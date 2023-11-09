2023 APRA Screen Music Awards Winners List - Noise11.com

The APRA Screen Music Awards celebrating excellence in music across small and large screens, was held at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne tonight 9 November 2023.

The APRA Screen Music Awards categories takes in television and movie soundtracks as well as music for commercials. Joff Bush won for the hit Children’s show Bluey, Amanda Brown, one time member of The Go-Betweens won Best Music for a Television Serial and Jodie Phillis of The Clouds won Best Original Song Composed for the Screen with Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title The Portable Door

Composed by Benjamin Speed

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Television Theme

Title Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title Deadloch

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title The Clearing

Composed by Mark Bradshaw

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title:Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse

Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Flyways

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Mud Crab

Composed by James Mountain

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Blueback

Composed by Nigel Westlake

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Samsung Galaxy Earbuds

Composed by Lance Gurisik

Published by Massive Publishing

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*

Composer: Joff Bush

For: Bluey

*Most Performed categories are determined by statistical analysis.

2023 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Forum Melbourne/Naarm

Thursday 9 November

With host Susie Youssef and co-presenters David Wenham AM and Remy Hii

Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

