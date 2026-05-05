WAM Song Of The Year 2026 Nominees Revealed Across 800 WA Submissions - Noise11 Music News

West Australian Music Unveils The 2026 Song Of The Year Nominees With Artist Including Misticia, Phil Walleystack, Unicorn, Streetlights And More Reflecting A Broad Cross Section Of WA Songwriting Talent

by Paul Cashmere

The West Australian Music (WAM) organisation has revealed the nominees for the 2026 Song Of The Year competition, drawn from more than 800 original submissions submitted by songwriters across Western Australia. The announcement confirms a wide-ranging snapshot of contemporary WA music, with entries spanning emerging artists, established writers and genre-diverse creators.

The nominees, presented by Healthway, will be celebrated at the WAM Song Of The Year Awards Night, set for May 27th 2026 at The Rechabite in Perth. Tickets are now on sale for the annual event, which remains one of the state’s key platforms for recognising original songwriting across multiple categories.

WAM has confirmed the finalists for its 2026 Song Of The Year competition, with artists including Misticia, Phil Walleystack, Riyana Samrai, Unicorn, Streetlights, Leah McFetridge and Codee-Lee among the nominees. The list spans genre categories from rock and pop through to experimental, jazz and global music, reflecting the breadth of WA’s songwriting community.

The competition, which drew more than 800 entries, will culminate in an awards ceremony at The Rechabite on May 27th 2026, where winners across all categories will be announced.

The Song Of The Year program has long been one of Western Australia’s most significant songwriting benchmarks, providing an entry point for emerging artists while also recognising established writers. The 2026 shortlist continues that trajectory, highlighting both stylistic diversity and geographic reach across the state.

WAM CEO Owen Whittle said this year’s entries demonstrate the strength of the local industry.

“This year’s nominees represent a strong mixture of songwriters, showing the depth and resilience of our local music scene and the quality of work that it generates. This year we received a significant number of nominations from all corners of our state, and we look forward to celebrating local music at the awards night,” Whittle said.

The inclusion of categories such as Outstanding Indigenous, Outstanding Regional and U18 underscores WAM’s ongoing commitment to broad representation across age groups and communities.

Entries were assessed by a panel of industry professionals, with songs distributed across genre and specialist categories.

Key nominees include:

‘A Song For Sophie’ Award: Call Me (Misticia), Dust Mites (Goerga Raath), Little Affliction (Riyana Samrai), Pearl (Anika Lawrence), Radio National (Streetlights)

Blues/Roots: Call Me (Misticia), Mister (Navy June), Redemption Arc (Siobhan Cotchin), The River (South 76), Wonderful Wonderful (Unicorn)

Country: Back Roads (Ray Jones), Lore Of The Land (Phil Walleystack), Show On The Road (Codee-Lee), Time And Time (Harry Foxton), Two Feet (Sally Jane)

Electronic: Desires (Binary Sunsets), Do You Ever (Georga Raath), Garden Of Edie (Edie), Reality Check (Leah McFetridge), Supanova Remix Featuring Kayps (Ricky Neil Jr.)

Rock: Angels (The Forever Party), Public Humiliation (Aleia), Radio National (Streetlights), Standing On The Edge Of The World (Simon London + The Spirits), Spirals (Unicorn)

Hip Hop/RNB: Apathetic (Elianie), Living Without You (Sharin), Mama Said (And Beyond), New Friends (Kurt Carrera), Sanctuary Stay (Persia)

Heavy/Metal: Cruel Is The Wheel (Secular), D1 (Indigo Blaze), Evergreen (Viperchain), Ivy (Late 90s), Zealot (The Gremlins)

Pop: Another Hit (Joel Tane), Apathetic (Elianie), Fallen Angel (Alexandria), Greenhouse (Hollie Isabella), I Never Changed (Stow)

Outstanding Indigenous: Flames (Bobby Bennell), Lore Of The Land (Phil Walleystack), Ngang Kaditjin (On My Mind) (Boox Kid), The Fire (Kenzo), Walk With The Elders (Alyssa)

Outstanding Regional: Already Gone (Amberley Maryellen), Bike Beach Pub (Ratsalad), Bird In A Cage (Codee-Lee), Don’t Give Me No Work (South 76), Rain Check (Pete Byfield)

Outstanding U18: Bittersweet Love Ending (Hiru Kodippili), Handbreak On My Life (The Dependants), Obsessed (Lily Rawson), What Am I Missing? (Violet T), You Know (Zoevi)

Founded to support and promote Western Australian music, WAM has been a central force in the state’s contemporary music ecosystem for decades. Its Song Of The Year competition has served as both a discovery platform and an archival snapshot of WA songwriting trends since its inception.

The structure of the awards, with category-specific judging and industry panels, reflects a broader Australian model of regional music development funding and recognition. Over time, the program has helped spotlight artists who later progressed into national and international recognition, while also maintaining strong support for grassroots and community-based music.

The 2026 nominees reflect continuing diversification in WA music, with global influences appearing in categories such as Global and Experimental, alongside traditional genre structures like Blues/Roots and Country.

While WAM’s Song Of The Year is widely regarded as an important developmental platform, it operates within a competitive national landscape where independent awards, grants and digital discovery platforms also play a role in artist exposure.

Some industry observers note that regional awards can face challenges in translating recognition into sustained national airplay or touring opportunities. However, WAM’s continued emphasis on inclusivity, particularly through regional, Indigenous and youth categories, is often cited as a key strength in maintaining accessibility.

The breadth of 2026 entries, more than 800 songs, also highlights the scale of creative output within Western Australia’s independent music sector, which continues to expand despite broader industry consolidation.

Winners of the 2026 WAM Song Of The Year Awards will be announced at The Rechabite on May 27th 2026. With tickets now available, attention turns to how this year’s nominees translate their recognition into further recording, touring and industry development opportunities.

The event remains one of the most comprehensive snapshots of WA songwriting each year, and the 2026 edition reinforces the ongoing depth of talent across the state’s music community.

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