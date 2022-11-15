 The Winners of the APRA AMCOS 2022 Screen Music Awards - Noise11.com
APRA Screen Music Awards WIlliam Barton

The Winners of the APRA AMCOS 2022 Screen Music Awards

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards were held in Melbourne tonight (15 November) with dual wins going to dual winners Caitlin Yeo, William Barton, Richard Tognetti and Piers Burbrook de Vere.

The 2022 Screen Music Awards were co-hosted Akina Edmonds, Anne Edmonds and Aaron Pedersen and featured musical performances of the Feature Film Score of the Year nominated pieces led by Musical Director Jessica Wells.

Two-time winner William Barton performed How We Feel from the River soundtrack. To close the ceremony Fred Leone and gospel vocal ensemble Gospo (accompanied by William Barton on didgeridoo and the Screen Awards Orchestra) paid a special musical tribute to the late Uncle Jack Charles and Uncle Archie Roach with a rendition of Song to Sing, composed by Archie Roach.

2022 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award
Nigel Westlake

Feature Film Score of the Year
Title The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Composed by Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Television Theme
New Gold Mountain Caitlin Yeo
Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Total Control
Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales
Sonar Music

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
New Gold Mountain Caitlin Yeo
Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Soundtrack Album
River
Richard Tognetti with William Barton* & Piers Burbrook de Vere
G Schirmer Australia*

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River
William Barton*, Piers Burbrook de Vere & Richard Tognetti
G Schirmer Australia*

Best Music for a Documentary
Puff: Wonders of the Reef Hylton Mowday
We Love Jam Studios

Best Music for a Short Film
Title Still Life Composed by Wil Hughes

Best Music for Children’s Programming
The Deep
Nerida Tyson-Chew
A Stark Production

Best Music for an Advertisement
Destination NSW: Feel New Lance Gurisik
Massive Publishing

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks For:
MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

2022 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Forum Melbourne, Naarm
Tuesday 15 November 2022
With co-hosts Akina Edmonds, Anne Edmonds and Aaron Pedersen
Musical Director Jessica Wells

