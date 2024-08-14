Meredith 2024, the Line-up is Here and Leo Sayer Is On It - Noise11.com

The 2024 Meredith Festival line-up is here with Jamie xx and Genesis Owusu up front and centre but you’ll also find the real deals down below with appearances from the legend Leo Sayer and a real blast from the past with the reformation of Essendon Airport, the band that evolved into I’m Talking.

Leo Sayer:

I am playing Meredith Thirty Two in the Saturday arvo sweet spot, drawing from a lifetime of hits: You Make Me Feel Like Dancing. When I Need You. Long Tall Glasses. Thunder In My Heart. One Man Band. Who Am I? I’m Leo f–king Sayer. You make me feel like dancin’

I wanna dance the night away A slice of pop disco ballad heaven. This Aunty will be swooning More Than I Can Say.

Announced today is Meredith 2024:

Jamie xx, Waxahatchee, Genesis Owusu, The Dare, Glass Beams, Angie McMahon, Zapp, Mk.gee, Fat White Family, Mannequin Pussy, Barkaa, Olof Dreijer, Princess Superstar, Party Dozen, Leo Sayer, The Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir, Good Morning, Mike, Ayebatonye, Frenzee, DJ PGZ, Billiam & The Split Bills, Precious Bloom, In2stellar, Yara, Keanu Nelson, Essendon Airport, Mainline Magic Orchestra.

After the split of Essendon Airport in 1983, members Robert Goodge, Ian Cox and Barbara Hogarth formed a new band I’m Talking with Kate Ceberano and Stephen Charlesworth. Zan Abeyratne was added as a second lead singer with Kate.

Music for Essendon Airports. A chartered flight into the trivial, and out the other side. These legendary travellers are a product of Clifton Hill’s early post-punk scene. In the late 70s – while the St Kilda set were spitting pints and scowling into the void – Robert Goodge and David Chesworth were busy planting weird little flower pots of sound. They bought a homemade drum machine from the trading post and jammed along with a guitar and an electric piano. Melodic minimalism, repetition games and gentle jazz experiments. Traditional song structures that stretched and slowly unravelled.

The Meredith Music Festival is December 6, 7 and 8 2024 at Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, Victoria.

