Dan Sultan Announces Live At Tubowgule Sydney Opera House Album - Noise11.com

Dan Sultan will release Live At Tubowgule Sydney Opera House in March 2026, capturing his landmark Forecourt performance on Gadigal Country and previewed today with Kimberley Calling Live At Tubowgule.

by Paul Cashmere

Dan Sultan has confirmed the release of a new live album, Live At Tubowgule Sydney Opera House, documenting what he describes as the most special concert of his career. The album arrives digitally and on limited edition coloured vinyl on Friday 20 March 2026 through Mushroom Music.

To mark the announcement, Sultan has shared Kimberley Calling Live At Tubowgule, the first official taste of the performance recorded on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt. The show took place on Tubowgule, the Gadigal name for the site, and carried particular resonance for the acclaimed singer-songwriter.

“It is with enormous respect, gratitude, and joy that I am able to give thanks and to acknowledge the Elders past, present, and emerging of the traditional owners of beautiful Gadigal Country for hosting thousands upon thousands of my fans, fellow band members, crew, management team, record label team, and my family and me at my Tubowgule Sydney Opera House Forecourt show,” Sultan said. “It was an incredible experience on incredible Country and was by far the most special live event I’ve ever been a part of.”

The recording captures Sultan and his band at full force, drawing on material from across a career that has positioned him as one of Australia’s most significant contemporary artists. Since breaking through with Get Out While You Can in 2009, Sultan has built a catalogue defined by soul, rock and sharp songwriting. That album delivered his first ARIA Award and established him as a formidable live performer.

Subsequent releases including Blackbird in 2014, Nali & Friends in 2019 and his self-titled Dan Sultan in 2023 have reinforced his standing. Blackbird marked a creative high point, blending deeply personal narratives with expansive arrangements, and in 2024 he revisited the album for its 10th anniversary with orchestral performances in Melbourne and Adelaide. Those shows highlighted the depth of his material and its capacity to translate across settings.

His most recent album, Dan Sultan, collected an ARIA Award, an AIR Award and a NIMA, underscoring his cross-sector recognition within the Australian music industry. The record also propelled him onto major stages internationally, including opening dates for Vance Joy at Red Rocks and The Ryman in the United States. At home, he has appeared at the Mushroom 50 celebration at Rod Laver Arena and shared stages with Lucinda Williams and Bruce Springsteen. He was also the sole guest performer at the final ever Midnight Oil concert, a moment that further cemented his place in the national music narrative.

The Tubowgule performance sits within that lineage as a career milestone. The Opera House Forecourt has hosted global heavyweights for decades, yet for Sultan, performing there on Gadigal Country carried an added dimension. The live recording reflects both the scale of the venue and the intimacy that has long characterised his songwriting.

The album’s 11-song tracklisting spans fan favourites and key moments from his recent catalogue, culminating in Kimberley Calling and Old Fitzroy, both captured in their full live context.

Live At Tubowgule Sydney Opera House Tracklisting:

Your Love Is like A Song

Won’t Give You That

Do You See Me

Wait In Love

Story

Same Old Trail

Undreamt Shores

Ringing In My Ears

Walk Through My Dream

Kimberley Calling

Old Fitzroy

Live At Tubowgule Sydney Opera House is released Friday 20 March 2026 via Mushroom Music.

