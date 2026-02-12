Kate Ceberano Announces 2026 Australian Made Encore Tour - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano will take her Australian Made Encore Tour across the UK and Australia in 2026, building on the sold-out success of her 2025 run and reaffirming her status as one of Australia’s most enduring live performers.

by Paul Cashmere

Kate Ceberano will return to the road in 2026 with the Australian Made Encore Tour, a 30-date run through the UK and Australia that extends the momentum of her sold-out 2025 Australian Made Tour and its charting live album, Australian Made Live!

Launching in London on 8 August at The Garage, Ceberano’s first UK headline performance in more than two decades sets the tone for a tour that spans continents before culminating at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall in October and continuing through regional Australia into November.

The 2026 tour reshapes the concept she revived last year, deepening its storytelling and expanding its musical scope. Ceberano describes the previous run as a breakthrough moment. “Last year was an unexpected runaway success,” she says. “It ended up being the biggest rock move of my career. Coming back to do it again, and push it further, felt irresistible.”

The Australian Made concept carries deep historical resonance. The original Australian Made Tour of 1986-87 featured INXS, Jimmy Barnes, Divinyls, Models and more, and marked a defining chapter in Australian rock history. For Ceberano, then emerging from the platinum success of I’m Talking’s Bear Witness, the tour helped cement her national profile.

Four decades later, Ceberano approaches the material with the authority of experience. Across more than 6,000 live performances and five decades of recording, she has amassed 11 Platinum and 8 Gold albums, 11 Top 10 albums and 15 Top 40 singles. Her awards tally includes five ARIA Awards from 22 nominations and three Countdown Awards, alongside induction into the Australian Songwriters’ Association Hall Of Fame.

The Encore Tour reframes Australian classics through Ceberano’s lens while revisiting highlights from her own catalogue, including material from Brave and You’ve Always Got The Blues. The live album Australian Made Live!, released in August 2025 as a 28-track document of the tour, delivered her 11th ARIA Top 10 album.

“It’s the same engine, but a different gear,” Ceberano says of the 2026 shows. “The setlist’s been reworked, stretched and opened up. More stories. More risk. More Australian classics, old and new, and more room to live inside the songs.”

Ceberano’s concerts have increasingly become immersive narratives of Australian music history. The Encore Tour continues that direction, weaving personal recollections from her 40-plus years on the road into performances that traverse pop, rock, jazz and soul.

On stage she shifts between piano and drums, guiding audiences through songs and stories that map her journey from the Melbourne clubs of the 1980s to major theatres and concert halls. Her recent projects, including the orchestral My Life Is A Symphony tour and Superstars Live with Jon Stevens, reaffirmed her versatility across formats.

In 2026 she is joined again by multi-instrumentalist Kathleen Halloran and blues-rock vocalist Dusty Lee Stephensen. Together they reshape familiar material with expanded arrangements and dynamic interplay, drawing on the breadth of Australian songwriting.

Ceberano will also mark a personal milestone during the tour, turning 60 in its final week. She frames the moment as part of an ongoing creative surge. “Turning 60 isn’t the headline, the work is,” she says. “I feel strong, empowered and creatively fired up. Being on stage, meeting audiences, feeling that connection, that’s what drives this tour forward.”

Beyond its retrospective dimension, the Australian Made Encore Tour positions Ceberano within a contemporary dialogue about Australian identity in music. As an artist who has charted Top 10 albums across the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, she bridges generational shifts in the industry.

Her career has encompassed pop breakthroughs, jazz reinvention, musical theatre triumphs including Jesus Christ Superstar with John Farnham, and literary and visual art pursuits, most recently her memoir UNSUNG: A Compendium Of Creativity. Through each phase, the live stage has remained central.

The 2026 run continues that trajectory, celebrating the legacy of Australian songwriting while presenting it as a living, evolving canon.

Tour Dates

Saturday 08 August 2026, London, The Garage

Friday 04 September 2026, Perth WA, Astor Theatre

Saturday 05 September 2026, Mandurah WA, ManPAC

Sunday 06 September 2026, Margaret River WA, Heart

Friday 11 September 2026, Mackay QLD, MECC

Saturday 12 September 2026, Gladstone QLD, GECC Theatre

Sunday 13 September 2026, Rockhampton QLD, Pilbeam Theatre

Friday 18 September 2026, Cairns QLD, CPAC

Saturday 19 September 2026, Townsville QLD, The Warehouse

Saturday 20 September 2026, Ayr QLD, Burdekin Theatre

Friday 02 October 2026, Orange NSW, Civic Centre

Saturday 03 October 2026, Tamworth NSW, TRECC Town Hall

Sunday 04 October 2026, Wyong NSW, The Art House Theatre

Friday 09 October 2026, Thirroul NSW, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 10 October 2026, Canberra ACT, The Playhouse Canberra Theatre Centre

Sunday 11 October 2026, Sydney NSW, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Friday 23 October 2026, Melbourne VIC, Hamer Hall

Saturday 24 October 2026, Bendigo VIC, Ulumbarra Theatre

Sunday 25 October 2026, Rock The Boat

Wednesday 28 October 2026, Rock The Boat

Friday 30 October 2026, Warragul VIC, West Gippsland Arts Centre

Saturday 31 October 2026, Geelong VIC, Costa Hall

Sunday 01 November 2026, Warrnambool VIC, Lighthouse Theatre

Thursday 05 November 2026, Port Pirie SA, Northern Festival Centre

Friday 06 November 2026, Renmark SA, Chaffey Theatre

Saturday 07 November 2026, Adelaide SA, Her Majesty’s

Friday 13 November 2026, Tweed Heads NSW, Twin Towns

Saturday 14 November 2026, Brisbane QLD, QPAC

Sunday 15 November 2026, Caloundra QLD, The Events Centre

Thursday 19 November 2026, Ballarat VIC, Her Majesty’s Theatre

Friday 20 November 2026, Shepparton VIC, Riverlinks Eastbank

Tickets for the 2026 Australian Made Encore Tour go on sale Friday 13 February 2026.

