Ninajirachi Announces I Love My Computer And It Loves Me North American Tour - Noise11 Music News

Australian electronic artist Ninajirachi will take her debut album I Love My Computer global again with a seven-date North American tour, joined by MGNA CRRRTA across all shows.

by Paul Cashmere

Ninajirachi has confirmed a new North American headline run, I Love My Computer And It Loves Me North American Tour, beginning September 17 in Vancouver and concluding November 12 in Los Angeles, with MGNA CRRRTA locked in as support across all dates.

The announcement lands at a pivotal moment in Ninajirachi’s career cycle, extending the reach of her 2025 debut album I Love My Computer, a project that has already delivered significant industry recognition and positioned her as one of Australia’s most export-ready electronic acts. The tour will move through key US and Canadian markets including Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and New York, reflecting a targeted expansion strategy following sustained audience growth in those territories.

At its core, the tour reinforces the commercial and cultural impact of I Love My Computer, released in August 2025. The album, built around themes of digital identity and human-machine relationships, debuted at number one on the ARIA Dance Albums Chart and generated multiple high-performing singles including All I Am, iPod Touch, Fuck My Computer and Infohazard. It also translated into awards success, taking out Best Solo Artist, Best Independent Release and the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award at the ARIA Awards, alongside the Australian Music Prize and triple j’s Album Of The Year.

From an industry perspective, the North American run is a continuation of a broader international campaign that has seen Ninajirachi move from domestic breakout to global touring artist within a compressed timeframe. Earlier legs of the I Love My Computer tour cycle covered Australia, Europe and North America, while key festival slots at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza have introduced her to large-scale international audiences. Her Coachella appearance, which included a guest spot from Porter Robinson previewing their collaboration WannaCry, marked a notable crossover moment between underground electronic production and mainstream festival exposure.

The current tour announcement also follows recent high-profile support slots, including back-to-back performances opening for Oklou at Terminal 5 in New York. These appearances have functioned as market testing exercises, allowing her team to gauge demand in major US cities ahead of headline shows.

Ninajirachi’s catalogue trajectory provides context for the rapid ascent. Beginning with early singles like Pure Luck and Warm Fire Lightning, she developed through a sequence of EPs including Lapland, Blumiere and 4×4, before consolidating her sound with Girl EDM in 2024. That release, along with her collaborative work and production credits, established a hybrid aesthetic bridging glitch pop, IDM and club-oriented electronic music. I Love My Computer represents the first full-length articulation of that sonic identity, aligning conceptual narrative with technical production detail.

Her background as a self-taught producer, working initially with GarageBand before transitioning to FL Studio and Ableton, has also informed her standing within the production community. Notably, she contributed to the official Ableton Live 11 demo project, embedding her workflow into one of the industry’s most widely used digital audio workstations. This technical credibility has translated into a growing influence among emerging producers, particularly within Australia’s electronic scene.

From a broader market standpoint, Ninajirachi’s rise reflects an ongoing shift in how electronic artists scale internationally. The combination of streaming-led discovery, festival circuit visibility and direct-to-fan touring has allowed acts to bypass traditional gatekeeping structures. Her success suggests that Australian electronic music, historically underrepresented in global markets compared to rock and pop exports, is gaining renewed traction.

There is minimal downside narrative surrounding the current campaign, although the sustainability of rapid international expansion remains a common industry question. Maintaining momentum across multiple territories requires consistent release cycles and audience engagement, particularly in a genre where trends can shift quickly. However, the integration of festival appearances, collaborations and headline touring indicates a structured approach designed to mitigate those risks.

I Love My Computer Tracklist

London Song

iPod Touch

Fuck My Computer

CSIRAC

Delete

ฅ^.ﻌ.^ฅ

All I Am

Infohazard

Battery Death

Sing Good

It’s You (With Daine)

All At Once

Tour Dates And Ticketing

September 17, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

September 19, Denver, Ogden Theatre

September 22, Columbus, Newport Music Hall

September 30, Boston, Royale

October 2, Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

October 3, Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

November 12, Los Angeles, The Fonda

Local pre-sale begins Wednesday May 6 at 10am local time. General public tickets go on sale Thursday May 7 at 10am local time.

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