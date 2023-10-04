 The 2023 Screen Music Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis photo by Kerry Brown

The 2023 Screen Music Awards Nominees Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

APRA AMCOS and the AGSC (Australian Guild of Screen Composers) Screen Music Awards for 2023 will be held in Melbourne on 9 November, 2023.

Nominees in 2023 include Custard (and Bluey voice) David McCormack in Best Music for a Television Series or Serial for Last King of the Cross, Tim Minchin in the Best Original Song Composed for the Screen category for The Aeroplane from Uptight and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis for Most Performed Screen Composer: Overseas for Dahmer, Peaky Blinders.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Talk To Me
Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*
Published by: Concord ANZ*

Title The Portable Door
Composed by Benjamin Speed
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

Title The Secret Kingdom
Composed by Chris Wright

Title The Survival of Kindness
Composed by Anna Liebzeit

Best Television Theme

Title Deadloch
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG

Title The Clearing
Composed by Mark Bradshaw
Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title The Messenger
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title Deadloch
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title Irreverent
Composed by David Hirschfelder & Samuel Hirschfelder

Title Last King of the Cross
Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music

Title Safe Home
Composed by Helena Czajka

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model
Composed by Michael Yezerski

Title In Limbo
Composed by Matteo Zingales

Title Savage River
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title The Clearing
Composed by Mark Bradshaw
Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title: Glow from The Red Shoes: Next Step
Composed by Dominic Cabusi & Bronte Maree O’Neill

Title: Monos Lithos from Monolith
Composed by Benjamin Speed & Leigh Marsh

Title: Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse
Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title: The Aeroplane from Upright
Composed by Tim Minchin
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Flyways
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski

Title Kindred
Composed by Caitlin Yeo* & Damien Lane
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Title The Australian Wars: Episode 1
Composed by Erkki Veltheim
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo SFM Publishing

Title The Black Hand
Composed by Jason Fernandez

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Black Canvas
Composed by Tony King

Title Mud Crab
Composed by James Mountain

Title My Bubble-Wrapped Exorcism
Composed by Alex Olijnyk & Moses Carr

Title Scorpion Ascent
Composed by Nir Tsfaty

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Blueback
Composed by Nigel Westlake

Title FOLAU
Composed by Ned Beckley, ‘Ofa Fotu & Joshua Hogan

Title Mud Crab
Composed by James Mountain

Title The Messenger
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Bluey: Dragon
Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy & Daniel O’Brien
Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title Crazy Fun Park
Composed by Cornel Wilczek

Title Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG

Title Scarygirl
Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Coopers Beer: Roll On
Composed by Dan Higson & Nick West
Published by Smith and Western Studios

Title NRMA Insurance: Until Then – Duel
Composed by Jeremy Richmond
Published by Rumble Studios

Title Samsung Galaxy Earbuds
Composed by Lance Gurisik
Published by Massive Publishing

Title The Voice: Power to the People
Composed by Graham Donald, Charlton Hill* & Justin Shave*
Published by Red Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley*

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Composer: Jay Stewart
For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Composer: Mitch Stewart
For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Lego Masters

Composer: Joff Bush
For: Bluey

Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

Composers: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
For: Dahmer, Peaky Blinders

*Most Performed categories are determined by statistical analysis.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Forum Melbourne/Naarm
Thursday 9 November
With host Susie Youssef
Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Harvey, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jim Sclavunos, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

