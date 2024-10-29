 Here are the 2025 APRA Screen Music Award Winners - Noise11.com

Rachel Perkins by Dylan River

Here are the 2025 APRA Screen Music Award Winners

by Paul Cashmere on October 29, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The APRA Screen Music Awards were held at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne tonight (29 October 2024) with host Susie Youssef and by co-presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM.

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) have revealed the winners’ honour roll for the 2024 Screen Music Awards.

The Feature Film Score of the Year winner for the third time is Jed Kurzel with his composition from Monkey Man. He previously won for Snowtown in 2011 and Slow West in 2015.

The Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award went to writer, director and producer, Rachel Perkins, for her extraordinary contribution to film and television. The Award was presented by Missy Higgins, who, with the Screen Music Awards Orchestra, performed “Edge of Something” from Total Control (composed by Missy Higgins, Antony Partos and Matteo Zingales) in tribute to Perkins.

Composers Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski have created the Best Music for a Television Drama for mystery drama series High Country, while the award for Best Music for a Television Comedy has gone to Michael Yezerski for the series that is an irreverent reimagining of 1940s Australia, While the Men Are Away.

Here is the full list of winners:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Monkey Man
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Emerging Composer of the Year

Alex Olijnyk

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Bluey: The Sign
Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien & Joe Twist
Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary

Title War Tails
Composed by Piotr Nowotnik

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Blame the Rabbit
Composed by Michael Darren

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Title While the Men Are Away: Furrowing the Fuhrer’s Brow!
Composed by Michael Yezerski

Best Music for a Television Drama

Title High Country: Season 1
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

Title LEGO Masters
Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Title Solium Infernum
Composed by.Michael Allen

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Title Night Bloomers
Composed by Darren Lim

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title “Carry You” from RFDS
Composed by Amanda Brown*, Damien Lane* & David Lehā
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Best Soundtrack Album

Title The Rooster
Composed by Stefan Gregory

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Carlton Dry: Drylandia
Composed by Jeremy Richmond
Published by Rumble Studios

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married at First Sight

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia

2024 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Tuesday 29 October 2024
Forum Melbourne, Naarm
Hosted by Susie Youssef with guest presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM
Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

