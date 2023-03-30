2023 APRA Music Awards Nominees Announced - Noise11.com

The 2023 APRA Music Awards nominees have been announced ahead of the event taking place in Sydney on 27 April.

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Daniel Johns

Daniel Johns / Laura Raia / Maxwell Bidstrup^ / Mark Landon+ BMG^ / Concord Music Publishing+

Lupa

King Stingray

Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu Sony Music Publishing

Lydia Wears a Cross

Julia Jacklin

Julia Jacklin Mushroom Music

One Song

Archie Roach Archie Roach Mushroom Music

Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

Flume

Flume* / Sarah Aarons

Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

18YOMAN (Vincent Goodyer) Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu, Caleb Harper, Kieran Lama & Peppa Lane

(Spacey Jane)

Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process

Budjerah

Mushroom Music

Roy Kellaway & Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu (King Stingray) Sony Music Publishing

Sampa the Great

Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work

Clarity

Vance Joy

Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*

Growing Up Is ___

Ruel

Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^

Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^

Hurtless

Dean Lewis

Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*

On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan* Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

STAY

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*

Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#

Most Performed Alternative Work

Apple Crumble

Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba

Louis Leimbach* / Oli Leimbach* / Dave Hammer^ / Idris Elba* Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

Hurtless

Dean Lewis

Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*

The Man Himself

Gang of Youths

Dominik Borzestowski / Maxwell Dunn / Thomas Hobden / Jung Kim / David Le’aupepe*

Universal Music Publishing*

Superstar

Sycco

Sasha McLeod pka Sycco Sony Music Publishing

Touch Back Down

Ocean Alley

Nicholas Blom / Baden Donegal / Lachlan Galbraith / Mitchell Galbraith / Angus Goodwin / Tom O’Brien

Warner Chappell Music

Waste A Day

The Rubens

Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

I Believe

Ziggy Alberts

Ziggy Alberts

Kobalt Music Publishing

I Want You To Know

Ash Grunwald

Ash Grunwald / Fergus James Mushroom Music

Livin’ Like Kings

The Black Sorrows

Joe Camilleri / Nicholas Smith* Mushroom Music / Jesharo Music*

My Heart Is In The Wrong Place

Vika & Linda

Ben Salter

Universal Music Publishing

We Deserve To Dream

Xavier Rudd

Xavier Rudd

Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Get It Girl

Taylor Moss

Taylor Moss / Michael Delorenzis* / Michael Paynter* / Alys Edwards Mushroom Music*

God Took His Time On You

Casey Barnes

Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray* Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Good Beer

Seaforth

Jordan Dozzi / Thomas Jordan / Mitchell Thompson / Rocky Block Warner Chappell Music

Love Is Real

Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans / Parker Nohe / Jordan Reynolds Warner Chappell Music

Raised Like That

James Johnston James Johnston

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Heavy

Flight Facilities feat. Your Smith

Hugo Gruzman* / James Lyell* / Jono Ma / Caroline Smith^

Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Concord Music Publishing^

Honest (feat. Slayyyter)

Peking Duk

Adam Hyde* / Reuben Styles-Richards* / Kristy Lee Peters* / Slayyyter BMG* On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan* Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Running Away

Rumor

Mitchell Curley / Len Pearce

Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

Flume

Flume* / Sarah Aarons

Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

LET’S TROT!

Brothers & Joel Fletcher

Bassam Ahmad / Issam Ahmad / Joel Fletcher* 120 Publishing*

Not Sober

The Kid LAROI feat. Polo G & Stunna Gambino

The Kid LAROI* / Khaled Rohaim^ / Stunna Gambino / Polo G* / Subhaan Rahman+ Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ / Warner Chappell+

Show Business

Hilltop Hoods feat. Eamon

Barry Francis (DJ Debris)* / Matthew Lambert (Suffa)* / Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)* / Andrew Burford

Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing

Wicked

Say True God? Nixon Jackson

Wish You Well

Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning

Baker Boy / Bernard Fanning* / Pip Norman^ Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^

Most Performed Pop Work

Clarity

Vance Joy

Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*

Complete Mess

5 Seconds of Summer

Michael Clifford / Luke Hemmings / Calum Hood / Ashton Irwin Sony Music Publishing

Glow

Jessica Mauboy

Jessica Mauboy / Jessica Higgs* / Cosmo Liney* / Patrick Liney* Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Growing Up Is ___

Ruel

Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^

Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^

STAY

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*

Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Bang My Line

Cosmo’s Midnight feat. Tkay Maidza

Cosmo Liney / Patrick Liney / Tkay Maidza / Brett Ramson* Kobalt Music Publishing / BMG*

Safety

Becca Hatch

Becca Hatch / Hau Latukefu / Jamie Muscat / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi* Sony Music Publishing*

Send My Love

Jordan Rakei

Jordan Rakei* / Imraan Paleker / Jonathan Harvey / Christopher Hyson / James Macrae

Sony Music Publishing*

Still Dream

Miiesha

Miiesha* / Lucy Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins Sony Music Publishing*

Tuesday

KYE feat. Jerome Farah

Kylie Chirunga* / Jerome Farah^ / Jacob Farah^ / Vincent Goodyer+

Sentric Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+

Most Performed Rock Work

Around in Circles

Jimmy Barnes

Jimmy Barnes / Jane Barnes* / Mark Lizotte* Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Lunchtime

Spacey Jane

Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process

Milkumana

King Stingray

Roy Kellaway / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu Sony Music Publishing

Rising Seas

Midnight Oil

Jim Moginie

Sony Music Publishing

Struck By Lightning

The Chats

Matthew Boggis / Joshua Hardy / Eamon Sandwith Universal Music Publishing

Most Performed International Work

abcdefu

GAYLE

Taylor Rutherfurd / Sara Davis* / David Pittenger^

Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Peermusic* / Downtown Music^

As It Was

Harry Styles

Harry Styles / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson*

Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*

Easy On Me

Adele

Adele / Greg Kurstin*

Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Shivers

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran* / Kal Lavelle* / Steve Mac^ / Johnny McDaid* Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^

That’s What I Want

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X / Keegan Bach* / Omer Fedi^ / Blake Slatkin^ / Ryan Tedder+ Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ / Downtown Music+

2023 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Thursday 27 April

ICC Sydney, Gadigal land.

With host Celia Pacquola and guest presenters Fred Leone and Henry Wagons And Musical Director François Tétaz

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

