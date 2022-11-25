 ARIA Awards Trainwreck Pulled Less Viewers On Nine Than Last Year On YouTube - Noise11.com
ARIA Awards Trainwreck Pulled Less Viewers On Nine Than Last Year On YouTube

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The trainwreck that was the 2022 ARIA Awards last night had more viewers on YouTube last year than on Channel 9 last night.

ARIA 2021 on YouTube generated 287,000 views while ARIA only managed 243,000 this year on Channel 9.

ARIA’s “night of nights” was an embarrassing production with backstage hosts Christian Wilkins and Lucinda Froomes constantly fucking up names multiple times. Froomes called The Chats ‘Get Fucked’ ‘Fuck You’ and even managed to say the word “fuck” out loud on 9 at 8:15pm when censorship ratings are still in place.

Froomes also called Julia Jackin’s ‘Pre-Pleasure’ album ‘Pre-Release’. She completely forgot an artist name when throwing to a break. Wilkins called Casey Barnes album ‘Light Up’ instead of ‘Light It Up’ like no prep went into the show whatsoever. It was the most amateurish ARIA’s to date.

And why were they even there? Comedian Froomes and model Wilkins had nothing to offer the broadcast other than we assume 9 and ARIA attempting to tick the boxes of ‘culturally diverse’.

The tribute to Olivia Newton-John was embarrassing with Kye, Tones and I and Pekin Duk turning Olivia classics into Karaoke clones.

The awards themselves did not reflect the wider industry but in all fairness to ARIA they’ve been fucking that up for years. Considering this is a show that goes out of its way to tick the diversity boxes, their own major categories lack diversity of genre with most nominations going to pop acts.

Best live act? Well apparently Jimmy Barnes, Hunters & Collectors, Crowded House, The Angels, The Screaming Jets, James Reyne, Icehouse and The Living End don’t exist.

Obviously the elephant in the room ARIA doesn’t like to talk about is the product placement and timing of the event, always exactly one month before Christmas each year to manipulate ARIA chart into the next year. Why anyone who bother manipulating the lack of cred ARIA chart is anyone’s guess, but pissing in ones pocket is an art ARIA does well.

Lets add an extra award for the 2022 effort. The winner of the Most Embarrassing Music Event of 2022 goes to ARIA hands down.

The 2022 ARIA Winners were:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

BEST SOLO ARTIST
Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

BEST GROUP
Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE
Archie Roach – ‘One Song’

BEST POP RELEASE
The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

BEST HIP-HOP RELEASE
Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE
Budjerah – ‘Conversations’

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RELEASE
Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

BEST ROCK ALBUM
Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM
The Chats – ‘Get Fucked’

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Casey Barnes – ‘Light It Up’

BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM
William Crighton – ‘Water And Dust’

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM
The Wiggles – ‘Rewiggled’

BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis – ‘The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral Works By Carl Vine’

BEST JAZZ ALBUM
Mildlife – ‘Live From South Channel Island’

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM
Australian Chamber Orchestra and Richard Tognetti – ‘River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

BEST WORLD ALBUM
Joseph Tawadros with William Barton – ‘History Has A Heartbeat’

BEST VIDEO
William Bleakley – ‘Every Side Of You’ (Vance Joy)

BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT
The Wiggles – The OG Wiggles Reunion / Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour

SONG OF THE YEAR
Tones and I – ‘Cloudy Day’

MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

MUSIC TEACHER AWARD
Matt Orchard (Apollo Bay P-12 College)

BEST COVER ART
Adnate – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

BEST MIXED ALBUM
Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin & Dave Hammer – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

BEST PRODUCED ALBUM
RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

