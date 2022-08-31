2022 APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards Winners - Noise11.com

The APRA AMCOS 2022 Art Music Awards have been held in Melbourne.
“What a thrill to celebrate the creativity of the art music community after a challenging two years! Congratulations to this year’s honourees for such beautiful and evocative works. And thanks to all in the Australian art music community for your sheer tenacity and ingenuity – creating and performing in such difficult and unpredictable circumstances – it is appreciated enormously by your audiences locally and globally,” said Dean Ormston, APRA AMCOS CEO and Catherine Haridy, Australian Music Centre CEO.
APRA AMCOS and the AMC congratulate all 2022 Art Music Awards winners on their outstanding achievements.
Work of the Year – Choral
Title: Requiem
Composer: Paul Stanhope
Text: Oodgeroo Noonuccal, Neela Nath Das, Mary Elizabeth Frye and Emily Dickinson
Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir
Work of the Year – Dramatic
Title: Poem for a Dried Up River
Composer: Jane Sheldon
Text: Alice Oswald
Performer: Sydney Chamber Opera
Work of the Year – Jazz
Title: Grey Is Ground Album
Composer: Gian Slater
Performer: Gian Slater
Work of the Year – Large Ensemble
Title: Stratus
Composer: Olivia Davies
Performer: West Australian Symphony Orchestra and Asher Fisch, conductor
Work of the Year – Chamber Music
Title: Hokusai Mixtape
Composer: Tristan Coelho
Performer: Jonathan Henderson, James Wannan, Emily Granger and Tristan
Coelho
Work of the Year – Electroacoustic/Sound Art
Title: Depth Disintegration
Composer: Sia Ahmad
Performer: Benjamin Anderson
Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music
Performer: Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra featuring Simon Barker and Chloe Kim
Title: Disruption! The Voice of Drums
Composer: Jeremy Rose*, Simon Barker and Chloe Kim
Publisher:
Origin Music Publishing*
Performance of the Year – Notated Composition
Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Australian Art Orchestra, Paul Grabowsky AO, Daniel Wilfred, David Wilfred, Conducted by Benjamin Northey
Title: WATA
Composer: Paul Grabowsky AO*, Daniel Wilfred and David Wilfred
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Air Edel Associates*
Award for Excellence in Music Education
Honeybee Creative for teaching neurologically diverse people music skills, songwriting and recording projects, in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions of Queensland, culminating in a number of major public performances.
Award for Excellence in a Regional Area
Tura New Music and Marrugeku for Sonus3 program and tour
Award for Excellence in Experimental Music
ADSR Zine for 2021 activities including exhibition, showcase and online catalogue of publications
2022 Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music Nigel Butterley AM
Luminary Awards
National Individual:
Liza Lim for music composition, Composing Women Program
National Organisation:
Australian Art Orchestra for sustained leadership and contribution as an organisation, recording, performing, commissioning and facilitating opportunities for others
Luminary Awards: State/Territory
ACT: Canberra Symphony Orchestra for Australian Series
NSW: Claire Edwardes for 2021 activities
QLD: Kieran Welch for sustained contribution to the creative music culture of Brisbane as a performer and artistic director of Dots+Loops
SA: Mark Ferguson for sustained contribution to the fields of education, jazz performance and composition
TASMANIA: Simon Reade for conducting
VICTORIA: Andrea Keller for projects, recordings and mentorship activities
WA: Mace Francis for work as artistic director, composer and band leader
NT: Claire Kilgariff for artistic direction of Arafura Music Collective
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook