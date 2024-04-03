APRA Song of the Year Nominees Announced - Noise11.com

Sarah Aarons leads the ARPA Song of the Year nominees for the 2024 APRA Awards.
Sarah has three nominations for Most Performed Australian Work, Most Performed Pop Work, and the Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year for the Budjerah song ‘Therapy’, co-written with Canadian record producer Ajay Bhayyacharyya (aka Stint).
The Song of the Year category features Paul Kelly ‘If Not Now’, ‘Angie McMahon ‘Letting Go’, Budjerah ‘Therapy’ and G Flip ‘The Worst person Alive’.
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: If Not Now
Artist: Paul Kelly
Writers: Paul Kelly / David McComb*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*
Title: Letting Go
Artist: Angie McMahon
Writer: Angie McMahon
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: Rush
Artist: Troye Sivan
Writers: Troye Sivan / Styalz Fuego* / Alex Chapman^ / Kevin Hickey^ / Brett McLaughlin~ / Adam Novodor~
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing~
Title: Therapy
Artist: Budjerah
Writers: Sarah Aarons / Ajay Bhattacharyya
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: The Worst Person Alive
Artist: G Flip
Writers: G Flip / Aidan Hogg / Charles Brand* / Michelle Buzz^
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Downtown Music* / Warner Chappell Music^
Emerging Songwriter of the Year
Writer: Beckah Amani
Writer: grentperez
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Writer: MAY-A
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Writers: Otis Pavlovic & Royel Maddell (Royel Otis)
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs
Writers: Scarlett McKahey, Anna Ryan, Jaida Stephenson & Neve van Boxsel (Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: How Do I Say Goodbye
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Title: Only Wanna Be With You
Artist: Amy Shark
Writers: Amy Shark / Grant Averill / Joseph Spargur
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: LOVE AGAIN
Artist: The Kid LAROI
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Billy Walsh* / Henry Walter*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*
Title: Ready For the Sky
Artist: Budjerah
Writers: Budjerah / Ainslie Wills*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Therapy
Artist: Budjerah
Writers: Sarah Aarons / Ajay Bhattacharyya
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Colin
Artist: Lime Cordiale
Writers: Louis Leimbach / Oli Leimbach
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music
Title: Daylight
Artist: Birds of Tokyo
Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend
Artist: DMA’s
Writers: Matthew Mason / Thomas O’Dell / John Took / Liam Hoskins*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music*
Title: Miami Baby
Artist: Dope Lemon
Writers: Angus Stone / Elliott Hammond*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / BMG*
Title: Sweat You Out My System
Artist: MAY-A
Writers: Maya Cumming / Robby De Sa
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: Been So Good, Been So Far
Artist: Tim Rogers & The Twin Set
Writer: Tim Rogers
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Title: Brand New Man
Artist: Tex Perkins And The Fat Rubber Band
Writers: Tex Perkins / Matthew Walker*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Dancing in the Dark
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: Dollar Bill
Artist: Blues Arcadia
Writers: Alan Boyle / Christian Harvey
Title: The Howling Dogs
Artist: Frank Sultana
Writer: Frank Sultana
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Got it Good
Artist: James Johnston
Writers: Melanie Dyer / James Johnston / Michael Delorenzis* / Michael Paynter*
Publisher: Mushroom Music*
Title: Last Time Last
Artist: Brad Cox
Writers: Brad Cox / Phil Barton* / John Pierce^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^
Title: Over For You
Artist: Morgan Evans
Writers: Morgan Evans / Madison Love* / Timothy Sommers / Geoffrey Warburton^
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^
Title: Same Songs
Artist: James Johnston & Kaylee Bell
Writers: Kaylee Bell / James Johnston / Gavin Carfoot / Jared Porter / Nolan Wynne
Title: Summer Nights
Artist: Casey Barnes
Writers: Casey Barnes / Michael Delorenzis / Michael Paynter
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: Burn Dem Bridges
Artist: Skin on Skin
Writers: Emmanuel John / Mozis Aduu* / Jordan Bedeau / Micah Bedeau / Konnan Maier-Kouame
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Miracle Maker
Artist: Dom Dolla ft. Clementine Douglas
Writers: Dominic Matheson / Kashif Adham* / Clementine Douglas^ / Caitlin Stubbs~
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / CAS Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Sentric Music Publishing~
Title: Never Let You Go
Artist: Jason Derulo & Shouse
Writers: Sean Congues / Jack Madin* / Edward Service* / Jason Desrouleaux^
Publishers: Sentric Music Publishing / ONELOVE Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^
Title: Spend It
Artist: Peking Duk ft. Circa Waves
Writers: Jackson Brazier* / Adam Hyde^ / Samuel Littlemore~ / Reuben Styles-Richards^ / Gustav Gaellhagen / Johan Gustafsson~ / Kieran Shudall+
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process* / BMG^ / Universal Music Publishing~ / Sentric Music Publishing+
Title: You Know What I Need
Artist: PNAU & Troye Sivan
