ARIA Awards Trainwreck Pulled Less Viewers On Nine Than Last Year On YouTube - Noise11.com

The trainwreck that was the 2022 ARIA Awards last night had more viewers on YouTube last year than on Channel 9 last night.

ARIA 2021 on YouTube generated 287,000 views while ARIA only managed 243,000 this year on Channel 9.

ARIA’s “night of nights” was an embarrassing production with backstage hosts Christian Wilkins and Lucinda Froomes constantly fucking up names multiple times. Froomes called The Chats ‘Get Fucked’ ‘Fuck You’ and even managed to say the word “fuck” out loud on 9 at 8:15pm when censorship ratings are still in place.

Froomes also called Julia Jackin’s ‘Pre-Pleasure’ album ‘Pre-Release’. She completely forgot an artist name when throwing to a break. Wilkins called Casey Barnes album ‘Light Up’ instead of ‘Light It Up’ like no prep went into the show whatsoever. It was the most amateurish ARIA’s to date.

And why were they even there? Comedian Froomes and model Wilkins had nothing to offer the broadcast other than we assume 9 and ARIA attempting to tick the boxes of ‘culturally diverse’.

The tribute to Olivia Newton-John was embarrassing with Kye, Tones and I and Pekin Duk turning Olivia classics into Karaoke clones.

The awards themselves did not reflect the wider industry but in all fairness to ARIA they’ve been fucking that up for years. Considering this is a show that goes out of its way to tick the diversity boxes, their own major categories lack diversity of genre with most nominations going to pop acts.

Best live act? Well apparently Jimmy Barnes, Hunters & Collectors, Crowded House, The Angels, The Screaming Jets, James Reyne, Icehouse and The Living End don’t exist.

Obviously the elephant in the room ARIA doesn’t like to talk about is the product placement and timing of the event, always exactly one month before Christmas each year to manipulate ARIA chart into the next year. Why anyone who bother manipulating the lack of cred ARIA chart is anyone’s guess, but pissing in ones pocket is an art ARIA does well.

Lets add an extra award for the 2022 effort. The winner of the Most Embarrassing Music Event of 2022 goes to ARIA hands down.

The 2022 ARIA Winners were:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

BEST SOLO ARTIST

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

BEST GROUP

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE

Archie Roach – ‘One Song’

BEST POP RELEASE

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

BEST HIP-HOP RELEASE

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE

Budjerah – ‘Conversations’

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RELEASE

Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM

The Chats – ‘Get Fucked’

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Casey Barnes – ‘Light It Up’

BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM

William Crighton – ‘Water And Dust’

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM

The Wiggles – ‘Rewiggled’

BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis – ‘The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral Works By Carl Vine’

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Mildlife – ‘Live From South Channel Island’

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM

Australian Chamber Orchestra and Richard Tognetti – ‘River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

BEST WORLD ALBUM

Joseph Tawadros with William Barton – ‘History Has A Heartbeat’

BEST VIDEO

William Bleakley – ‘Every Side Of You’ (Vance Joy)

BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT

The Wiggles – The OG Wiggles Reunion / Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour

SONG OF THE YEAR

Tones and I – ‘Cloudy Day’

MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

MUSIC TEACHER AWARD

Matt Orchard (Apollo Bay P-12 College)

BEST COVER ART

Adnate – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

BEST MIXED ALBUM

Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin & Dave Hammer – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

BEST PRODUCED ALBUM

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

