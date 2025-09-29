 Kylie Minogue Captures Her Record-Breaking World Tour With Tension Tour//Live 2025 - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue performs live on the Tension Tour 2025

Kylie Minogue performs live on the Tension Tour 2025 supplied Mushroom Group

Kylie Minogue Captures Her Record-Breaking World Tour With Tension Tour//Live 2025

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2025

in News

Kylie Minogue is giving fans the chance to relive the biggest tour of her career with the release of Tension Tour//Live 2025, a definitive live album celebrating her 2025 global run. The set is available now digitally via Mushroom Music, with special edition vinyl and CD formats due 13 February 2026.

The new collection captures the scale, glamour and energy of a tour that saw Kylie perform 66 shows across four continents, making it her largest international outing since the Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour back in 2011.

For fans who like their music on the shelf, Tension Tour//Live 2025 will arrive in a pair of deluxe physical formats. A limited-edition double eco-vinyl pressed on one transparent pink and one transparent orange disc will be housed in a gatefold sleeve. Alongside it, Mushroom will issue a double CD edition with a media book package, also set for release on 13 February 2026. Both are open for pre-order now.

Launching in Australia, Kylie’s home turf, the Tension Tour rolled across Asia and North America, including two sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, before heading to the UK in May. From there, she stormed through arenas in Europe and Latin America, cementing her position as one of the most enduring live acts in pop music.

Tension Tour//Live 2025 isn’t just about her latest chart-toppers. The tracklist bridges Kylie’s glittering catalogue, balancing new hits with fan favourites. Songs from her back-to-back No.1 albums Tension I and Tension II sit comfortably alongside career-defining anthems like Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Spinning Around, Better the Devil You Know and The Loco-Motion.

The record documents Kylie in full command of her stage, radiating confidence and charisma while bringing decades of pop gold into one seamless show.

Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour//Live 2025
Out now digitally via Mushroom Music

Limited-edition vinyl and CD out 13 February 2026

Tracklist:
Lights Camera Action (Intro)
Lights Camera Action
In Your Eyes
Get Outta My Way
What Do I Have To Do?
Come Into My World
Good As Gone
Spinning Around
Taboo / On A Night Like This
last night i dreamt i fell in love
Better the Devil You Know
Shocked
Dancing
Things We Do For Love
The Loco-Motion
Hold On To Now
Say Something
Supernova
Real Groove
Magic
Where Does the DJ Go?
Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
Confide in Me
Slow
Timebomb
Edge of Saturday Night
Tension
Can’t Get You Out of My Head
All the Lovers
Padam Padam
In My Arms
Love at First Sight

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bernard Fanning at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Bernard Fanning Marks 20 Years of Tea & Sympathy With Reimagined Tracks From The Paper Kites and Cassar-Daleys

Bernard Fanning's landmark debut solo album Tea & Sympathy is set to return in style for its 20th anniversary, with the release of two brand-new reimagined recordings.

3 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Why Are The ARIA Awards Full Of Acts Who Can’t Even Make The ARIA Chart?

The nominations for the 2023 ARIA Awards have been announced and once again the glaring failures of the ARIA Chart disconnect with Australian acts and music consumers couldn’t be more obvious.

September 21, 2023
The Wiggles Rewiggled
ARIA Awards Trainwreck Pulled Less Viewers On Nine Than Last Year On YouTube

The trainwreck that was the 2022 ARIA Awards last night had more viewers on YouTube last year than on Channel 9 last night.

November 25, 2022
RUFUS
The 2022 ARIA Awards Nominees Revealed

The nominees for the 2022 ARIA Awards have been announced with RÜFÜS DU SOL, Amyl and The Sniffers and Flume scoring most nominations.

October 12, 2022
Dave McCormack is Bandit in Bluey
ARIA Awards 2021 The Complete Winners List

Here are the winners for the ARIA Awards 2021.

November 24, 2021
ARIA Music Teacher of the Year Award nominees 2021
Announcement: ARIA Reveal Music Teacher Of The Year Award Nominees

ARIA is excited to announce the nominees for the 2021 ARIA Music Teacher Award.

October 6, 2021
Michael Gudinski celebrates 40 years of Mushroom, Photo Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Announces Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award

ARIA has announced it will rename its award for Breakthrough Artist to the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award.

March 24, 2021