 David Byrne Kicks Off Australian Tour In Brisbane - Noise11.com
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Byrne Kicks Off Australian Tour In Brisbane

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2026

in News

David Byrne opened his Australian tour with a tightly choreographed, career-spanning set in Brisbane on Saturday, 17 January 2026, reminding the crowd just how wide and restless his musical world still is.

The show leaned heavily on Byrne’s 2025 album Who Is The Sky?, with new songs woven seamlessly between Talking Heads classics and key moments from his solo catalogue. There was no sense of nostalgia-for-nostalgia’s sake. Instead, Byrne treated his back catalogue as living material, reshaping it to sit comfortably alongside his newest work.

Opening with “Heaven” set the tone. Calm, controlled, and quietly ominous, it eased the audience in before the groove-heavy pulse of “Everybody Laughs” and the jittery pop of “And She Was.” As the night unfolded, Byrne moved effortlessly between eras, from the funk tension of “Houses in Motion” to the gentle warmth of “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).”

Several songs from Who Is The Sky? stood out live, including “What Is the Reason for It?” and “My Apartment Is My Friend,” both delivered with the same conviction as decades-old Talking Heads staples. A surprise cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” added a sharp modern edge, fitting neatly into the set rather than feeling like a novelty.

The closing run of “Psycho Killer,” “Life During Wartime,” and “Once in a Lifetime” landed exactly as expected, urgent, physical, and communal. The encore sealed it, with “Everybody’s Coming to My House” and “Burning Down the House” turning the Brisbane crowd into a single moving body.

The Brisbane setlist is expected to remain consistent across Byrne’s Australian dates, giving fans in other cities a clear idea of what’s coming.

David Byrne played the first show of his Australian tour in Brisbane on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Here is the Brisbane setlist which should hold for all shows in the Aussie tour.

Heaven (from Fear of Music, 1979)
Everybody Laughs (from Who Is The Sky?, 2025)
And She Was (from Talking Heads, Little Creatures, 1985)
Strange Overtones (from Everything That Happens Happens Today, 2008)
Houses in Motion (from Talking Heads, Remain in Light, 1980)
T Shirt (single 2025)
(Nothing but) Flowers (from Talking Heads, Naked, 1988)
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) (from Talking Heads, Speaking In Tongues, 1983)
What Is the Reason for It? (from Who Is The Sky?, 2025)
Like Humans Do (from Look Into The Eyeball, 2001)
Don’t Be Like That (from Who Is The Sky?, 2025)
Independence Day (from Rei Momo, 1989)
Slippery People (from Talking Heads, Speaking In Tongues, 1983)
Moisturizing Thing (from Who Is The Sky?, 2025)
My Apartment Is My Friend (from Who Is The Sky?, 2025)
Hard Times (Paramore cover, single 2024)
Psycho Killer (from Talking Heads, Talking Heads:77)
Life During Wartime (from Fear of Music, 1979)
Once in a Lifetime (from Talking Heads, Remain in Light, 1980)

Encore:
Everybody’s Coming to My House (from American Utopia,
Burning Down the House (from Talking Heads, Speaking In Tongues, 1983)

David Byrne’s remaining Australian shows are:

21 January, Sydney, Entertainment Centre
22 January, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
24 January, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
27 January, Perth, RAC Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

DYGL supplied Cheersquad
DYGL’s New Album Who’s In The House? Lands In Australia Ahead Of First Ever Tour

Japanese indie rock favourites DYGL, pronounced Day-glo, are set to make their long-awaited Australian debut next week, with their new album Who's In The House? now officially released locally via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. The timing could not be better, arriving just days before the Tokyo four-piece touch down for their first ever Australian shows as part of the East Coast Who's In The House? tour in January 2026.

3 days ago
Gordi photo Brianna da Silva
Gordi Shares New Single High Line And Announces Australian Headline Tour

Australian singer-songwriter and producer Gordi has opened 2026 with the release of a new single, High Line, alongside confirmation of an extensive Australian headline tour that will take her across the country from February through to May.

5 days ago
Bret McKenzie
Bret McKenzie Announces Australian Tour For March 2026

TEG Dainty has confirmed that Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician, songwriter, and performer Bret McKenzie will return to Australia in March 2026 for a series of live performances celebrating his new album, Freak Out City. The tour will see McKenzie perform in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience his signature blend of music, storytelling, and humour in an intimate theatre setting.

6 days ago
TX2 supplied
TX2 Drops New Single Murder Scene Featuring Magnolia Park

TX2 has unveiled Murder Scene, the latest single from his forthcoming debut album End Of Us, due for release on February 13 via Hopeless Records. Featuring Magnolia Park, the track represents a significant moment for two artists emerging from the current wave of emotionally charged alternative rock, both operating at the intersection of emo, pop punk and modern alternative culture.

January 12, 2026
Marisa Anderson supplied Feel Presents
Marisa Anderson Announces First Australian Solo Tour For February

US based guitarist and composer Marisa Anderson will return to Australia in February for her first solo tour, bringing a body of work that has steadily positioned her as one of the most distinctive guitar voices of her generation. The tour runs from February 24 to February 28 and follows Anderson's acclaimed 2022 visit for Melbourne's Rising Festival, where she performed alongside Dirty Three drummer Jim White.

January 12, 2026
Jake Banfield supplied
Jake Banfield Touches Down In Australia With New Summer Anthem “Sunburn”

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jake Banfield is officially arriving in Australia this week, bringing with him a fresh summer anthem and a genre-defying sound that has quickly captured international attention.

January 12, 2026
Hawaiian singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis brings his emotive live show to Australia for a run of intimate March 2026 tour dates.
Thunderstorm Artis Announces Intimate Australian Tour For March 2026

Hawaiian singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis will return to Australia in March 2026, bringing his deeply personal live show to a carefully curated run of intimate venues across Victoria, New South Wales, the ACT and Queensland. Designed to prioritise connection over scale, the tour places Artis in close proximity to audiences, allowing his warm vocal delivery and reflective songwriting to resonate in the way his music was always intended.

January 8, 2026