The Winners of the APRA AMCOS 2022 Screen Music Awards - Noise11.com

The APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards were held in Melbourne tonight (15 November) with dual wins going to dual winners Caitlin Yeo, William Barton, Richard Tognetti and Piers Burbrook de Vere.

The 2022 Screen Music Awards were co-hosted Akina Edmonds, Anne Edmonds and Aaron Pedersen and featured musical performances of the Feature Film Score of the Year nominated pieces led by Musical Director Jessica Wells.

Two-time winner William Barton performed How We Feel from the River soundtrack. To close the ceremony Fred Leone and gospel vocal ensemble Gospo (accompanied by William Barton on didgeridoo and the Screen Awards Orchestra) paid a special musical tribute to the late Uncle Jack Charles and Uncle Archie Roach with a rendition of Song to Sing, composed by Archie Roach.

2022 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award

Nigel Westlake

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Composed by Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Television Theme

New Gold Mountain Caitlin Yeo

Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Total Control

Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales

Sonar Music

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

New Gold Mountain Caitlin Yeo

Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Soundtrack Album

River

Richard Tognetti with William Barton* & Piers Burbrook de Vere

G Schirmer Australia*

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River

William Barton*, Piers Burbrook de Vere & Richard Tognetti

G Schirmer Australia*

Best Music for a Documentary

Puff: Wonders of the Reef Hylton Mowday

We Love Jam Studios

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Still Life Composed by Wil Hughes

Best Music for Children’s Programming

The Deep

Nerida Tyson-Chew

A Stark Production

Best Music for an Advertisement

Destination NSW: Feel New Lance Gurisik

Massive Publishing

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks For:

MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

2022 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Forum Melbourne, Naarm

Tuesday 15 November 2022

With co-hosts Akina Edmonds, Anne Edmonds and Aaron Pedersen

Musical Director Jessica Wells

