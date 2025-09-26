Bernard Fanning Marks 20 Years of Tea & Sympathy With Reimagined Tracks From The Paper Kites and Cassar-Daleys - Noise11.com

Bernard Fanning’s landmark debut solo album Tea & Sympathy is set to return in style for its 20th anniversary, with the release of two brand-new reimagined recordings.

Melbourne favourites The Paper Kites have reworked Fanning’s Believe, while father-daughter duo Troy Cassar-Daley and Jem Cassar-Daley deliver a haunting new version of Songbird.

For Sam Bentley of The Paper Kites, Believe has always been more than just another song. “Bernie is an Australian icon. We’re sincere fans of his, and we were honoured to take part in celebrating 20 years of Tea & Sympathy. We had so much fun with this song and hope it adds to the legacy of such an adored and celebrated Australian artist,” he said.

The Kites’ treatment transforms the track with the cinematic folk textures that have become their trademark. Fanning himself praised the result, saying, “The Paper Kites have brought their typical quiet dignity to this song. I love how they’ve taken it into a ‘Jayhawksy’ space and added more warmth and depth to the sound of the original.”

Meanwhile, in a true Queensland family affair, Troy Cassar-Daley and daughter Jem Cassar-Daley take on Songbird. Their stripped-back version leans into piano-led folk-pop, letting Jem’s soaring vocal and Troy’s steady hand shape the performance into something deeply moving.

Jem recalls the album’s place in her childhood: “I was a young girl when Tea & Sympathy was released and I can say it went platinum in the Cassar-Daley house alone! Bernard’s songwriting shines on another level in this record, and Songbird is, put simply, a perfect song. We slowed it down, based our version around the piano, and wanted to give the lyrics as much space as possible. It was an absolute honour to put our spin on such an iconic track.”

Troy was equally candid in his admiration: “Bernard has always been one of my favourite voices and musicians. This song was one I played repeatedly in the car with my band, telling them the hooks and length made it an absolute masterpiece.”

Fanning, ever gracious, applauded the Cassar-Daleys’ version. “Jem Cassar-Daley has one of the most beautiful and soulful voices in her generation of Australian singers. She’s also becoming an excellent writer and performer. She and Troy have taken Songbird into new territory that puts a deep emphasis on the lyric and the ethereal beauty of Jem’s voice with a gorgeous, spacious take on the original.”

Originally released on 31 October 2005, Tea & Sympathy debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, earned three ARIA Awards including Album of the Year, and saw Fanning collect APRA Songwriter of the Year in 2006. The record spawned career-defining songs including Wish You Well (which topped the triple j Hottest 100 of 2005), Songbird, Watch Over Me and Thrill Is Gone.

The 20th anniversary edition will arrive on 31 October 2025 via Dew Process/Universal Music Australia, with vinyl, CD and digital formats available to pre-order now. The expanded tracklist includes acoustic reworkings, demos, collaborations with Kasey Chambers and Clare Bowditch, and the freshly unveiled contributions from The Paper Kites and the Cassar-Daleys.

Bonus Album Tracklisting:

1. For You And I

2. Steady Job (Demo)

3. Watch Over Me feat. Kasey Chambers & Clare Bowditch

4. Songbird (Acoustic)

5. Believe (performed by The Paper Kites)

6. Weekend of Mystery

7. Thrill Is Gone (Acoustic)

8. What A Fool I’ve Been

9. Songbird (performed by Jem & Troy Cas

