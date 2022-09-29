 Screen Music Awards To be Announced 15 November In Melbourne - Noise11.com
APRA AMCOS will honour the creators of film, television, documentary and advertising music at the 21st Screen Music Awards in Melbourne/Naarm on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

13 awards will be announced at the APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards to recognise the work done alongside the moving picture.

The 2022 Screen Music Awards will be hosted by singer/actor Akina Edmonds and comedian Anne Edmonds. Jessica Wells has signed on as musical director.

The nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 13 October.

2022 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES

• Best Music for an Advertisement
• Best Music for Children’s Programming
• Best Music for a Documentary
• Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
• Best Music for a Short Film
• Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
• Best Television Theme
• Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
• Best Soundtrack Album
• Feature Film Score of the Year
• Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*
• Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*
• Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen^

* Determined by statistical analysis
^ Awarded at the discretion of the APRA Board of Directors

2022 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Forum Melbourne, Naarm
Tuesday 15 November 2022
With co-hosts Akina Edmonds and Anne Edmonds
Musical Director Jessica Wells

