 Kylie Minogue Honored With Free Exhibition At Australian Music Vault - Noise11.com
Australian Music Vault -Ted Albert Award Kylie Minogue 2025 Photo by Jason Jason

Kylie Minogue Honored With Free Exhibition At Australian Music Vault

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2025

in News

Just a week after accepting the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australia Music from APRA, Kylie Minogue artifacts have gone on display at the Australian Music Vault in Melbourne.

The Australian Music Vault is a free exhibition inside Arts Centre Melbourne.

Included in the display is a multicoloured sequined bodysuit designed by Ian McMaugh, worn during the Enjoy Yourself tour (1990), the mugshot identification board for ‘Indie Kylie’ in the video for ‘Did It Again’ (1997) and her Azzedine Alaïa designed shoes worn in the music video for ‘Chocolate’ (2004). Also on display is the Stephen Jones designed cowboy hat worn to promote the single ‘Cowboy Style’ (1997) plus a selection of her signature Dolce & Gabbana jewellery worn during the KylieFever2002 tour.

Kylie was awarded the Ted Albert Award at the APRA Awards held in Melbourne last week. Here is her acceptance speech.

The Ted Albert Award is awarded in honour of Ted Albert, founder of Albert Music, home of AC/DC, The Angels, Rose Tattoo, Billy Thorpe, and John Paul Young. Previous recipients include Molly Meldrum, Jimmy Little, The Seekers, Archie Roach, Helen Reddy, The Wiggles, Colin Hay and Bart Willoughby.

Watch Jude York cover Kylie Minogue ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ at the 2025 APRA Awards

The Australian Music Vault is a free exhibition developed by Arts Centre Melbourne in collaboration with the music industry and was a key initiative of the Victorian Government’s Music Works strategy. The exhibition is a celebration of the Australian contemporary music story – past, present and future. It’s a place to explore your love of music, revisit some of the big music moments of your life and discover the exciting new stories of today’s Australian music scene.

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