Writers: Nick Littlemore / Samuel Littlemore / Peter Mayes / Troye Sivan* / Styalz Fuego / Reuben Butler^ / Kevin Garrett* / Brett McLaughlin
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Sentric Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing~
Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work
Title: 60cm of Steel
Artist: Alpha Wolf & Holding Absence
Writers: John Arnold / Mitchell Fogarty / Lochlan Keogh / Sabian Lynch / Scott Simpson
Publisher: Cooking Vinyl Publishing
Title: Darker Still
Artist: Parkway Drive
Writers: Benjamin Gordon* / Luke Kilpatrick* / Jeffrey Ling* / Winston McCall* / George Hadjichristou
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: Dragon
Artist: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Writers: Michael Cavanagh / Nicholas Craig / Ambrose Kenny-Smith / Stu Mackenzie / Joey Walker
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: Inhumane
Artist: Polaris
Writers: Daniel Furnari* / Jamie Hails* / Rick Schneider* / Ryan Siew* / Jacob Steinhauser* / Shawn Mayer
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: It’s Hell Down Here
Artist: The Amity Affliction
Writers: Joel Birch / Daniel Brown / Ahren Stringer / Joseph Longobardi*
Publishers: Concord ANZ / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: And We
Artist: Hooligan Hefs
Writers: Cooper Bedford / Simeona Malagamaalii* / Nepomsein Irakunda / Liridona Rusiti
Publisher: Mushroom Music*
Title: Bona
Artist: Sampa the Great
Writers: Sampa Tembo* / Magnus Mando / Samuel Masta / Sam Nyambe
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: COMMA’S
Artist: ONEFOUR ft. CG
Writers: Spencer Magalogo* / Jerome Misa* / Salec Su’a* / Bailey Pickles / Chandler Hammond / Hugo Hui / Caleb Tiedemann
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Laced Up
Artist: Hilltop Hoods
Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris)* / Matthew Lambert (Suffa)* / Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)* / Andrew Burford / Marlon Gerbes^ / Chris Mac^ / Matiu Walters^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Ring-a-Ling
Artist: Tkay Maidza
Writers: Tkay Maidza* / Pa Salieu Gaye / Cassio Lopes^~ / Kendrick Nicholls^ / Sherwyn Nicholls^ / Michael Oatman
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing*~ / Mushroom Music^
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: How Do I Say Goodbye
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Title: Only Wanna Be With You
Artist: Amy Shark
Writers: Amy Shark / Grant Averill / Joseph Spargur
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: LOVE AGAIN
Artist: The Kid LAROI
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Billy Walsh* / Henry Walter*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*
Title: Ready For The Sky
Artist: Budjerah
Writers: Budjerah / Ainslie Wills*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Therapy
Artist: Budjerah
Writers: Sarah Aarons / Ajay Bhattacharyya
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Change Has To Come
Artist: Mo’Ju
Writers: Mojo Ruiz de Luzuriaga* / Lewis Coleman^ / Henry Jenkins
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music^
Title: Cinderella
Artist: JKING
Writer: Jordan Samatua
Title: Falling
Artist: Dean Brady
Writers: Dean Brady* / Jacob Farah* / Jerome Farah* / Kara-Lee James / Timothy Omaji / Rahel Phillips
Publisher: Mushroom Music*
Title: Goodbye
Artist: Forest Claudette
Writers: Kobe Hamilton-Reeves / Alexander Laska*
Publisher: Concord ANZ*
Title: Oceans of Emotions
Artist: The Teskey Brothers
Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Good Time
Artist: Polish Club
Writers: David Novak / John-Henry Pajak / Robby De Sa
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: I Want You
Artist: The Buoys
Writers: Zoe Catterall / Courtney Cunningham / Hilary Geddes / Tessa Wilkin
Title: Lookin’ Out
Artist: King Stingray
Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Lewis Stiles / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu*
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Nullarbor Plain
Artist: Ian Moss
Writers: Ian Moss / Troy Cassar-Daley
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: Sorry Instead
Artist: Spacey Jane
Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process
Most Performed International Work
Title: Anti-Hero
Artist: Taylor Swift
Writers: Taylor Swift / Jack Antonoff*
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Celestial
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Writers: Ed Sheeran / Johnny McDaid / Steve Mac*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing*
Title: Flowers
Artist: Miley Cyrus
Writers: Miley Cyrus / Gregory Hein* / Michael Pollack^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord ANZ* / Warner Chappell Music^
Title: I’m Good (Blue)
Artist: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Writers: David Guetta* / Bebe Rexha^ / Massimo Gabutti / Maurizio Lobina / Philip Plested~ / Camille Purcelle~ / Gianfranco Randone
Publishers: Origin Music Publishing & Peermusic* / BMG^ / Sony Music Publishing~
Title: Unholy
Artist: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras
Writers: Sam Smith / Kim Petras* / Omer Fedi^ / James Napier^ / Ilya Salmanzadeh / Blake Slatkin^ / Henry Walter^
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^
The 2024 APRA Music Awards will be held on Wednesday 1 May at ICC Sydney, Gadigal land with host Tom Gleeson, and guest presenters Jen Cloher and Bumpy with Musical Director Julian Hamilton of The Presets.
