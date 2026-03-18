Genesis Owusu Announces Red Star Wu's Pirate Radio Tour For May 2026 - Noise11.com

Genesis Owusu will return to stages across Australia this May, launching his Red Star Wu’s Pirate Radio Tour alongside the release of his third album Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge

by Paul Cashmere

Genesis Owusu has confirmed a major national tour for May 2026, marking the next chapter in a career that has steadily redefined the boundaries of contemporary Australian music. The Ghanaian-Australian artist will take his Red Star Wu’s Pirate Radio Tour across the country in support of his forthcoming third studio album, Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge, due for release on Friday 15 May via Ourness.

The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for Owusu, an artist whose trajectory has been built on both creative ambition and a formidable live reputation. Known for performances that merge music with theatrical intensity, his shows have evolved into immersive experiences, drawing on elements of performance art while maintaining the urgency of a live concert setting.

The tour will begin on Thursday 14 May at Bar On The Hill in Newcastle as part of Great Southern Nights, the New South Wales Government-backed initiative developed in partnership with ARIA. The program, running from 1 to 17 May 2026, will see more than 300 performances staged across metropolitan and regional New South Wales, reinforcing its role as a key platform for Australian artists.

Owusu will then return to his hometown of Canberra for the album’s release day performance at UC Refectory on Friday 15 May, a symbolic homecoming for an artist whose story is deeply connected to the city. Born Kofi Owusu-Ansah in Koforidua, Ghana, he relocated with his family to Canberra in 2000, where his artistic identity began to take shape.

His early exposure to music came through family, particularly his older brother Kojo Owusu-Ansah, known professionally as Citizen Kay. The two initially collaborated as the Ansah Brothers, releasing early material before Genesis Owusu stepped into a solo career. That transition would prove decisive, with his 2017 EP Cardrive laying the groundwork for what would follow.

From those beginnings, Owusu has built a catalogue defined by stylistic breadth. His debut album Smiling With No Teeth, released in 2021, combined elements of funk, punk and hip-hop into a cohesive and confrontational body of work. The album reached the ARIA Albums Chart Top 30 and went on to secure four ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year, establishing him as one of the most significant new voices in Australian music.

Its successor, Struggler in 2023, expanded that vision further. Constructed as a conceptual work, it explored internal conflict and existential tension, reinforcing Owusu’s reputation for combining narrative depth with genre fluidity. Across both records he has accumulated seven ARIA Awards, including two wins for Album of the Year, a rare achievement that places him in a distinct category among his contemporaries.

The upcoming Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge continues that progression. The album is described as an examination of a fractured world, with Owusu drawing on a wide sonic palette that incorporates Neo-Soul, Alt Pop, Synth Punk and Deep Funk. Thematically, it addresses dislocation, identity and collective experience, reflecting both personal perspective and broader social tensions.

Recent single Pirate Radio has already hinted at the direction of the new material, with its anti-capitalist undertones and layered production signalling another shift in his evolving sound. As with his previous work, the emphasis remains on cohesion across diverse influences, anchored by a lyrical approach that prioritises clarity and intent.

Following the Canberra show, the tour moves to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Sunday 17 May, before heading to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Monday 18 May. The Sydney performance marks a return to a venue where Owusu previously delivered one of his most talked-about live sets, reinforcing his connection with audiences in the city.

The national run continues with a Melbourne date at Forum Melbourne on Thursday 21 May, Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on Saturday 23 May and concludes in Perth at Ice Cream Factory on Tuesday 26 May. Across these dates, audiences can expect a set that integrates new material with selections from his previous albums, presented within the framework of his increasingly ambitious live production.

Internationally, Owusu’s profile has continued to expand. He has performed alongside artists including Tame Impala, Paramore and Idles, while also appearing at major festivals such as Lollapalooza, Primavera Sound and Austin City Limits. These appearances have positioned him as a globally recognised act, capable of translating his distinct artistic identity across diverse audiences.

GENESIS OWUSU RED STAR WU’S PIRATE RADIO TOUR MAY 2026

Thursday 14 May, Newcastle, Bar On The Hill

Friday 15 May, Canberra, UC Refectory

Sunday 17 May, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall

Monday 18 May, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 21 May, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Saturday 23 May, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Tuesday 26 May, Perth, Ice Cream Factory

Tickets on sale Monday 23 March, 12pm local time. Frontier members presale begins Friday 20 March, 12pm local time.

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