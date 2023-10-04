The 2023 Screen Music Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS and the AGSC (Australian Guild of Screen Composers) Screen Music Awards for 2023 will be held in Melbourne on 9 November, 2023.
Nominees in 2023 include Custard (and Bluey voice) David McCormack in Best Music for a Television Series or Serial for Last King of the Cross, Tim Minchin in the Best Original Song Composed for the Screen category for The Aeroplane from Uptight and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis for Most Performed Screen Composer: Overseas for Dahmer, Peaky Blinders.
2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES
Feature Film Score of the Year
Title Talk To Me
Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch*
Published by: Concord ANZ*
Title The Portable Door
Composed by Benjamin Speed
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing
Title The Secret Kingdom
Composed by Chris Wright
Title The Survival of Kindness
Composed by Anna Liebzeit
Best Television Theme
Title Deadloch
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Title Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG
Title The Clearing
Composed by Mark Bradshaw
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Title The Messenger
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Title Deadloch
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Title Irreverent
Composed by David Hirschfelder & Samuel Hirschfelder
Title Last King of the Cross
Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Title Safe Home
Composed by Helena Czajka
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Title Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Title In Limbo
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Title Savage River
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Title The Clearing
Composed by Mark Bradshaw
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Title: Glow from The Red Shoes: Next Step
Composed by Dominic Cabusi & Bronte Maree O’Neill
Title: Monos Lithos from Monolith
Composed by Benjamin Speed & Leigh Marsh
Title: Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse
Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Title: The Aeroplane from Upright
Composed by Tim Minchin
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing
Best Music for a Documentary
Title Flyways
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski
Title Kindred
Composed by Caitlin Yeo* & Damien Lane
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*
Title The Australian Wars: Episode 1
Composed by Erkki Veltheim
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo SFM Publishing
Title The Black Hand
Composed by Jason Fernandez
Best Music for a Short Film
Title Black Canvas
Composed by Tony King
Title Mud Crab
Composed by James Mountain
Title My Bubble-Wrapped Exorcism
Composed by Alex Olijnyk & Moses Carr
Title Scorpion Ascent
Composed by Nir Tsfaty
Best Soundtrack Album
Title Blueback
Composed by Nigel Westlake
Title FOLAU
Composed by Ned Beckley, ‘Ofa Fotu & Joshua Hogan
Title Mud Crab
Composed by James Mountain
Title The Messenger
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Title Bluey: Dragon
Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy & Daniel O’Brien
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Title Crazy Fun Park
Composed by Cornel Wilczek
Title Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG
Title Scarygirl
Composed by Ack Kinmonth
Best Music for an Advertisement
Title Coopers Beer: Roll On
Composed by Dan Higson & Nick West
Published by Smith and Western Studios
Title NRMA Insurance: Until Then – Duel
Composed by Jeremy Richmond
Published by Rumble Studios
Title Samsung Galaxy Earbuds
Composed by Lance Gurisik
Published by Massive Publishing
Title The Voice: Power to the People
Composed by Graham Donald, Charlton Hill* & Justin Shave*
Published by Red Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley*
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*
Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia
Composer: Jay Stewart
For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules
Composer: Mitch Stewart
For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*
Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Lego Masters
Composer: Joff Bush
For: Bluey
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet
Composers: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
For: Dahmer, Peaky Blinders
*Most Performed categories are determined by statistical analysis.
2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Forum Melbourne/Naarm
Thursday 9 November
With host Susie Youssef
Musical Director Erkki Veltheim
