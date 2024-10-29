Here are the 2025 APRA Screen Music Award Winners - Noise11.com

The APRA Screen Music Awards were held at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne tonight (29 October 2024) with host Susie Youssef and by co-presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM.

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) have revealed the winners’ honour roll for the 2024 Screen Music Awards.

The Feature Film Score of the Year winner for the third time is Jed Kurzel with his composition from Monkey Man. He previously won for Snowtown in 2011 and Slow West in 2015.

The Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award went to writer, director and producer, Rachel Perkins, for her extraordinary contribution to film and television. The Award was presented by Missy Higgins, who, with the Screen Music Awards Orchestra, performed “Edge of Something” from Total Control (composed by Missy Higgins, Antony Partos and Matteo Zingales) in tribute to Perkins.

Composers Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski have created the Best Music for a Television Drama for mystery drama series High Country, while the award for Best Music for a Television Comedy has gone to Michael Yezerski for the series that is an irreverent reimagining of 1940s Australia, While the Men Are Away.

Here is the full list of winners:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Monkey Man

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Emerging Composer of the Year

Alex Olijnyk

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Bluey: The Sign

Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien & Joe Twist

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary

Title War Tails

Composed by Piotr Nowotnik

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Blame the Rabbit

Composed by Michael Darren

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Title While the Men Are Away: Furrowing the Fuhrer’s Brow!

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Best Music for a Television Drama

Title High Country: Season 1

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

Title LEGO Masters

Composed by Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Endomol Australia

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Title Solium Infernum

Composed by.Michael Allen

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Title Night Bloomers

Composed by Darren Lim

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title “Carry You” from RFDS

Composed by Amanda Brown*, Damien Lane* & David Lehā

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Best Soundtrack Album

Title The Rooster

Composed by Stefan Gregory

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Carlton Dry: Drylandia

Composed by Jeremy Richmond

Published by Rumble Studios

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married at First Sight

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars, Lego Masters Australia

2024 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Tuesday 29 October 2024

Forum Melbourne, Naarm

Hosted by Susie Youssef with guest presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM

Musical Director Erkki Veltheim

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

