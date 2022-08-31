2022 APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards Winners - Noise11.com

The APRA AMCOS 2022 Art Music Awards have been held in Melbourne.

“What a thrill to celebrate the creativity of the art music community after a challenging two years! Congratulations to this year’s honourees for such beautiful and evocative works. And thanks to all in the Australian art music community for your sheer tenacity and ingenuity – creating and performing in such difficult and unpredictable circumstances – it is appreciated enormously by your audiences locally and globally,” said Dean Ormston, APRA AMCOS CEO and Catherine Haridy, Australian Music Centre CEO.

APRA AMCOS and the AMC congratulate all 2022 Art Music Awards winners on their outstanding achievements.

Work of the Year – Choral

Title: Requiem

Composer: Paul Stanhope

Text: Oodgeroo Noonuccal, Neela Nath Das, Mary Elizabeth Frye and Emily Dickinson

Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir

Work of the Year – Dramatic

Title: Poem for a Dried Up River

Composer: Jane Sheldon

Text: Alice Oswald

Performer: Sydney Chamber Opera

Work of the Year – Jazz

Title: Grey Is Ground Album

Composer: Gian Slater

Performer: Gian Slater

Work of the Year – Large Ensemble

Title: Stratus

Composer: Olivia Davies

Performer: West Australian Symphony Orchestra and Asher Fisch, conductor

Work of the Year – Chamber Music

Title: Hokusai Mixtape

Composer: Tristan Coelho

Performer: Jonathan Henderson, James Wannan, Emily Granger and Tristan

Coelho

Work of the Year – Electroacoustic/Sound Art

Title: Depth Disintegration

Composer: Sia Ahmad

Performer: Benjamin Anderson

Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music

Performer: Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra featuring Simon Barker and Chloe Kim

Title: Disruption! The Voice of Drums

Composer: Jeremy Rose*, Simon Barker and Chloe Kim

Publisher:

Origin Music Publishing*

Performance of the Year – Notated Composition

Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Australian Art Orchestra, Paul Grabowsky AO, Daniel Wilfred, David Wilfred, Conducted by Benjamin Northey

Title: WATA

Composer: Paul Grabowsky AO*, Daniel Wilfred and David Wilfred

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Air Edel Associates*

Award for Excellence in Music Education

Honeybee Creative for teaching neurologically diverse people music skills, songwriting and recording projects, in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions of Queensland, culminating in a number of major public performances.

Award for Excellence in a Regional Area

Tura New Music and Marrugeku for Sonus3 program and tour

Award for Excellence in Experimental Music

ADSR Zine for 2021 activities including exhibition, showcase and online catalogue of publications

2022 Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music Nigel Butterley AM

Luminary Awards

National Individual:

Liza Lim for music composition, Composing Women Program

National Organisation:

Australian Art Orchestra for sustained leadership and contribution as an organisation, recording, performing, commissioning and facilitating opportunities for others

Luminary Awards: State/Territory

ACT: Canberra Symphony Orchestra for Australian Series

NSW: Claire Edwardes for 2021 activities

QLD: Kieran Welch for sustained contribution to the creative music culture of Brisbane as a performer and artistic director of Dots+Loops

SA: Mark Ferguson for sustained contribution to the fields of education, jazz performance and composition

TASMANIA: Simon Reade for conducting

VICTORIA: Andrea Keller for projects, recordings and mentorship activities

WA: Mace Francis for work as artistic director, composer and band leader

NT: Claire Kilgariff for artistic direction of Arafura Music Collective

