Johnny Diesel & The Injectors' John Dalzell Passes Away - Noise11.com

Original Injectors bassist and namesake remembered for his gentle soul and pivotal role in Australian rock

by Paul Cashmere

Perth musician John “Tatt” Dalzell, a founding member of iconic Australian rock band Johnny Diesel & The Injectors, has died this week. Dalzell, whose name inspired the band’s moniker, was remembered by frontman Mark Lizotte, better known as Johnny Diesel, as “one of the most gentle souls one could ever encounter… thanks for the music we made together, the sweat, tears and laughs.”

Dalzell’s contributions to the band were foundational. Formed in Perth in June 1986, Johnny Diesel & The Injectors emerged from the city’s vibrant pub rock scene, blending R&B, blues, and roots-oriented rock. Alongside Lizotte on guitar and vocals, Bernie Bremond on saxophone, and drummer John “Yak” Sherrit, Dalzell anchored the group’s rhythm section, providing the driving bass lines that became a hallmark of their sound.

The original lineup briefly included George Dalstrom on guitar, who departed by the end of 1986, leaving the four-piece to pursue greater opportunities in Sydney the following year. Managed by Brent Eccles of The Angels, the band quickly earned a reputation for energetic, soulful performances, opening for Australian rock luminaries such as Jimmy Barnes and The Choirboys. Their Sydney gigs cemented a reputation for high-octane shows that translated the raw energy of Perth’s club scene onto a larger national stage.

In mid-1988, the group signed with Chrysalis Records and recorded their self-titled debut album in Memphis, Tennessee, with producer Terry Manning. Released in March 1989, Johnny Diesel & The Injectors reached number two on the Australian charts, achieving 2.

“Don’t Need Love” showcased Lizotte’s soulful guitar work alongside Dalzell’s precise, driving bass lines.

Beyond his musical skill, Dalzell’s presence in the band was integral to its identity.

Lizotte’s adoption of the stage name “Diesel” combined with Dalzell’s nickname to create the now-famous band name. Together, the group helped define an era of Australian pub rock, their roots-oriented sound standing out amid the mainstream rock landscape.

After extensive touring and the promotion of their debut album, the band disbanded in 1991, allowing Lizotte to pursue a prolific solo career under the Diesel moniker. Dalzell’s influence, however, remained in the music, as the basslines he crafted continued to anchor the band’s recordings and live performances, a testament to his musicianship and quiet dedication.

Those who worked with Dalzell recall a musician committed not only to his craft but also to the camaraderie and spirit of the band. Lizotte’s tribute captures this essence, highlighting the bond forged over countless rehearsals, tours, and recording sessions. In an industry often defined by brash personalities, Dalzell’s gentle nature and professionalism left an indelible mark on his peers and fans alike.

His passing is mourned across the Australian music community, with tributes acknowledging both his contributions to one of the nation’s most enduring rock acts and the warmth he brought to those around him. Dalzell’s legacy is embedded in the rhythms of hits that defined a generation and continues to influence Australian musicians who draw from the blues-infused energy he helped create.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)