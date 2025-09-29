Kylie Minogue Captures Her Record-Breaking World Tour With Tension Tour//Live 2025 - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue is giving fans the chance to relive the biggest tour of her career with the release of Tension Tour//Live 2025, a definitive live album celebrating her 2025 global run. The set is available now digitally via Mushroom Music, with special edition vinyl and CD formats due 13 February 2026.

The new collection captures the scale, glamour and energy of a tour that saw Kylie perform 66 shows across four continents, making it her largest international outing since the Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour back in 2011.

For fans who like their music on the shelf, Tension Tour//Live 2025 will arrive in a pair of deluxe physical formats. A limited-edition double eco-vinyl pressed on one transparent pink and one transparent orange disc will be housed in a gatefold sleeve. Alongside it, Mushroom will issue a double CD edition with a media book package, also set for release on 13 February 2026. Both are open for pre-order now.

Launching in Australia, Kylie’s home turf, the Tension Tour rolled across Asia and North America, including two sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, before heading to the UK in May. From there, she stormed through arenas in Europe and Latin America, cementing her position as one of the most enduring live acts in pop music.

Tension Tour//Live 2025 isn’t just about her latest chart-toppers. The tracklist bridges Kylie’s glittering catalogue, balancing new hits with fan favourites. Songs from her back-to-back No.1 albums Tension I and Tension II sit comfortably alongside career-defining anthems like Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Spinning Around, Better the Devil You Know and The Loco-Motion.

The record documents Kylie in full command of her stage, radiating confidence and charisma while bringing decades of pop gold into one seamless show.

Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour//Live 2025

Out now digitally via Mushroom Music

Limited-edition vinyl and CD out 13 February 2026

Tracklist:

Lights Camera Action (Intro)

Lights Camera Action

In Your Eyes

Get Outta My Way

What Do I Have To Do?

Come Into My World

Good As Gone

Spinning Around

Taboo / On A Night Like This

last night i dreamt i fell in love

Better the Devil You Know

Shocked

Dancing

Things We Do For Love

The Loco-Motion

Hold On To Now

Say Something

Supernova

Real Groove

Magic

Where Does the DJ Go?

Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

Confide in Me

Slow

Timebomb

Edge of Saturday Night

Tension

Can’t Get You Out of My Head

All the Lovers

Padam Padam

In My Arms

Love at First Sight

