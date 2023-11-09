2023 APRA Screen Music Awards Winners List - Noise11.com

The APRA Screen Music Awards celebrating excellence in music across small and large screens, was held at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne tonight 9 November 2023.
The APRA Screen Music Awards categories takes in television and movie soundtracks as well as music for commercials. Joff Bush won for the hit Children’s show Bluey, Amanda Brown, one time member of The Go-Betweens won Best Music for a Television Serial and Jodie Phillis of The Clouds won Best Original Song Composed for the Screen with Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse.
2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS
Feature Film Score of the Year
Title The Portable Door
Composed by Benjamin Speed
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing
Best Television Theme
Title Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Title Deadloch
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Title The Clearing
Composed by Mark Bradshaw
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Title:Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse
Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for a Documentary
Title Flyways
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski
Best Music for a Short Film
Title Mud Crab
Composed by James Mountain
Best Soundtrack Album
Title Blueback
Composed by Nigel Westlake
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Title Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG
Best Music for an Advertisement
Title Samsung Galaxy Earbuds
Composed by Lance Gurisik
Published by Massive Publishing
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*
Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*
Composer: Joff Bush
For: Bluey
*Most Performed categories are determined by statistical analysis.
2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Forum Melbourne/Naarm
Thursday 9 November
With host Susie Youssef and co-presenters David Wenham AM and Remy Hii
Musical Director Erkki Veltheim
