and organisational efforts that have reshaped the art music landscape. Stephen Adams was celebrated as the National Individual Luminary for his decades of contribution as a broadcaster, producer, composer and advocate. Decibel New Music won the National Organisation Luminary Award for its program of concerts, releases, tours and publications that continue to champion new Australian works.

State and Territory Luminary Awards were spread across the country, recognising diverse leaders in local scenes. The ACT award went to Luminescence Chamber Singers for their ambitious programming; NSW honoured Jack Symonds; SA awarded Adelaide Chamber Singers; Victoria celebrated Nat Bartsch for her advocacy around neurodiversity in music; Tasmania honoured Stevie McEntee for his work with the Clarence Jazz Festival and Lutruwita Art Orchestra; Queensland awarded Muses Trio for their Muses Inc. initiative; and Western Australia acknowledged the Perth International Jazz Festival for its growth between 2020 and 2024.

Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, praised the field, saying: “Congratulations to this year’s finalists and winners on their remarkable achievements. Once again, they have pushed the boundaries of art music and sonic exploration.”

Catherine Haridy, CEO of AMC, reflected on the milestone 50th year of the Centre, adding: “This year’s finalists showcase the incredible breadth of talent we are so lucky to have in Australia’s art music community.”

The 2025 ceremony was hosted by Vanessa Hughes, with guest presenters Nardi Simpson and Hamed Sadeghi. Audiences were treated to a diverse suite of performances including the four-piece Asteroid Ekosystem, percussionist Claire Edwardes collaborating with turntablist Martin Ng, Laurence Pike with VOX Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, pianist Alex Raineri, and the premiere of Indigenous experimental ensemble grandwater.

Several of this year’s winners have a history of recognition at the APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards. Anne Cawrse has previously won multiple Art Music Awards, including for her choral works that have become mainstays in the Australian repertoire. Cathy Milliken, internationally acclaimed for her chamber music and collaborative projects, has also been recognised in past years for her innovative contributions. Kate Milligan continues her strong track record, with Tactus marking her third Art Music Award to date. Aviva Endean, a frequent presence in the awards over the last decade, adds to her collection with another win in 2025 for The Breath Becomes The Wind. These repeat honours highlight the consistent impact of these composers and performers within Australia’s art music landscape.

2025 Art Music Award Winners

Work of the Year: Choral

All Flesh Is Fire – Composer: Anne Cawrse | Text: Kate Llewellyn | Performer: Adelaide Chamber Singers

Work of the Year: Dramatic

Gilgamesh – Composer: Jack Symonds | Text: Louis Garrick | Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Opera Australia, Australian String Quartet, Ensemble Offspring

Work of the Year: Jazz

Koi Kingdom – Composers/Performers: Cheryl Durongpisitkul, Stephen Hornby, Marcos Villalta

Work of the Year: Large Ensemble

Ritornello – Composer: Jakub Jankowski | Performer: Australian Chamber Orchestra

Work of the Year: Chamber Music

In Speak – Composer: Cathy Milliken | Performer: Arditti Quartet

Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art

Tactus – Composer: Kate Milligan | Performer: Jonty Coy

Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improvised Music

Music For Six Double Bassists – Composer: Chloe Kim | Performers: Max Alduca, Jacques Emery, Brett Hirst, Chloe Kim, Oscar Neyland, Helen Svoboda, Jonathan Zwartz

Performance of the Year: Notated Composition

Gilgamesh – Composer: Jack Symonds | Text: Louis Garrick | Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Opera Australia, Australian String Quartet, Ensemble Offspring

Award for Excellence in Music Education

Musica Viva Australia – Accessible Music Education Program

Award for Excellence in a Regional Area

Big hART – Tjaabi: Flood Country (2024 Regional Tour)

Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice

Aviva Endean – The Breath Becomes The Wind

Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music

Jon Rose & Hollis Taylor

Luminary: National Individual

Stephen Adams

Luminary: National Organisation

Decibel New Music

Territory & State Luminary Awards

ACT – Luminescence Chamber Singers

NSW – Jack Symonds

SA – Adelaide Chamber Singers

VIC – Nat Bartsch

TAS – Stevie McEntee

QLD – Muses Trio

WA – Perth International Jazz Festival

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...