Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Announce Glory Album Tour, Drop Bait Single - Noise11.com

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have announced their next big move, the Glory album and tour, along with the snarling new single Bait. It’s the first taste of what’s shaping up to be the band’s boldest era yet, arriving November 7 through Community Music and Mom + Pop.

The ARIA Award-winning indie-rock four-piece have gone from Canberra teenagers to one of the most explosive new acts in Australian music, carving a reputation for gritty, raw and unapologetically loud rock. Now they’re stepping up again with Glory, a record the band calls “completely us” – confident, chaotic, and cut with equal parts humour and venom.

Fresh from being announced on the Laneway Festival 2026 lineup alongside Chappell Roan, Wolf Alice and Geese, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers will take Glory across Australia and Aotearoa next May. The tour marks their biggest headline shows yet, including all-ages dates, presented by triple j and Live Nation Australia with special guest Darcie Haven.

Glory is built around the messy beauty of confidence, disgust and infatuation. It’s the sound of the bus ride home at 2am, mascara smudged, phone on 1% battery. It’s the eye-roll at a loser’s pickup line and the power that comes from knowing better. The album features the fiery singles Mother, Unscarred, Balcony, and now Bait – each a different shade of the band’s growing maturity and menace.

New single Bait is written from the perspective of the worst person you’ve ever met – the ego-fuelled industry man convinced he’s a gift to the world. Propelled by a thick bass riff and punctuated with cowbell, it channels pure attitude with Anna Ryan’s almost robotic vocal delivery. “Bait is big ego, full menace mode,” the band says. “We wrote it in LA, channelling a delusional man who thinks he’s God’s gift to earth. It was fun to cosplay as someone we’d all probably hate in real life.”

The track follows Balcony, Mother and Unscarred, which have already racked up more than 750,000 Spotify streams and major playlist placements across Australia, the US and UK. Produced by three-time GRAMMY winner Catherine Marks – known for her work with boygenius and Wolf Alice – Glory was recorded in isolation on the NSW Central Coast, deep in the bush on Darkinjung Land. The band spent five weeks living and working together, refining every note and lyric until the sound matched their exact vision.

Marks encouraged the quartet to push limits, toss out what didn’t feel right, and trust their instincts. The album was then mixed by three-time GRAMMY Award winner Oli Jacobs (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, beabadoobee) and mastered by Ruairi O’Flaherty (Lana Del Rey, Bleachers, Sabrina Carpenter).

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Anna Ryan (vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (bass) and Neve van Boxsel (drums), formed as 15-year-olds at Canberra’s Orana Steiner School in 2015. Their name began as a joke, but the band quickly outgrew it with a fierce DIY spirit and feminist edge.

Their debut EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band (2022) won the AIR Award for Best Independent Punk Album or EP in 2023, while 2023’s full-length I Love You debuted at #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Its lead single I Used To Be Fun hit #52 on the triple j Hottest 100, while follow-up I Love You Too added collaborations with Softcult and The Linda Lindas.

Along the way, Teen Jesus have collected an ARIA Award for Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist, multiple AIR Awards, and Rolling Stone nominations for Best Live Act and Best Single. They’ve opened for Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam, been named one of Spotify’s Artists To Watch, and earned shortlist nods at the APRA Awards and J Awards.

The band’s activism is as loud as their guitars. They’re ambassadors for Green Music’s No Music On A Dead Planet, contributors to the Parliament inquiry into Australia’s live music challenges, and advocates for safer and fairer spaces for women and non-binary people in the industry.

Now, with Glory, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers are stepping fully into their power – unfiltered, uncompromising and completely in control.

Glory Tracklisting

Watching Me Leave

Balcony

Turn Around

Talking

Daylight

Mine

Mother

Bait

Unscarred

Wonderful

Glory Tour Dates 2025

Fri 1 May – The Gov, Tarndanya/Adelaide (Lic/AA)

Sat 2 May – Magnet House, Whadjuk Noongar/Perth (18+)

Thu 7 May – Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane (Lic/AA)

Fri 8 May – Forum, Naarm/Melbourne (18+)

Sat 9 May – Roundhouse, Gadigal/Sydney (Lic/AA)

Thu 21 May – The Loons, Ōtautahi/Christchurch (Lic/AA)

Fri 22 May – The Tuning Fork, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland (Lic/AA)

Sat 23 May – San Fran, Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington (Lic/AA)

Tickets on sale 1pm local Friday 17 October via teenjesusandthejeanteasers.net

Plus Laneway Festival 2026

Sat 7 Feb – Gold Coast

Sun 8 Feb – Sydney (Sold Out)

Fri 13 Feb – Melbourne (Sold Out)

Sat 14 Feb – Adelaide

Sun 15 Feb – Perth

