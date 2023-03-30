2023 APRA Music Awards Nominees Announced - Noise11.com

The 2023 APRA Music Awards nominees have been announced ahead of the event taking place in Sydney on 27 April.
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Daniel Johns
Daniel Johns / Laura Raia / Maxwell Bidstrup^ / Mark Landon+ BMG^ / Concord Music Publishing+
Lupa
King Stingray
Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu Sony Music Publishing
Lydia Wears a Cross
Julia Jacklin
Julia Jacklin Mushroom Music
One Song
Archie Roach Archie Roach Mushroom Music
Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)
Flume
Flume* / Sarah Aarons
Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
18YOMAN (Vincent Goodyer) Universal/MCA Music Publishing
Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu, Caleb Harper, Kieran Lama & Peppa Lane
(Spacey Jane)
Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process
Budjerah
Mushroom Music
Roy Kellaway & Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu (King Stingray) Sony Music Publishing
Sampa the Great
Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Australian Work
Clarity
Vance Joy
Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*
Growing Up Is ___
Ruel
Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^
Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^
Hurtless
Dean Lewis
Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*
On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan* Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
STAY
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*
Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#
Most Performed Alternative Work
Apple Crumble
Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba
Louis Leimbach* / Oli Leimbach* / Dave Hammer^ / Idris Elba* Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Hurtless
Dean Lewis
Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*
The Man Himself
Gang of Youths
Dominik Borzestowski / Maxwell Dunn / Thomas Hobden / Jung Kim / David Le’aupepe*
Universal Music Publishing*
Superstar
Sycco
Sasha McLeod pka Sycco Sony Music Publishing
Touch Back Down
Ocean Alley
Nicholas Blom / Baden Donegal / Lachlan Galbraith / Mitchell Galbraith / Angus Goodwin / Tom O’Brien
Warner Chappell Music
Waste A Day
The Rubens
Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
I Believe
Ziggy Alberts
Ziggy Alberts
Kobalt Music Publishing
I Want You To Know
Ash Grunwald
Ash Grunwald / Fergus James Mushroom Music
Livin’ Like Kings
The Black Sorrows
Joe Camilleri / Nicholas Smith* Mushroom Music / Jesharo Music*
My Heart Is In The Wrong Place
Vika & Linda
Ben Salter
Universal Music Publishing
We Deserve To Dream
Xavier Rudd
Xavier Rudd
Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Country Work
Get It Girl
Taylor Moss
Taylor Moss / Michael Delorenzis* / Michael Paynter* / Alys Edwards Mushroom Music*
God Took His Time On You
Casey Barnes
Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray* Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Good Beer
Seaforth
Jordan Dozzi / Thomas Jordan / Mitchell Thompson / Rocky Block Warner Chappell Music
Love Is Real
Morgan Evans
Morgan Evans / Parker Nohe / Jordan Reynolds Warner Chappell Music
Raised Like That
James Johnston James Johnston
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Heavy
Flight Facilities feat. Your Smith
Hugo Gruzman* / James Lyell* / Jono Ma / Caroline Smith^
Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Concord Music Publishing^
Honest (feat. Slayyyter)
Peking Duk
Adam Hyde* / Reuben Styles-Richards* / Kristy Lee Peters* / Slayyyter BMG* On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan* Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Running Away
Rumor
Mitchell Curley / Len Pearce
Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)
Flume
Flume* / Sarah Aarons
Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
LET’S TROT!
Brothers & Joel Fletcher
Bassam Ahmad / Issam Ahmad / Joel Fletcher* 120 Publishing*
Not Sober
The Kid LAROI feat. Polo G & Stunna Gambino
The Kid LAROI* / Khaled Rohaim^ / Stunna Gambino / Polo G* / Subhaan Rahman+ Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ / Warner Chappell+
Show Business
Hilltop Hoods feat. Eamon
Barry Francis (DJ Debris)* / Matthew Lambert (Suffa)* / Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)* / Andrew Burford
Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing
Wicked
Say True God? Nixon Jackson
Wish You Well
Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning
Baker Boy / Bernard Fanning* / Pip Norman^ Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^
Most Performed Pop Work
Clarity
Vance Joy
Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*
Complete Mess
5 Seconds of Summer
Michael Clifford / Luke Hemmings / Calum Hood / Ashton Irwin Sony Music Publishing
Glow
Jessica Mauboy
Jessica Mauboy / Jessica Higgs* / Cosmo Liney* / Patrick Liney* Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Growing Up Is ___
Ruel
Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^
Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^
STAY
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*
Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Bang My Line
Cosmo’s Midnight feat. Tkay Maidza
Cosmo Liney / Patrick Liney / Tkay Maidza / Brett Ramson* Kobalt Music Publishing / BMG*
Safety
Becca Hatch
Becca Hatch / Hau Latukefu / Jamie Muscat / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi* Sony Music Publishing*
Send My Love
Jordan Rakei
Jordan Rakei* / Imraan Paleker / Jonathan Harvey / Christopher Hyson / James Macrae
Sony Music Publishing*
Still Dream
Miiesha
Miiesha* / Lucy Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins Sony Music Publishing*
Tuesday
KYE feat. Jerome Farah
Kylie Chirunga* / Jerome Farah^ / Jacob Farah^ / Vincent Goodyer+
Sentric Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+
Most Performed Rock Work
Around in Circles
Jimmy Barnes
Jimmy Barnes / Jane Barnes* / Mark Lizotte* Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*
Lunchtime
Spacey Jane
Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process
Milkumana
King Stingray
Roy Kellaway / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu Sony Music Publishing
Rising Seas
Midnight Oil
Jim Moginie
Sony Music Publishing
Struck By Lightning
The Chats
Matthew Boggis / Joshua Hardy / Eamon Sandwith Universal Music Publishing
Most Performed International Work
abcdefu
GAYLE
Taylor Rutherfurd / Sara Davis* / David Pittenger^
Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Peermusic* / Downtown Music^
As It Was
Harry Styles
Harry Styles / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson*
Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*
Easy On Me
Adele
Adele / Greg Kurstin*
Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran* / Kal Lavelle* / Steve Mac^ / Johnny McDaid* Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^
That’s What I Want
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X / Keegan Bach* / Omer Fedi^ / Blake Slatkin^ / Ryan Tedder+ Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ / Downtown Music+
2023 APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Thursday 27 April
ICC Sydney, Gadigal land.
With host Celia Pacquola and guest presenters Fred Leone and Henry Wagons And Musical Director François Tétaz
