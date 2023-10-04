The 2023 Screen Music Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS and the AGSC (Australian Guild of Screen Composers) Screen Music Awards for 2023 will be held in Melbourne on 9 November, 2023.

Nominees in 2023 include Custard (and Bluey voice) David McCormack in Best Music for a Television Series or Serial for Last King of the Cross, Tim Minchin in the Best Original Song Composed for the Screen category for The Aeroplane from Uptight and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis for Most Performed Screen Composer: Overseas for Dahmer, Peaky Blinders.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Talk To Me

Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*

Published by: Concord ANZ*

Title The Portable Door

Composed by Benjamin Speed

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

Title The Secret Kingdom

Composed by Chris Wright

Title The Survival of Kindness

Composed by Anna Liebzeit

Best Television Theme

Title Deadloch

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG

Title The Clearing

Composed by Mark Bradshaw

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title The Messenger

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title Deadloch

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title Irreverent

Composed by David Hirschfelder & Samuel Hirschfelder

Title Last King of the Cross

Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Title Safe Home

Composed by Helena Czajka

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Title In Limbo

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Title Savage River

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title The Clearing

Composed by Mark Bradshaw

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title: Glow from The Red Shoes: Next Step

Composed by Dominic Cabusi & Bronte Maree O’Neill

Title: Monos Lithos from Monolith

Composed by Benjamin Speed & Leigh Marsh

Title: Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse

Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title: The Aeroplane from Upright

Composed by Tim Minchin

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Flyways

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski

Title Kindred

Composed by Caitlin Yeo* & Damien Lane

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Title The Australian Wars: Episode 1

Composed by Erkki Veltheim

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo SFM Publishing

Title The Black Hand

Composed by Jason Fernandez

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Black Canvas

Composed by Tony King

Title Mud Crab

Composed by James Mountain

Title My Bubble-Wrapped Exorcism

Composed by Alex Olijnyk & Moses Carr

Title Scorpion Ascent

Composed by Nir Tsfaty

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Blueback

Composed by Nigel Westlake

Title FOLAU

Composed by Ned Beckley, ‘Ofa Fotu & Joshua Hogan

Title Mud Crab

Composed by James Mountain

Title The Messenger

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Bluey: Dragon

Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy & Daniel O’Brien

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Title Crazy Fun Park

Composed by Cornel Wilczek

Title Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG

Title Scarygirl

Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Coopers Beer: Roll On

Composed by Dan Higson & Nick West

Published by Smith and Western Studios

Title NRMA Insurance: Until Then – Duel

Composed by Jeremy Richmond

Published by Rumble Studios

Title Samsung Galaxy Earbuds

Composed by Lance Gurisik

Published by Massive Publishing

Title The Voice: Power to the People

Composed by Graham Donald, Charlton Hill* & Justin Shave*

Published by Red Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley*

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Composer: Jay Stewart

For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Composer: Mitch Stewart

For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Lego Masters

Composer: Joff Bush

For: Bluey

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

Composers: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

For: Dahmer, Peaky Blinders

*Most Performed categories are determined by statistical analysis.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Forum Melbourne/Naarm

Thursday 9 November

With host Susie Youssef

Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

