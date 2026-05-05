Weird Fishes Signs Rageflower Amid Breakout Momentum For Australian Management Company - Noise11 Music News

Weird Fishes has added rising Australian artist Rageflower to its management roster, marking the first signing since the company launched in August 2025, as Madeleine Powers builds momentum off standout singles Desk Job and Control and a rapidly expanding international live profile.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian artist management company Weird Fishes has announced the signing of Rageflower, the performance alias of Madeleine Powers, in a move that follows a breakthrough year for both the artist and the newly established management group.

The signing represents the first addition to the Weird Fishes roster since the company was launched in August 2025 by Aidan McLaren, Joe Miles and Rhett McLaren. Rageflower’s arrival comes amid growing industry attention driven by her breakout singles Desk Job and Control, both of which have received strong support on triple j, alongside a reputation-building live profile that has extended well beyond her early headline shows.

The news arrives as Rageflower continues to consolidate her position as one of the most closely watched new Australian artists of the past 12 months. Her live trajectory has moved quickly, with just two headline performances in Australia to date, both selling out in advance, and high-profile support slots alongside The Temper Trap and The Darkness.

Weird Fishes co-founder Aidan McLaren said the decision to sign Rageflower was driven by the strength of her creative identity and performance impact.

“Rageflower is without doubt the most exciting new artist we have seen in the last few years,” McLaren said. “The creativity, the songwriting, the captivating live show, the connection, it’s all there. What Maddy is creating is something really unique, very special and strikingly authentic. We couldn’t be more pleased than to be joining the team to help bring the Rageflower world to life, and to bring it to people around the globe.”

Alanna Vullo, also part of the Weird Fishes management team, said the project stands out for its emotional intensity and artistic ambition.

“There’s a magnetic intensity to Rageflower that you just don’t see every day,” Vullo said. “She isn’t afraid to push boundaries or bare her soul, and the result is art that genuinely moves people and leaves a lasting mark.”

Alongside the management deal, Rageflower has also secured representation with Select Music for Australian live bookings, while UK and European representation has been added through industry figures Paul Wilson and Nikos Kazoleas of CAA, signalling early international intent.

The current phase of Rageflower’s catalogue rollout continues with Control, while a new single titled Push Pin is scheduled for release next week. A second EP is also expected later this year, positioning the project within a fast-moving release cycle that aligns with her expanding live demand.

Weird Fishes’ signing comes during a period of rapid growth for the company. In its first nine months, the management group has overseen major milestones including ARIA chart success, large-scale international touring, and festival appearances across multiple roster acts. That momentum reflects a broader shift in Australian artist management toward lean, independent structures with global partnerships.

In this context, Rageflower’s addition highlights the continued demand for distinctive new voices in Australian music, particularly those able to translate early streaming traction into live performance impact and international interest. Her trajectory also reflects the increasingly global pathway available to Australian artists at early stages of development, where domestic radio support and festival exposure can quickly lead to overseas representation.

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